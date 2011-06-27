Estimated values
1998 Buick LeSabre Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,064
|$1,755
|$2,108
|Clean
|$937
|$1,550
|$1,868
|Average
|$685
|$1,141
|$1,387
|Rough
|$432
|$732
|$907
Estimated values
1998 Buick LeSabre Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,204
|$1,935
|$2,308
|Clean
|$1,061
|$1,709
|$2,045
|Average
|$775
|$1,258
|$1,519
|Rough
|$489
|$807
|$993