Estimated values
2005 BMW 6 Series 645Ci 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,946
|$9,990
|$11,756
|Clean
|$6,285
|$9,057
|$10,634
|Average
|$4,964
|$7,190
|$8,390
|Rough
|$3,643
|$5,323
|$6,145
Estimated values
2005 BMW 6 Series 645Ci 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,172
|$8,876
|$10,444
|Clean
|$5,585
|$8,046
|$9,447
|Average
|$4,411
|$6,388
|$7,453
|Rough
|$3,237
|$4,729
|$5,459