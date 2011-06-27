Estimated values
1996 Buick LeSabre Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$859
|$1,406
|$1,684
|Clean
|$757
|$1,241
|$1,492
|Average
|$552
|$913
|$1,107
|Rough
|$348
|$584
|$723
Estimated values
1996 Buick LeSabre Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$772
|$1,374
|$1,684
|Clean
|$680
|$1,214
|$1,492
|Average
|$496
|$892
|$1,107
|Rough
|$312
|$571
|$723