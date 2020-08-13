Used 2017 Ford Fiesta for Sale Near Me
- 13,107 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,497$1,622 Below Market
Midway Ford - Miami / Florida
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Drivers just like you love our fun-to-drive 2017 Ford Fiesta SE Hatchback that's boldly refined in Ruby Red! Powered by a 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 120hp while connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive Hatchback provides near 36mpg on the highway. Hit the road in this Fiesta SE and turn heads with your savvy street style. It features alloy wheels, a power sunroof, a black beltline, a distinct grille, and solar-tinted glass.The interior of this Fiesta SE is packed with modern features such as Ford Sync App Link with available satellite radio. Easy-to-use controls, a great stereo system, multi-color ambient lighting, plenty of storage, and comfortable seating make this cabin a beautiful place to spend time.Peace of mind comes standard with Ford Fiesta's excellent safety ratings. It boasts AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, advanced airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, four-wheel anti-lock brakes, and more. You'll even have the MyKey feature, which allows you to program a restricted driving mode to promote good driving habits for young drivers. Show-off your sleek, sporty, and smart style each time you pull up in your Fiesta! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!At Midway Ford-Miami, we offer the lowest pricing and personal service directly through the Internet Department; providing you with a Hassle Free Buying Experience. Midway Ford is a Family Owned and Operated Dealer celebrating our 40th Anniversary, offering the South Florida Community the best service and selection of new and used cars and trucks, as well as Ford Certified Pre Owned Vehicles. We are For more information and details please contact our Internet Sales Dept.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4EJ2HM130186
Stock: 20ES032A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 21,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,900$2,582 Below Market
R&B One Auto Sales - Orlando / Florida
It comes with 250 Miles and 5 days Full Warranty and Buyback. Please call/text us 407-603-1733 in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. This car is fully maintained and drives great.For more information or apply for financing please visit our website: www.CarSalesOrlando.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4BJXHM144373
Stock: CLN-144373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$1,896 Below Market
Hillsboro Ford - Hillsboro / New Hampshire
: Auto Check One Owner! This 2017 Ford Fiesta includes features such as: PRICED TO MOVE $700 below NADA Retail! GREAT MILES 21,149! Heated Seats, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, TRANSMISSION: POWERSHIFT 6-SPD AUTO W. COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION: POWERSHIFT 6-SPD AUTO W/SELECTSHIFT 3.90 Axle Ratio, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated 1st Row Seats, Electronic Air Temperature Control (EATC), Heated Side Mirrors. WHY BUY FROM US: Hillsboro Ford and Hillsboro Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep are family owned and operated serving the Hillsboro area and throughout the US for over a decade. Find out for yourself why we have earned the reputation of "What a Dealership Should Be!" EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "The interior is notable for both its high-quality materials and its stylish good looks. There's plenty of room up front, and the height-adjustable driver seat and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel make it easy to find a comfortable driving position." -Edmunds.com. Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4BJ9HM100056
Stock: R2167A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 19,115 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,781$1,658 Below Market
Taylor Kia of Toledo - Toledo / Ohio
<b>Equipment</b> This Ford Fiesta is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. Front wheel drive on this 2017 Ford Fiesta gives you better traction and better fuel economy. It has a 1.6 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This model is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This vehicle features cruise control for long trips. This 2017 Ford Fiesta is equipped with a gasoline engine. This small car is easy to park. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4BJXHM164154
Stock: S110642A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 45,060 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,977$1,863 Below Market
Bob Baker Subaru - Carlsbad / California
GREAT MILES 45,060! EPA 35 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Ingot Silver Metallic exterior, SE trim. CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, INGOT SILVER METALLIC, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device IntegrationOPTION PACKAGESINGOT SILVER METALLIC.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"The interior is notable for both its high-quality materials and its stylish good looks. There's plenty of room up front, and the height-adjustable driver seat and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel make it easy to find a comfortable driving position." -Edmunds.com.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERWhere it's so nice to be niceFuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4BJ3HM144974
Stock: 8769-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 34,351 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,984$1,379 Below Market
LaBelle Ford - LaBelle / Florida
*LaBelle Ford* Your Down Home Country Dealer Lowest New and Used Car Prices in Fl and No Dealer Fee Open 6 days a week from 9AM to serve you at your convenience Mon - Fri 9 to 8 Sat 9 to 6 Sunday 12- 5 * Sales: 855-206-5510 * Service: 855-399-2561 * Parts: 866-203-2609
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4BJ7HM125294
Stock: 5125294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 21,359 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,495$1,322 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **1.6 I4 GAS**GAS SAVER**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, 1.6L I4 Ti-VCT, 6-Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Ford Fiesta SE FWD Hatchback
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4EJ1HM158478
Stock: 32205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 36,113 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,499
Legend Autohaus - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta ST with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4GX6HM125736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,416 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$1,175 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
WELCOME TO AUTOMEMBER. WE HAVE THE BIGGEST SELECTION OF PRE-OWNEDVEHICLES AT THE LOWEST PRICES. ASK US ABOUT FREE *MEMBERFOR LIFE* PROGRAM. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED. IF YOU ARE LOOKINGFOR 2017 FORD FIESTA SE, PLEASE DON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER BECAUSE THIS ONE IS JUSTTHE RIGHT ONE FOR YOU.THIS 2017 FORD FIESTA SEHAS HAD TWO PREVIOUS OWNER WITH ALL SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE INCLUDING REGULAROIL CHANGE PERFORMED ON TIME. FORD ISKNOWN FOR ITS FUEL EFFICIENT PREFECT FOR LONG ROAD TRIPS. THIS VEHICLE HASRECENTLY HAD SAFETY INSPECTIONS PERFORMED WHICH IT PASS. THE EXTERIOR IS VERYCLEAN WITH A SPOTLESS PAINT JOB AND THE INTERIOR HAS BEEN FULLY DETAILED.EQUIPPED WITH SOME OF THE BEST FEATURES SUCH AS, KEYLESS ENTRY, TRACTION CONTROL,POWER WINDOWS USB PORT, ETC. AUTO-MEMBER IS LOCATED AT 911 EDWARDS FERRYRD NE, LEESBURG, VA 20176. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTION PLEASE FEELFREE TO CONTACT US DIRECTLY AND WE'LL BE GLAD TO HELP. WE'RE HERE TOSERVE YOU BETTER EACH TIME.GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FORLIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4EJ7HM119877
Stock: DC119727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Ford Fiesta Titanium65,992 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,579
AutoNation Ford Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new suspension parts! Power Moonroof Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Equipment Group 300A Ingot Silver Metallic Medium Light Stone; Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats Transmission: Powershift 6-Spd Auto W/Selectshift This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Mazda Corpus Christi's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Ford Fiesta Titanium with 65,992mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. More information about the 2017 Ford Fiesta: The Fiesta offers a host of connectivity and tech features that aren't typically available in this budget-priced small-car class. Its 40-mpg EPA highway rating is very impressive, while the 6-speed PowerShift transmission is one of the most advanced automatics in any small car. Other features, including push-button start, aren't typically offered in its price class, while a wide range of potential customization and appearance options appeal to younger shoppers who want to express an individual style. Finally, the 197-hp Fiesta ST offers speed and agility unparalleled in this class. This model sets itself apart with stylish interior, low starting price, wide range of options and accessories, high-performance ST trim, advanced PowerShift transmission, and Segment-leading fuel economy All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4CJ2HM139411
Stock: HM139411
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 16,668 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,500$1,318 Below Market
Laird Noller Ford - Topeka / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4TJ9HM102453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,825 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$7,900$1,252 Below Market
Selective Motor Cars - Costa Mesa / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4BJXHM144907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,710 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,225$1,036 Below Market
Luxury Motor US - Miami / Florida
Luxury Motor US.We finance everyone, good, bad, no credit. No problem! Financiamos a todos. Buen credito, mal credito, no hay problema.We have program for every credit situation. Approved! Tenemos programas de financiamiento para cualquier tipo de credito. Estas aprobado. .Competitive rates, low down payments, low monthly paymets! Tasas de interes competitivas, muy poco dinero de entrada, pagos mensuales muy bajos! .Second chance financing. For less than perfect credit! Segunda oportunidad de financiamiento, no importa que tu credito este perfecto! .First time buyer's program. For people with no credit! Programa de financiamiento para compradores de 1ra vez. Compradores con cero credito. .Hand picked, low mileage, clean title vehicles. Best prices in town! Autos escogidos de primera mano, un solo dueno, titulo limpio, bajas millas, los mejores precios de la ciudad. .Extended warranties available.Ofrecemos garantias extendidas..Visit our website, there you will find our disclosure www.luxurymotorus.comVisite nuestra página web, alli encontrara nuestras condiciones de venta www.luxurymotorus.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4BJXHM135785
Stock: 135785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,882 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,985$1,232 Below Market
Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kernersville / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4EJ9HM114776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,978 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,990$1,279 Below Market
Tom Ahl Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Lima / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4FJ3HM143799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,500$1,159 Below Market
Magic Auto - Phoenix / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4AJ7HM137883
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,483 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,995$1,432 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this nimble-handling, NO-ACCIDENT, NONSMOKER 2017 Ford Fiesta SE (FWD). This sedan boasts agile handling, excellent fuel economy, and roomy front seats. U.S. News & World Report recommends this midlevel Ford Fiesta SE for the best combination of value and features. It comes outfitted with the optional SYNC3 infotainment system, and its upgraded cloth upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel add a dash of panache to the cabin. Entertainment extras include a larger touch screen, smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an extra USB port. With its odometer now reading 9,483, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until March 2021 or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this subcompact car will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2023 or 60,000 miles! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - 6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - 18-INCH 8-SPOKE BLACK/MACHINED WHEELS ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 Ford Fiesta SE! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4BJ6HM169450
Stock: 24407
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 10,137 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,995
Action Auto - Orem / Utah
Copy and Paste the following link to view the current Green Light condition report of this vehicle:RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% (OAC)Action Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fiesta ST with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP4GX4HM137965
Stock: M7339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
