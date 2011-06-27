Estimated values
2007 BMW Z4 3.0si 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,639
|$10,745
|$12,583
|Clean
|$6,997
|$9,857
|$11,507
|Average
|$5,714
|$8,081
|$9,357
|Rough
|$4,432
|$6,305
|$7,206
Estimated values
2007 BMW Z4 3.0si 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,359
|$16,230
|$19,101
|Clean
|$10,405
|$14,889
|$17,469
|Average
|$8,498
|$12,206
|$14,204
|Rough
|$6,590
|$9,524
|$10,940
Estimated values
2007 BMW Z4 3.0i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,155
|$10,596
|$12,612
|Clean
|$6,554
|$9,721
|$11,534
|Average
|$5,352
|$7,969
|$9,379
|Rough
|$4,151
|$6,218
|$7,223