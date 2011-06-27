  1. Home
2000 Cadillac Eldorado Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerfully smooth V8, distinctive greenhouse.
  • Inspector Gadget underpinnings, bulky size.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Big honking domestic luxury coupes are nearly extinct, this decade-old Eldorado being the last of the breed. But with a powerful V8 engine, front-wheel drive and lots of luxury goodies as standard equipment, fat cats with a penchant for Americana might find themselves smitten with the creased-and-folded Eldo.

Vehicle overview

One of the models that lured Cadillac back from the brink of becoming hopelessly behind the times was the current edition of the Eldorado. Introduced in 1992 to critical acclaim, and then substantially improved with the introduction of the Northstar V8 in 1993, the Eldorado (along with its sister car, the Seville) has helped bolster Cadillac's future.

While Eldorado lays claim to being the best-selling prestige luxury coupe in the United States, that's not saying a whole lot. In the wake of the deaths of the Lincoln Mark VIII and Buick Riviera, the Eldorado is currently the only luxury coupe built in North America. Consequently, some auto analysts have been crowing about the demise of the Eldo, but Cadillac insiders insist an all-new Eldorado with rear-drive and a smaller body will appear in the near future. Meanwhile, traditional luxo-coupe buyers can contemplate the big, front-drive 2000 models, which gain revamped engines and minor exterior tweaks.

Both of Cadillac's 4.6-liter Northstar V8s (the 275-horsepower version in Eldorado and the 300-horse motor in the ETC) have been redesigned from the inside out to achieve better mileage with regular fuel, smoother and quieter operation, and certification as a low-emission vehicle (LEV) in some states. MagnaSteer variable-effort steering gear is standard. Optional on the base car and standard on the Touring Coupe is StabiliTrak, which includes stability enhancement and road texture detection. Stability enhancement is designed to correct skids automatically, allowing the Eldorado to better respond to driver inputs. Road texture detection reads the road surface, leading to better antilock brake performance.

The Eldorado's interior is rich with leather and wood. ETC models have memory systems that recall rearview mirror positions, climate-control settings, or even what CD and song the driver was listening to last. Standard is GM's new, three-button OnStar system that is now integrated into the Eldo's rearview mirror, eliminating the need for a separate cellular phone. With OnStar, a driver can alert emergency personnel to an exact location or simply get travel directions. The system can even track your Eldo if it's stolen, or locate the nearest ATM.

While today's Eldorado is on the bulky side and as gizmo-laden as they come, it still has a distinctive look and a wonderful engine, especially in ETC guise. Sure, the luxury SUV craze is killing off cars of this ilk, but we wouldn't be surprised to see an SUV backlash in the coming years, and comfy coupes like this Caddy may likely lead a truck-weary market charge back to cars.

2000 Highlights

The Northstar V8s have been improved, and the standard Eldorado gets a new logo, ESC (for Eldorado Sport Coupe). The racy Eldorado Touring Coupe (ETC) lands exterior enhancements such as body-color fascia moldings and side inserts (replacing chrome), new seven-spoke wheels with Cadillac logos in the center caps and a new ETC deck lid logo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Cadillac Eldorado.

5(94%)
4(6%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
17 reviews
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Last of the big 2 doors
cadillacmike,01/16/2005
The 1992-2002 Eldorados were fine cars, but they didn't sell well enough for GM. Too bad. The cars were VERY powerful and had the latest electronic advances, until around 2000 when GM had probably already decide to discontinue it. (Eldorado has older stabilitrak than Seville, etc). Being FWD, this car is has some torque steer, but its not too annoying. The Bose audio system is excellent, but most ESCs did not have it. The seating is very comfortable, but not as supportive in ESC trim. The driver info center is easy to use. The memory personalization is also easy to set up. It can take a 12 disk CD changer with no additional wiring. The optional OnStar is very useful.
Love my Caddy but.....
cadillacscott,08/05/2010
I purchased my 2000 Eldorado used with 70,000 miles and it was well taken care of. However, being a "car guy" in an effort to do the very best in preventive maintenance, I felt I have been let down on so many occasions. The car is over-sensored and I am constantly chasing electronic messages like security, car may not restart, door ajar, service engine light on, it just drives me nuts and have spent a lot of money to make it right - now I have just given up and will be selling it. Too bad, I really liked this car and have had so many complements. My 1959 Caddy will probably be more reliable than this one!
2000 Caddy Eldo ETC
Glakken13,12/05/2010
Simply put it is the finest car I have ever driven or owned.
Bad Eldo
fame23,02/20/2014
Loved everything about this head turning 2000 ESC, I purchased in 2011 with 71k mi, I put 18k mi on it and all hell broke loose, first it couldn't pass smog, mechanic said cat converter $300 still didn't pass another mech said bad sensors $200 , NOPE then i noticed the car started shaking ,mech said motor mounts $500, but the nightmare continues bc smoke stated coming from tailpipes ,later diagnostic test revealed blown head gasket needs new engine and codes that showed something bad in transmission also air shocks leak witch causes rear end to sag ,results Eldo has been parked on curve almost 2yrs.
See all 17 reviews of the 2000 Cadillac Eldorado
Write a review

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
