Used 2007 BMW Z4 Consumer Reviews
Most enjoyable car I've owned
This is the most enjoyable car I have ever owned. I got my 07 Z4 Si on a 2 year lease. After 18 months I had a lot of miles left because I also owned my last Corvette and can only drive so much. My wife and I took a 2100 mile road trip to Disney World to use up some miles. When we got back, I sold the Vette and bought this car off lease. I now have just over 4 years in the car and now that the original warranty has expired I have made an extensive search for a replacement. I CAN'T find anything I like better so I'm keeping it. It gets over 30 mpg on the highway and the sports car ride is tight but never abusive. I would recommend this car to anyone looking for a genuine sports car.
07 BMW Z4 si
I don't know if there is another car as fun to drive as this.
Roadster
Great car, love the styling; straight-six sounds great and the manual gearbox is super-smooth. Love the seating position, as well as the interior space with the easy-folding top up. Very nice to drive, the car is very communicative and gives you lots of confidence, brakes are amazing and stop the car with little drama. My only complaint is with the interior build-quality. The one-piece door panels are great, but the steering column is tilted, a cup holder is broken (I don't even use them) and the transmission tunnel plastic trim squeaks when you rest your arm on it. Besides that, everything you touch is of high-quality and just driving it takes your mind off its few squabbles.
Love my car
I'm having the time of my life driving this car. I'm a short (5'3") female and this is the first car that I feel I really fit in. It looks fabulous, drives great and has provided the best driving experience I've ever had. I've taken it on 2 road trips (one 500 miles, and the other 700 miles) and was amazed at how my back didn't hurt after. My only heart burn is the large lease payment that I make every month.... other than that it's great!
What I expected
I bought this car as a retirement present present to myself (curiously, I see a lot of guys (mostly) my age driving these cars!). I have thoroughly enjoyed driving for short hops. I have taken 3 trips of 500 miles and this is not the car for it. The RFTs amplify the bumps on bad roads, and we all know what I-95 can be like. Other than that, it is so much fun to drive and cornering is a terrific experience. I have the 6-speed manual and wouldn't consider the automatic - that would just be wrong in a sports car.
