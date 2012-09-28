Used 1998 Buick LeSabre for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 96,427 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988
Haverhill Motorcars - Haverhill / Massachusetts
Super Clean Rust Free Single Owner Low Miles Visit Haverhill Motorcars Inc. online at www.haverhillmotorcars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (978)521-7000 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Buick LeSabre Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP52K5VH494404
Stock: 494404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,406 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Superior Hyundai Of Beavercreek - Beavercreek / Ohio
1999 Buick LeSabre LIKE NEW CONDITION!, PROFFESIONALLY DETAILED!!, GREAT TIRES!, GUARANTEED FINANCING! NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION!, BEAUTIFUL CONDITION. Beavercreek rolls with Superior! Visit us online at www.superiorhyundaibeavercreek.com ! Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Centeville, Ketttering, Moraine,Beavercreek, Xenia,Oakwood, Trotwood, Vandalia, Kettering, Wright Patterson, Riverside, Engelwood, Miamisburg, Huber Heights, Springboro, Brookville, Fairborn, West Carrollton, Yellow Springs, Bellbrook, Springfield Columbus, Hamilton, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield. PROUDLY SERVING: CINCINNATI, DAYTON,COLUMBUS, LOUISVILLE, LEXINGTON, INDIANAPOLIS,HAMILTON, FLORENCE, ALEXANDRIA, BEAVERCREEK, SPRINGDALE, WEST CHESTER, MONROE, FAIRFIELD, KENWOOD, NEWPORT AND ALL OF GREATER CINCINNATI OHIO, INDIANA, AND NORTHERN KENTUCKY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Buick LeSabre Limited.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR52K6XH471372
Stock: B4149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 208,567 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,472
21st Century Auto Sales - Blackfoot / Idaho
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Buick LeSabre Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP52K3XH455670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,615 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995$1,071 Below Market
Jim Gusweiler Chevrolet Buick GMC - Washington Court House / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. Titanium Blue Metallic 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 SFI Series II 19/30 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ---COMPLETE YOUR TRANSACTION ONLINE WITH SVG EXPRESS--- We care! At SVG Motors we are committed to providing outstanding customer service. Ask about completing your vehicle purchase online! See all of our inventory at www.svgmotors.com Extended service contracts offered on most cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP54K7Y4219545
Stock: Y4219545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 113,326 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988$1,242 Below Market
Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee
Looking for an amazing value along with an amazing ride? At CHAPARRAL we provide the lowest prices to go along with this 2000 Buick LeSabre! Here are a few of the options you can enjoy. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. Stay cool on those long summer road trips. Just switch the A/C on and escape the heat! With Tilt Steering you can adjust the Wheel to a position you like! Help maintain your speed with Cruise Control....Making life on a trip a lot easier! This one also has Rear Defrost! Stay protected by driving a vehicle that has a Drivers Airbag Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. The Cloth Interior on this car looks good......come by and check it out yourself! Buy and Drive with Confidence.....it has ABS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP54K6Y4206088
Stock: M5830A-M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 146,007 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,495$715 Below Market
CJ Auto Sales - Pine Island / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP54K3YU187581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,076 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,991
Moore Buick GMC - Los Gatos / California
OMG! Here is a 'One-Owner' 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom with only 72K miles on her. This has been owned and operated by the same conscientious person for 21 years. Excellent service records, garaged, babied, and it looks amazing. This is a barn find if there ever was one. This is a unique find, and it can be yours for a song. Start singing and come to Moore Buick GMC to see this Gem. Our Service Department gave her a comprehensive Safety Inspection, and it turns out, this vehicle just had a major service done, so they repaired the Parking Brake and gave her a fresh Engine Oil and Filter change. Call today to make your appointment for a test drive. Our Internet Value Pricing mission at Moore Buick GMC is to present accurate, fair, market-based pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Value Pricing is Achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites daily. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 65 plus years, we realize that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.' We have made every reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy of the information contained within our website. However, we cannot guarantee that the site does not contain errors. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors. 19/30 City/Highway MPG To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on https://www.moorevalue.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP54K1Y4174098
Stock: X6526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 35,357 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
Classic Buick GMC - Montgomery / Alabama
*ONE OWNER* *CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER DOOR LOCKS, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, A/C, REAR DEFROST, AM/FM STEREO, FRONT READING LAMPS, DRIVER/PASSENGER VANITY MIRROR, POWER OUTLET* Come in today to test drive this 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom. This is a One Owner vehicle. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. As a SONIC AUTOMOTIVE PREMIER DEALERSHIP, we strive every day to provide you with an exceptional experience. Our entire inventory comes with our SONIC PRICE GUARANTEE. By regularly comparing our prices with the local market, SONIC PRICE eliminates the time consuming negotiation process and delivers you a fair price. Please chat, email or call and request your VIP Appointment today. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Classic Buick GMC of Montgomery Classic Buick GMC Cadillac 833 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP54K1Y4167183
Stock: TY4167183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 109,545 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,991
Cedar Park Nissan - Cedar Park / Texas
Contact Cedar Park Nissan today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This 2000 Buick LeSabre has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Buick LeSabre Custom is the one!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP54K5Y4194810
Stock: Y4194810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 139,751 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,450
Friendship Auto Sales - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
2000 BUICK LeSabre Tan 139,751 Miles Automatic, 3.8L V6 Engine, Good Heat and AC, Good car for school and work, runs and drives great. No onsite Financing Available. Call or Stop by For Your Hassle Free Test Drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick LeSabre Limited.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR54K7YU186945
Stock: 186945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 202,865 miles
$1,099
Gilleland Cadillac - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
Our low, Up Front, No Haggle, Best Price, Always! Actual cash value for your trade and home of the 3, 5, 30 Warranty! Call (320) 281-4290 or stop by and see our Sales Department with any questions. Our Financing Department has affordable financial solutions for today with the best terms and lowest rates in the industry! We are conveniently located at 3019 West Division Street in St Cloud. Recent Arrival! Local Trade, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX. 19/30 City/Highway MPG One low price, plain and simple, always! Gilleland Chevrolet, your home town dealer in St. Cloud, MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick LeSabre Limited.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR54K6YU295428
Stock: 206393B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 172,869 milesTitle issue, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,777
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena - Helena / Montana
FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Custom trim. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: . Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. EXPERTS RAVE: "A crowd-pleasing large sedan that offers space, safety and surprisingly good mileage in a high-value and economical package." -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. VISIT US TODAY: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Helena, located at 3401 US Highway 12 EAST Helena, Montana is happy to tell you that we've been serving the Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman area for longer than many of you might have owned your current car. With those years comes invaluable expertise, which we put to your advantage. We're not just talking acumen on new RAM, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler models, but used cars, service and auto repairs and perhaps most importantly - financing. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP54K3Y4205500
Stock: Y4205500W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 150,505 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Red's Auto Of Ironwood - Ironwood / Michigan
It doesn't get much better than this 2000 Buick LeSabre Limited, which boasts a a leather interior, dual climate control, heated seats, the Homelink system, OnStar Communication System, anti-lock brakes, and dual airbags. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's a deal at $4,995. This one scored a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars. It has mileage with 17 MPG in the city and 27 MPG on the highway. This vehicle comes with leather interior you're sure to love. You'll be on the road in no time with the Homelink system. You won't believe the amazing sound quality from this vehicle's CD player. Conveniently lock and unlock your vehicle hands-free thanks to keyless entry. Don't wait until it is too late! Call today to schedule an appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick LeSabre Limited.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR54K8YU317087
Stock: 23219B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
Van Subaru - Kansas City / Missouri
4-Speed Automatic. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bright White 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 SFI Series II Recent Arrival! 19/30 City/Highway MPG Van Subaru, Proudly Serving the Following Communities: Gladstone, Platte City, Kansas City Missouri, Kansas City Kansas, Independence, St. Joseph, Overland Park, Olathe, Leavenworth, Liberty, Raytown, Parkville, Blue Springs, Lees Summit. COME JOIN THE VAN SUBARU FAMILY TODAY!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP54K5Y4221374
Stock: SL9322G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 162,176 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,710
Miller Auto Plaza - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
3.8L V6 SFI Series II FWD Our 5 Star Promise *Non-Commissioned Sales People *Real-Time Pricing = Better Pricing *We got Your Back Warranty *Largest Indoor Showroom in the Midwest *Largest Selection of Vehicles in Central MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick LeSabre Limited.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR54K6YU160255
Stock: 1700C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 86,069 miles
$3,999
Apple Chevrolet Buick Northfield - Northfield / Minnesota
*** ONE OWNER ***, *** CLEAN, ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT ***, ***SUPER CLEAN***, ***SERVICED HERE***. 19/30 City/Highway MPG Take the stress out of getting a good deal on your next car. See our lowest price upfront No hassle-No haggle pricing Commission-free sales team 7-day return policy Hundreds of 5 star Google reviews.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP54K1Y4296590
Stock: N6174Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 139,772 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,900
Edwards Mitsubishi Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska
4-Speed Automatic. Price, Protection, Peace Of Mind! It Pays To Make The Drive! 808 Alberta Ave Bellevue, Ne 402-738-3800 edwardsmitsubishibellevue.com. 1996 Buick LeSabre White Limited FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 SMPI 12V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Buick LeSabre Limited.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HR52K5TH450460
Stock: ZMB1508B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 212,132 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000$793 Below Market
Priced Right Auto - Marne / Michigan
**LOCAL TRADE** ** AWD ** ** LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS ** ** VERY DEPENDABLE ** ** MUST SEE ** ** GREAT PRICE ** 4-Speed Automatic. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/30 City/Highway MPGWhy Choose Priced Right Auto's? When You Love the Car but Don't Have the Cash?Let us put our financing sources to the test we have over 20 lenders that help us offer a Guaranteed Credit Approval process:** Cash or Finance ** We offer full spectrum financing with rates as low as 3.49%!*ASE Certified Technicians and Convenient Service Hours!*Every Vehicle Get's Full Safety Inspection. Vehicles 10 years old & newer with under 150k miles come with a 3 Month 3000 Mile Warranty!Fill Out Your Credit Application and Get Approved Today! Visit us at www.PRICEDRIGHTAUTO.org or us today at 616-677-3866 to Confirm Vehicle Availability and Pricing. Thank you and come enjoy the Priced Right Auto difference!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick LeSabre Custom with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4HP54K21U195256
Stock: 9295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Buick LeSabre searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Buick LeSabre
- 5(39%)
- 4(39%)
- 3(19%)
- 2(3%)