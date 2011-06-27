Used 1996 Buick LeSabre Consumer Reviews

Old girl still has it! ipman501 , 10/24/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This car has been great. I have about 135k miles so far and no really major problems (except one, which I will talk about later). I have gotten 31mpg on the highway and I usually get around 21mpg city. Had a problem where the car was mis-firing up hills and when the engine was under load. Did some research and figured out it was a bad spark plug cable. Replaced all the spark plugs and cables and now she purrs like a kitten. My A/C compressor clutch died about a year ago now and makes a grinding noise every once in a while, but that doesn't hurt anything or effect the car in any way (although no air conditioning, obviously). Driver power window just died a week ago. It's an old car, though... Report Abuse

Not the sharpest, but good to my wallet! JC , 04/18/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car a few months back from a friend. It has 189,000 miles on it. I bought it with the intentions of putting a new motor in since this was neglected. 20,000+ on oil, 30,000+ on filter and 3 quarts over full!! I decided to drain the oil, give it an oil change and filter change, drive about 50 miles and redo it again. This car is great. 29 MPH on interstate and no check engine lights so far. I have to tell you, with that much neglect and the thing still gets great gas mileage and never fails to start...there is nothing that I can do to that engine that will harm it! Report Abuse

Immortal engine jjtoob , 09/14/2014 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought mine from a friend when it had 180k miles, but sadly, it already had a lot of wear, so I can't be sure, but I think it was just driven really hard. I've had to replace many parts, including the radiator and transmission, but the engine just keeps on going. Unfortunately, it still has a few different leak problems that I don't feel like spending money to fix, so I'm driving it to the ground and getting another car. Report Abuse

I's a keeper. juanosanti , 09/21/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had this car over 3 years now and I love it. I got the car with 70,000 miles, now it has 101,000. I just had to change the O2 sensor. It's not a looker but sure is a champion. Report Abuse