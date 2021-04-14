Mazda doesn't offer an electric vehicle, or even a hybrid, so the new 2022 MX-30 is kind of a big deal. It represents the brand's first foray into the world of EVs and what the company calls its "first step in Mazda's multi-solution electrification strategy." That's corporate speak for, "We've got more stuff coming but it's not ready yet." But as you can see from the photos, the MX-30 is a stylish introduction to Mazda's forthcoming EV lineup. Starting in the fall of this year, Mazda will begin to roll out the MX-30 for sale in California, with other markets planned for the future.
2022 Mazda MX-30
- Mazda's first electric vehicle
- 35.5-kWh battery should deliver north of 100 miles of range
- Rear-hinged doors and a future rotary range extender are bold moves in this class
- 2022 marks the debut of the MX-30
Initially, the MX-30 will be available as a purely electric vehicle that uses a 35.5-kWh battery pack. An electric motor making 144 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque powers the front wheels. If those numbers seem a little underwhelming to you, you're not alone. The Hyundai Ioniq Electric's motor produces a similar amount of power and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in a lethargic 8.8 seconds.
Information is still limited but, judging from photos, the MX-30 will employ a minimalistic design similar to other Mazdas. The shift lever and infotainment control knob sit on a floating pedestal, with a touchscreen containing climate controls directly in front. And while we haven't seen full images of the MX-30 interior, we bet dollars to doughnuts there's an infotainment screen perched atop the dashboard. Materials appear to be quite trendy, with a mix of textile, imitation leather and cork, of all things, to further promote the environmentally minded MX-30.
Mazda's first electric vehicle is a roller coaster of emotions. On the one hand, the 2022 Mazda MX-30's elegant styling and compact nature are sure to help it stand out in a growing field of EVs. But its small battery and subsequently short range could torpedo the effort before shoppers even take it on a test drive. Lastly, the inclusion of rear-hinged doors and a rotary engine almost beggar belief, even for this quirky brand. Stay tuned to Edmunds for all the latest updates about Mazda's first EV.
