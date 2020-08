Used 2017 Ford Fiesta for Sale Near Me

Midway Ford - Miami / Florida

Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Drivers just like you love our fun-to-drive 2017 Ford Fiesta SE Hatchback that's boldly refined in Ruby Red! Powered by a 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 120hp while connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive Hatchback provides near 36mpg on the highway. Hit the road in this Fiesta SE and turn heads with your savvy street style. It features alloy wheels, a power sunroof, a black beltline, a distinct grille, and solar-tinted glass.The interior of this Fiesta SE is packed with modern features such as Ford Sync App Link with available satellite radio. Easy-to-use controls, a great stereo system, multi-color ambient lighting, plenty of storage, and comfortable seating make this cabin a beautiful place to spend time.Peace of mind comes standard with Ford Fiesta's excellent safety ratings. It boasts AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, advanced airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, four-wheel anti-lock brakes, and more. You'll even have the MyKey feature, which allows you to program a restricted driving mode to promote good driving habits for young drivers. Show-off your sleek, sporty, and smart style each time you pull up in your Fiesta! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!At Midway Ford-Miami, we offer the lowest pricing and personal service directly through the Internet Department; providing you with a Hassle Free Buying Experience. Midway Ford is a Family Owned and Operated Dealer celebrating our 40th Anniversary, offering the South Florida Community the best service and selection of new and used cars and trucks, as well as Ford Certified Pre Owned Vehicles. We are For more information and details please contact our Internet Sales Dept.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FADP4EJ2HM130186

Stock: 20ES032A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020