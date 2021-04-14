  1. Home
2022 Mazda MX-30

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting around $35,000 (estimated)
2022 Mazda MX-30
  • Mazda's first electric vehicle
  • 35.5-kWh battery should deliver north of 100 miles of range
  • Rear-hinged doors and a future rotary range extender are bold moves in this class
  • 2022 marks the debut of the MX-30
2022 Mazda MX-30 Review
Combining Mazda's Future and Past
Kurt Niebuhr
04/14/2021
What is the MX-30?

Mazda doesn't offer an electric vehicle, or even a hybrid, so the new 2022 MX-30 is kind of a big deal. It represents the brand's first foray into the world of EVs and what the company calls its "first step in Mazda's multi-solution electrification strategy." That's corporate speak for, "We've got more stuff coming but it's not ready yet." But as you can see from the photos, the MX-30 is a stylish introduction to Mazda's forthcoming EV lineup. Starting in the fall of this year, Mazda will begin to roll out the MX-30 for sale in California, with other markets planned for the future.

Without any official measurements, we can only estimate the 2022 Mazda MX-30 to be about the same size as the company's popular CX-30 crossover. This would put in direct competition with other small EVs like the Hyundai Kona Electric, Nissan Leaf and Mini Cooper SE. But none of those competitors offer rear-hinged doors or an optional rotary engine. Yes, you read that right. The Wankel is back, baby.

What's under the MX-30's hood?

Initially, the MX-30 will be available as a purely electric vehicle that uses a 35.5-kWh battery pack. An electric motor making 144 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque powers the front wheels. If those numbers seem a little underwhelming to you, you're not alone. The Hyundai Ioniq Electric's motor produces a similar amount of power and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in a lethargic 8.8 seconds.

Mazda hasn't yet released official range estimates for the MX-30, but don't expect range to be well above 100 miles. The Mini Cooper SE uses a 35-kWh battery pack, presumably weighs less and has an EPA-estimated range of 110 miles. We'll likely see similar figures for the MX-30, which would place it well behind the base Nissan Leaf's 150 miles and Hyundai Ioniq Electric's 170 miles. Even though 100-ish miles should realistically be enough for most commuters, range expectations are high even in budget-friendly EVs, and the MX-30's limited capacity could become its Achilles' heel.

Another MX-30 variant will arrive sometime in 2022, and this is where things get weird — or cool, depending on how much you're invested in Mazda's history. A plug-in hybrid is on the way, but unlike most hybrids (in which the engine can power the wheels directly) the engine will be used as a generator/range extender, much like the one in the BMW i3. That means the wheels will always be driven by an electric motor, with power either coming directly from the battery pack or, if it's drained, by using a gasoline engine to power an electric generator, which replenishes the battery. But the engine Mazda has tasked with being the generator will be of the rotary persuasion, which is a nod to the company's long and unique history with that powertrain. Known for its smoothness and compact footprint — but not its fuel efficiency — the rotary is a curious choice for an onboard power generator.

How's the MX-30's interior?

Information is still limited but, judging from photos, the MX-30 will employ a minimalistic design similar to other Mazdas. The shift lever and infotainment control knob sit on a floating pedestal, with a touchscreen containing climate controls directly in front. And while we haven't seen full images of the MX-30 interior, we bet dollars to doughnuts there's an infotainment screen perched atop the dashboard. Materials appear to be quite trendy, with a mix of textile, imitation leather and cork, of all things, to further promote the environmentally minded MX-30.

Space, though, might be at a premium. The presence of rear-hinged back doors (another nod to Mazda history, as they were featured on the RX-8 sport coupe) suggests the rear seat is best served for occasional use. Indeed, the single image we have of the MX-30's rear quarters appears to show a distinct lack of legroom. It could be an illusion of perspective, but the MX-30 might be uncomfortable for a cabin full of adults.

EdmundsEdmunds says

Mazda's first electric vehicle is a roller coaster of emotions. On the one hand, the 2022 Mazda MX-30's elegant styling and compact nature are sure to help it stand out in a growing field of EVs. But its small battery and subsequently short range could torpedo the effort before shoppers even take it on a test drive. Lastly, the inclusion of rear-hinged doors and a rotary engine almost beggar belief, even for this quirky brand. Stay tuned to Edmunds for all the latest updates about Mazda's first EV.

