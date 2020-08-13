Used 2017 Ford Fiesta for Sale Near Me

2,712 listings
Fiesta Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Ford Fiesta SE in Red
    used

    2017 Ford Fiesta SE

    13,107 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,497

    $1,622 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fiesta SE in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Fiesta SE

    21,931 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,900

    $2,582 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fiesta SE in White
    used

    2017 Ford Fiesta SE

    21,190 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $1,896 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fiesta SE in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Fiesta SE

    19,115 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,781

    $1,658 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fiesta SE in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Fiesta SE

    45,060 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,977

    $1,863 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fiesta SE in White
    used

    2017 Ford Fiesta SE

    34,351 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,984

    $1,379 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fiesta SE in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Fiesta SE

    21,359 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,495

    $1,322 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fiesta ST in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Fiesta ST

    36,113 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,499

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fiesta SE in Gray
    used

    2017 Ford Fiesta SE

    66,416 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    $1,175 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fiesta Titanium in Silver
    certified

    2017 Ford Fiesta Titanium

    65,992 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,579

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fiesta S in White
    used

    2017 Ford Fiesta S

    16,668 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,500

    $1,318 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fiesta SE in Red
    used

    2017 Ford Fiesta SE

    64,825 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $7,900

    $1,252 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fiesta SE in White
    used

    2017 Ford Fiesta SE

    100,710 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,225

    $1,036 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fiesta SE in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Fiesta SE

    51,882 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,985

    $1,232 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fiesta Titanium in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Fiesta Titanium

    49,978 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,990

    $1,279 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fiesta S in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Fiesta S

    52,401 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,500

    $1,159 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fiesta SE in White
    used

    2017 Ford Fiesta SE

    9,483 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,995

    $1,432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fiesta ST in Orange
    used

    2017 Ford Fiesta ST

    10,137 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fiesta

The death of the Manual Trans is only a rumor
Jeff Hurckes,09/07/2017
ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
This vehicle is downright amazing for a commuter car that can go out onto the track and still have fun. Yes, it still has that cheap car build quality issues, such as road noise, but it has it where it counts. Out-corners and out-brakes most anything on the road, and acceleration is nothing to shake a stick at either.
