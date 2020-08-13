Used 2017 Ford Fiesta for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new suspension parts! Power Moonroof Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Equipment Group 300A Ingot Silver Metallic Medium Light Stone; Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats Transmission: Powershift 6-Spd Auto W/Selectshift More information about the 2017 Ford Fiesta: The Fiesta offers a host of connectivity and tech features that aren't typically available in this budget-priced small-car class. Its 40-mpg EPA highway rating is very impressive, while the 6-speed PowerShift transmission is one of the most advanced automatics in any small car. Other features, including push-button start, aren't typically offered in its price class, while a wide range of potential customization and appearance options appeal to younger shoppers who want to express an individual style. Finally, the 197-hp Fiesta ST offers speed and agility unparalleled in this class. This model sets itself apart with stylish interior, low starting price, wide range of options and accessories, high-performance ST trim, advanced PowerShift transmission, and Segment-leading fuel economy

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FADP4CJ2HM139411

Stock: HM139411

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-15-2020