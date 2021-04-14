Mazda hasn't yet released official range estimates for the MX-30, but don't expect range to be well above 100 miles. The Mini Cooper SE uses a 35-kWh battery pack, presumably weighs less and has an EPA-estimated range of 110 miles. We'll likely see similar figures for the MX-30, which would place it well behind the base Nissan Leaf's 150 miles and Hyundai Ioniq Electric's 170 miles. Even though 100-ish miles should realistically be enough for most commuters, range expectations are high even in budget-friendly EVs, and the MX-30's limited capacity could become its Achilles' heel.

Another MX-30 variant will arrive sometime in 2022, and this is where things get weird — or cool, depending on how much you're invested in Mazda's history. A plug-in hybrid is on the way, but unlike most hybrids (in which the engine can power the wheels directly) the engine will be used as a generator/range extender, much like the one in the BMW i3. That means the wheels will always be driven by an electric motor, with power either coming directly from the battery pack or, if it's drained, by using a gasoline engine to power an electric generator, which replenishes the battery. But the engine Mazda has tasked with being the generator will be of the rotary persuasion, which is a nod to the company's long and unique history with that powertrain. Known for its smoothness and compact footprint — but not its fuel efficiency — the rotary is a curious choice for an onboard power generator.