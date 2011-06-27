Estimated values
2013 BMW Z4 sDrive28i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,723
|$19,751
|$22,468
|Clean
|$15,927
|$18,824
|$21,355
|Average
|$14,335
|$16,970
|$19,128
|Rough
|$12,743
|$15,116
|$16,902
Estimated values
2013 BMW Z4 sDrive35is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,468
|$23,359
|$26,827
|Clean
|$18,542
|$22,263
|$25,497
|Average
|$16,689
|$20,070
|$22,839
|Rough
|$14,835
|$17,878
|$20,181
Estimated values
2013 BMW Z4 sDrive35i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,814
|$21,306
|$23,597
|Clean
|$17,918
|$20,306
|$22,428
|Average
|$16,128
|$18,306
|$20,089
|Rough
|$14,337
|$16,306
|$17,751