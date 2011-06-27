Used 2005 BMW 6 Series Consumer Reviews
A Piece of Art but also A Piece of Junk
My wife and I feel in love with our 05' BMW 645i conv. when we first picked it up. We purchased it Jan. 2011 used with only 33,000 miles on it. It had some years on it but we figured it would get several years of only normal maintenance type services and not need to worry about major mechanical or electric problem because of it's low mileage and series. After all this is one of BMW's flagship cars. While the car gets looks of admiration at stop lights the feeling of this wears out quickly when you count how many dollars and time it has spent in a BMW repair shop. The BMW 645i is like buying a boat - the 2 happiest days of ownership are the day you buy it and the day you get rid of it.
Engineering at it's best
I have had my 6 speed manual 645ci for over 30,000 miles as I am writing this review. It is an 04 and I bought it in 2017 with already 105k miles when purchased and chose the manual instead of the automatic due to transmission issues BMW had on the V8s not being able to handle high amounts of torque. I also got it as a coupe because I live in Houston, TX and don't want to be dealing with what harsh freeway noises, 18 wheelers and break-ins which are easier with a conv to do. You will either love the car or flat out hate it. Not because of the way it drives or the way it looks, which is AMAZING ! The materials feel so luxurious and that's coming from an MB owner, it is definitely futuristic for the model year. I've had people think it was at least 2015 and no one thought it was less than 2012. But you have to be careful with these cars. I have owned an MB E63 AMG and 2 E55s AMG (still own the older one 2002 model, can't seem to let this one go) and with ALL of them, if you do not drive them consistently you will have problems (I drive around 20k miles a year with the 645 as my daily car, at least 70 miles per day to my work and back). with the 645, Electrical problems will most definitely happen if you leave it sitting. On top of the electronic overload that is in the car which drains the battery if you don't drive it, the car itself is VERY sensitive to any voltage fluctuations and will start giving warning lights and shutting off systems in response (First system to go is seat and air heating, then Active Steering...) a common problem is that the Valve cover oil leaks happen right on top of the alternator (generator) and with time messes up the brushes and the voltage regulator, so if you get crazy warning lights come on and off, that's probably why. Battery can be the issue as well, make sure you get a good quality battery and that IT IS PROGRAMMED to the car after changing it. Same thing for the AC compressor. They just happen to be positioned in place where Valve cover oil leaks take place (and they all leak oil, specially the V8s). If you do replace any of those 2 parts, please look at the oil problem if you have it because you will find yourself in the same situation. I have had that problem, but went away after driving it alot. I also used the Castrol 0w-40 which tends to be a little thicker and cause less leaks. There a seal stem problem that these engines have and I was told if you keep the oil clean (at least once every 5k miles, you should be ok) I do it every 3 to 4k miles) This is by far my favorite BMW by far and is staying for the long run. Styling is an A+++ turns heads wherever you go and drives better than it looks. Quiet, Lots of Torque and definitely Cornering is special in this car I assume from the Active Steering but the car turns before you even think it. Trunk is very spacious on the account of small rear leg room but I'm 6'3 and fit very comfortably. Long drives in this car are a blast. the long hood gives easy access to all engine components. You have to a little mechanically savvy when you own this car it speaks a language of its own. If you're the type of person that takes it in every time a warning light comes on then this is probably not the car for you, most times it is not the direct problem anyway. It will be the best driving experience if all goes good.
Old Age Friend
Owned a 308, a 365, two Aston Martins, a slab sided Cobra, more MBZs than I can forget and I have to say this is the finest all around automobile I have ever owned. The car is dependable, forgiving and a joy to drive hard and fast. Spent 14k at 90,000 to replace items that had not yet failed but what does it matter since my old chum has never let me down. Am now at 203,000 miles and all is still well.
- Performance
- Comfort
Wonderful car but too many problems!
We loved everything about our 2005 645I convertible. Talk about a car that catchs everyone's eye and is a blast to drive! But....we had so many problems with ours we regretfully ended up giving it back under the lemon law. It was in the BMW service dept 32 days between July 6 and Oct 1, 2006 - not counting weekends! We were told it had 19 computers by 15 manufacturers and the glitchs weren't worked out yet. We expected more from an $80,000 car but agree we'd buy another one if we were promised it wouldn't have so many problems!
BMW 645 Convertible
Without a doubt the best car I ever owned. I have had Mercedes, BMW 530i, Ferrari 355 (2 years old) several Porsche 911's and this is just such a great car. Economical, fast, brilliant handling, stylish, practical, great sound system, reliable. I cannot fault the car and abolutely love it.
