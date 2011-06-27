  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LeSabre
  4. Used 1996 Buick LeSabre
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Buick LeSabre Limited Features & Specs

More about the 1996 LeSabre
Overview
See LeSabre Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length200.0 in.
Curb weight3430 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • White
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Crystal
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
See LeSabre Inventory

Related Used 1996 Buick LeSabre Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles