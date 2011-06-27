  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 2 Series
  4. Used 2015 BMW 2 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

2015 BMW 2 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressively quick yet fuel-efficient with either engine
  • excellent handling
  • supple ride
  • high-quality, feature-rich interior.
  • Cramped backseat
  • no sedan body style offered.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
BMW 2 Series for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price Estimate
$13,488 - $16,530
Used 2 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Providing generous helpings of performance and refinement in an exceptionally well-executed package, the 2015 BMW 2 Series is a top choice among entry-level luxury cars.

Vehicle overview

Great cars don't always enjoy a lot of fanfare, and the 2015 BMW 2 Series illustrates the point. Before the 2 Series' debut last year, we knew it would be replacing the entry-level 1 Series -- but aside from its smoother styling, it just looked like a variation on the same sporty theme. Once you've driven the 2 Series, though, you'll likely wonder why there isn't more fuss about this attainably priced all-star. Its engines are relentlessly capable, its interior is much nicer than that of its predecessor and its superb handling makes it perhaps the purest driver's car in BMW's lineup.

Taking center stage for 2015 is the new 2 Series convertible, equipped with a fabric roof that powers up or down in 20 seconds at speeds up to 30 mph. If you opt for Comfort Access (BMW's version of keyless ignition and entry), you can even operate the top remotely using the key fob. Also new this year -- and a significant departure from the strictly rear-wheel-drive 1 Series -- is xDrive all-wheel drive, offered on the coupes as well as the 228i convertible. If you want AWD in your two-door BMW, the case for buying the larger, pricier 4 Series just got a lot harder to make.

Indeed, it's easy to make the case that the Edmunds "A" rated 2 Series is one of the best values on the market. The "base" four-cylinder 228i hits 60 mph in about 5 seconds flat, yet it returns highway mpg in the mid-30s. The six-cylinder M235i, meanwhile, cranks out 20 more horsepower than the mechanically similar 435i, and its standard sport steering, adaptive dampers and big brakes (all available on the 228i via the Track Handling package) take this already superb two-door to a new level. Either way, the interior is worthy of BMW's reputation for high quality, and iDrive comes standard, too. What more could you ask for in this price range?

Well, OK, you might like an extra set of doors, which brings the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class and the 2015 Audi A3 and S3 into play. Connoisseurs tend to prefer BMW's rear-wheel-drive dynamics, but these front-drive-based alternatives handle very well in their own right, and their four-door designs make them more versatile. We also recommend the all-new 2015 Ford Mustang, as its newfound refinement makes it a more plausible BMW substitute than ever before. But if you're looking for all-around excellence, it's tough to avoid the conclusion that the 2015 BMW 2 Series is the car to beat.

2015 BMW 2 Series models

The 2015 BMW 2 Series is a two-door coupe or convertible with seating for four. There are two trim levels: 228i and M235i. The convertibles are equipped similarly to the coupes, except they feature automatic pop-up roll hoops and a power-operated fabric roof that's black by default, with two optional colors (Anthracite and Brown) enhanced by a metallic weave.

The 228i comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, rain-sensing wipers, power-folding heated side mirrors, cruise control, automatic dual-zone climate control, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel (with paddle shifters on automatic-transmission models), eight-way manual front seats and 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks. The standard electronics array includes Bluetooth connectivity, BMW's iDrive electronics interface with a 6.5-inch display and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio and a USB/iPod interface.

Aside from its more powerful six-cylinder engine, the M235i adds 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires, adaptive suspension dampers, sportier variable-ratio steering, upgraded brakes, adaptive xenon headlights with LED accent lights, a sport exhaust system, gray exterior mirror caps, an aerodynamic body kit, dark ("Shadowline") exterior trim, a rear spoiler and a sunroof. Inside, you'll find 10-way power front sport seats, driver memory functions, upgraded aluminum trim and an M Sport steering wheel. The M235i also comes standard with exterior and interior ambient lighting.

Options on the 228i include the M235i's xenon headlights and the somewhat confusing trio of the Sport Line, M Sport and Track Handling packages. The Sport Line package adds 18-inch wheels with a few different tire options, a non-adaptive sport-tuned suspension, eight-way manual front sport seats and a smattering of aesthetic upgrades (including black exterior mirror caps and red upholstery stitching).

The M Sport package is a pricier alternative to the Sport Line package that features the sport seats plus 18-inch M wheels (with similar tire options) and the M235i's adaptive suspension dampers, exterior upgrades (except the xenon headlights) and M Sport steering wheel.

The Track Handling package can be ordered either separately or in conjunction with the Sport Line or M Sport package. It adds the M235i's sportier steering and brakes, as well as -- if not already specified -- the adaptive dampersand a set of 18-inch wheels with summer tires.

In other words, if you want a 228i with the M235i's suspension bits, the Track Handling package will suffice on its own. But if you want the sport seats and styling enhancements, you'll need one of the other packages, too.

A number of packages are available on both the 228i and M235i. The Cold Weather package includes headlight washers, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. The Driver Assistance package throws in front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. The Technology package adds a higher-resolution 8.8-inch display screen, an upgraded iDrive controller with a touchpad (allowing freehand text entry), an enhanced driver information display, a navigation system, real-time traffic, BMW Apps (including Pandora and Facebook integration) and BMW Remote Services (allowing smartphone control of remote start and climate settings, among others). The Driver Assistance Plus package requires the Driver Assistance and Technology packages and adds a lane departure warning system and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking and pedestrian detection.

Also offered on both models is the Premium package, which features a universal garage door opener, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery and satellite radio. The 228i's version additionally includes a sunroof, eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar support) and ambient lighting.

Stand-alone options include some of the above items plus automatic high beams, a self-parking system, enhanced USB and Bluetooth connectivity) and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. A mechanical limited-slip differential is available exclusively on the M235i.

2015 Highlights

The 2 Series convertible debuts midway through the model year, and all models except the M235i convertible can be outfitted with all-wheel drive. There's also a new Track Handling package for the 228i, though it's basically last year's Dynamic Handling package by a different name.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 BMW 2 Series is rear-wheel drive by default, but all-wheel drive ("xDrive") is optional on every model except the M235i convertible. An eight speed automatic transmission is standard, with a six speed manual offered as a no-cost option on RWD models only.

The 228i has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 240 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque. In Edmunds testing, a RWD 228i with the automatic ran from zero to 60 mph in just 5.1 seconds.

The M235i steps up to a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that pumps out 320 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque. We hustled a rear-wheel-drive M235i automatic to 60 mph in a blistering 4.5 seconds (4.8 seconds for the convertible).

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the 2 Series depends on which engine you choose and whether you prefer a coupe or convertible. On the rear-wheel-drive 228i coupe with the automatic transmission it is 28 mpg combined (23 city/36 highway) and 27 mpg combined (23/35) with all-wheel drive. The RWD 228i manual drops to 26 mpg combined (22/34). The convertible 228i gets an estimate of 27 mpg combined (23/34) with RWD and 26 mpg combined (22/33) with AWD.

Fuel economy estimates for the M235i automatic stand at 25 mpg combined (21 city/32 highway) with RWD, and 24 mpg combined (20 city/30 highway) with AWD. The RWD M235i manual drops to 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway).

All 2 Series models have an automatic stop-start function, which shuts off the engine when you're stopped to save fuel. Automatic-transmission cars also have a launch control feature.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2015 BMW 2 Series includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes (with brake-drying and fading-compensation features), traction and stability control, and hill-start assist for manual-transmission cars. Front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and (on the coupe) full-length side curtain airbags are also standard.

Optional safety equipment includes front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a lane-departure warning system and a frontal collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

During Edmunds testing, a 228i M Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in 111 feet, a better than average performance. The M235i was even more impressive, performing the same task in only 106 feet (104 feet for the convertible).

The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2 Series its top rating of "Good" in the small-overlap frontal offset, moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side impact and roof-strength tests. The 2 Series' seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2015 BMW 2 Series is exceptionally civilized for a high-performance machine. Road and wind noise levels are luxuriously low in the coupe, though the convertible's interior is a bit louder than we'd like. Either way, the ride is firm but never harsh, even with the suspension calibrations at their sportiest. Driven normally, the 2 Series could fool you into thinking it's a personal luxury car. But if you feel like attacking some corners, the 2 responds with excellent body control, precise steering and unflappable poise -- especially with the M235i's (or Track Handling package's) upgrades. Few cars at any price are this composed at both ends of the spectrum.

In the engine room, the base 228i hardly feels like settling. Punching far above its nominal 240-hp rating, with superior fuel economy to boot, the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder is good enough to make you question the need for the M235i's 3.0-liter six-cylinder. But then you drive the exquisitely refined, astonishingly quick M235i, and you're quickly reminded why BMW's inline-6 engines are among the all-time greats. You really can't go wrong either way. The eight-speed automatic transmission is another highlight, responding smoothly and quickly to commands. It's heartening to see the sweet six-speed manual soldiering on as a no-cost option, at least for now.

Interior

Inside, the 2 Series employs an understated, driver-centric control layout that will be instantly familiar to BMW fans. Materials quality is very good for an entry-level luxury vehicle, giving up little to the ostensibly fancier 4 Series. BMW's iDrive infotainment system controls one of two available displays: the base 6.5-inch version or the Technology package's crisper 8.8-inch widescreen. While the iDrive system looks good and responds quickly to commands, we've found it often requires a few more clicks and whirls of the dial to access desired functions as compared to Audi's MMI or Mercedes' COMAND interfaces.

In typical BMW fashion, there are multiple front seat designs to choose from. Our preference is for the ultra-supportive sport seats, whether you get the 228i's optional manual chairs or the M235i's standard power thrones. As for rear passenger space, the 2 Series is a compact car, and adults won't fit comfortably unless they're compact themselves. That's not unusual for the segment, though, and the backseat works nicely as a parcel shelf or a place to buckle in small children.

Trunk capacity in the coupe is a respectable 13.8 cubic feet, and the rear seatbacks fold down to allow transport of longer items. In the convertible, BMW projects a 7 percent improvement over the 1 Series convertible's 8.5-cubic-foot cargo hold with the top down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 BMW 2 Series.

5(74%)
4(26%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2015 228i (6-speed Manual)
autocplane,12/12/2015
228i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
12/23/17 Update: No issues and still enjoying the car. I will still say if I could change one thing about this car it would be the steering feel...I hope someday there will be a tune option for that. 6/19/16 Update: I just brought the vehicle in for its first oil change and had no issues in the first 6 months. My lifetime fuel economy has improved to over 32 mpg. The car does very well on the highway, but I've noticed in the little city driving I do, it will be down in the 20s due to idling. When I dropped my car off for an oil change I got a 2016 M235i convertible as a loaner and really enjoyed it. While the 6-cylinder engine is certainly fun and impressive, I am still happy with the torque and performance of the 228i's 2.0L. If I were to take one thing from the M235i to my car though, it would be the sport steering. There is more resistance and I liked the steering feel much better. If you are looking into this car to enjoy the driving experience, I highly recommend you go for the variable sport steering (not just the M-sport steering wheel). I believe this comes with the track handling package, which also means you'll get upgraded brakes. So far, this is the only thing I wish I did differently when choosing options, but am still very happy with the car. Original Review: I bought this car after seriously considering a VW GTI, which you can buy at a lower price point. (Note I would have also considered the Audi A3, but no manual transmission was a deal breaker, and the GTI really is the same car with a different appearance.) However this was a 2015 and I was able to get a strong deal (about $6000 below MSRP, otherwise I probably wouldn't have been willing to go for it). After considering the performance benefits, maintenance included, nicer styling, and learning that I would actually pay more for insurance on the VW, I chose the 228i. Compared to the VW, you get a nicer engine with much less/no turbo lag and better handling from 50/50 weight distribution and RWD. Also, in my opinion, this car looks much better than the VW. This is actually my first RWD car, having previously owned a Mazda. In comparison, I enjoy the more upscale interior and quieter cabin. I have the Harmon Kardon audio system and enjoy it very much. I've even had two adults in the back seat and consider the space reasonable for this size coupe, but it is certainly easier to get in and out of the back seat of a sedan. The front seats are sufficiently roomy and comfortable, and I have been impressed by the visibility as I have less of a blind spot than I did in my Mazda. Regarding driving feel, I will say in my first few weeks, I missed my Mazda's tight steering feedback and the BMW gearbox took a little adjusting for me. In contrast, in a test drive, I felt the VW gearbox was quite smooth and easy to get used to. Now that I have had some time in the car, I feel accustomed to the gearbox. The BMW ride is quieter and comfortable, but with 18" wheels, some of the larger expansion joints can become more noticeable. I've been impressed by the mileage that I've been getting so far. I have been averaging 31 mpg driving gently and using the ECO PRO mode often. Acceleration is sluggish in ECO PRO, but there is certainly no reason not to use it when cruising on the highway. Switching between the modes is very easy beside the shifter. Sport mode makes awakens a totally different personality of more torque and faster throttle response. I opted for the M-Sport suspension, so that gets activated in sport mode as well - truly fun to drive. My driving is mostly highway with about 20% side roads/city. The auto shut-off feature, which is an annoyance to some, is something I appreciate when stopped for a while. The engine starts right up as soon as I depress the clutch and if I don't want the engine to shut off, it is easy to disable or hold off for a moment by keeping the clutch depressed. Last, BMW comes with regenerative breaking, which also contributes to fuel savings. These features and some other subtleties in the BMW come standard, but are not available in many other cars. In the end, I have a feeling I am getting better fuel economy than I would be able to in the VW. Overall, I am very happy with my purchase (despite some hiccups with the dealer experience, but that has never been smooth for me). I'll note that BMW's options and packages can make things confusing for the buyer as there are so many configurations, and some things that should come standard on an upscale vehicle don't. For me, the overall rating is between 4 and 5 stars due to the things that BMW nickel and dimes you for (such as key-less entry and Bluetooth on the 2015) and an infotainment system that could be a little more streamlined, although I have gotten used to it and do like it. If you do your research, you can spec out a great car. I plan on enjoying mine for years to come, and am looking forward to completing the break-in period.
Great Car
Dennis Didier,11/18/2015
M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I started out to buy a 4 series. I liked the style and performance. I was all set until a salesman asked if I had looked at the M235i. I hadn't ever considered it because I thought it was a rehashed 1 series. I took the M235i for a test drive and was thoroughly impressed. A while later, I tested a 228i and really liked it. In fact, I liked it so much, I ordered one. I ordered my MSport 228i pretty much loaded: MSport, track pack, tech pack, premium pak, Harmon Kardon, etc. I chose the 2 over the 4 because I have all the same running gear with 200+ lbs less weight. And that equals better performance and mileage. When I drive the car in "comfort" mode, it is the easiest car I've ever driven. But, when I punch "sport" mode, the car completely changes personality. The steering tightens, the car lowers, throttle response changes; the only thing that doesn't change is the radio station. It eats corners and accelerates very smoothly. The car possess's no perceptible turbo lag. It is a great looking and great performin car. It is what a BMW should be. It puts a grin on my face. Now, after a year, it's still all the above and more. I keep learning new ways to enjoy the handling and overall performance. My only gripe is the nav system: it just doesn't do what I expect.
Fun and Luxurious Sports Car
tonkovich,06/24/2015
M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
My 2015 M235i is the best car I have ever owned by a wide margin. It is nearly as comfortable as the Nissan Altima that I used to own and way more fun to drive than either of my previous Acuras (an Integra GS-R and an RSX Type-S). Acceleration and handling are truly amazing and the interior is fantastic in terms of ergonomics, features, and quality. While I can't stress enough how much I love this car, it does have a few drawbacks that might turn some people off. For example, it is not the roomiest car and certainly not fit as a family car. Also, the ride quality, while by no means terrible, is not as compliant as I would like. Additionally, it is not exactly an inexpensive vehicle.
Muscle car with split personality.
Rich Bagay,08/05/2015
M235i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This car is all about the driving experience. Fun to drive slow and easy and a blast to drive hard and fast. Vehicle is exclusive enough to turn heads as people try to figure out what BMW model it is. Not a lot of trinkets inside, just a big tach and speedometer. A throw back to how the old 2002 handled itself, simple controls and dynamic handling. Steering feel, numb. Fuel economy 24 to 30 M.P.G. Depending on how hard it's driven. Soft top, yeah. Start it up and a smile will come to your face and the six cylinder turbo kicks in. This car is all about expensive and exclusive fun. The automatic is quicker than the manual and can be driven through the gears. You will surprise people with the sounds and the acceleration. This baby is fast and still discreet. If you.like gadgets get the 4 conv., if you like driving try the m235 conv.. A new category of BMW performance. 9000 miles- no issues. Do not see many of this model on the roadways. Still like the ride quality and the ability to quickly change the settings for enhanced performance. Smaller size with big trunk and back seat make for usable vehicle with a versatile automatic thats quick to downshift. First BMW with an auto. I chuckle when I hear its not a true M car. Its not. It is more practical and cheaper to operate than my my old M roadster with the performance of a 2013 M3. Only one BMW in the garage now but capable of multiple driving experiences whenever me or my wife drive it. I'll keep you posted.
See all 23 reviews of the 2015 BMW 2 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2015 BMW 2 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 BMW 2 Series
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The 2015 BMW 2 Series Convertible is the drop-top version of the 2 Series coupe, BMW's entry-level model in the U.S. The 2 Series convertible offers the fun, precise steering and handling we expect from BMW, along with a choice of two eager-yet-efficient turbocharged engines. It's small, light and nimble, and believe it or not actually offers good value when you take into account the sporty driving experience, high build quality and BMW's free maintenance plan.

What Is It?
The 2 Series convertible takes over for the car previously known as the 1 Series, but there's more going on here than just a number upgrade. The car has been extensively redesigned with a more visually pleasing, less compact body, along with a reworked interior. This four-seat convertible comes standard with rear-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is available in the form of the 228i xDrive model.

For the change from 1 Series to 2 Series the wheelbase was extended by 1.2 inches, the overall length increased by 2.8 inches (to 174.7 inches) and width increased by an inch. Those dimensions make it quite similar in size to the 2015 Audi A3 Convertible, but it's more than 8 inches shorter than the Infiniti Q60 convertible.

Two turbocharged engines are available in the 2 Series convertible. The 228i model comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 240 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque. The M235i features a 3.0-liter inline-6 with 320 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque. The 228i and 228i xDrive (all-wheel-drive) models come only with an eight-speed automatic transmission with standard paddle shifters, while the M235i comes with either the eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual, at no extra cost.

The 2015 BMW 228i Convertible starts at $38,850, with the 228i xDrive at $40,650 and the M235i beginning at $48,650. Our test car, a 228i Sport Line with numerous option packages, including the $3,400 Premium package (power front seats, Dakota leather, satellite radio, ambience lighting, Comfort Access keyless entry) and the $2,200 Track Handling package (18-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, adaptive M suspension, M Sport brakes, variable sport steering) was $53,825 as tested.

2015 BMW 228i Convertible

How Does It Drive?
It drives like a small, lightweight BMW, if there's anyone out there who can still remember what that's like. We were only able to test out the base 228i model, but that was just fine with us. The 2 Series is the perfect size for BMW's turbocharged four-cylinder. There's plenty of punch to thrust this 3,625-pound car forward with verve; the bundles of midrange torque getting us around semis on two-lane roads with ease.

It's so quick and feels so spritely, it makes the case for the considerably more expensive M235i a difficult one. Sure, the extra power from the turbo inline-6 would be nice, but we definitely can't complain about how well the revvy four-cylinder and quick-but-smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission work in concert.

BMW says the 228i convertible will hit 60 mph in 5.7 seconds. Since we managed 5.1 seconds to 60 mph in a 2014 BMW 228i Coupe, that's probably a conservative figure. Of note, BMW claims the 228i xDrive is a tenth quicker, while the M235i convertible will do zero to 60 mph in a scintillating 4.8 seconds.

Thanks to a well-balanced chassis, the 228i feels great on the road. Even better if that road has twisty bits, since a small rear-wheel-drive car is a sure recipe for enthusiastic driving. The electric-assist steering feels spot-on, with levels of effort just on the heavy side. Grip is plentiful, and the car tracks through corners with ease.

2015 BMW 228i Convertible

Our test car's optional adaptive M suspension lets you adjust the dampers between softer and stiffer settings. Sport and Sport Plus are definitely stiffer (though never harsh) and can get jittery over bumps, but you'll appreciate the precision they give when you take turns at speed. The Comfort setting is supple, more than soft enough to soak up any and all bumps we came across, and eliminates the Sport setting's occasional bumpiness.

The Track Handling package's larger, upgraded M Sport brakes felt powerful without being touchy around town. The pedal has a firm, positive feel.

The power soft top opens or closes in 20 seconds, which isn't exactly quick. The process is rather elaborate, and the pieces move slowly. On the bright side, it can be opened or closed at speeds up to 30 mph. Wind is managed well with the top and windows down and the standard wind deflector (situated in the rear seat area) in place. With the top down, windows up and deflector in place, wind rustling is kept so low that you can carry on a normal conversation without having to raise your voice.

2015 BMW 228i Convertible

What's the Interior Like?
We weren't able to sample the 228i convertible's standard seats, but we can tell you the optional leather sport seats are incredible, with enveloping cushions along with generous lateral support to hold you in place through corners.

The steering wheel seems almost too large in diameter for the size of the car, but it's the usual BMW thick-rimmed affair that feels good in your hands. The rear seat has surprising knee room and foot space for a subcompact, and the seat bottoms are plenty comfy. But the car's narrowness in the rear means the outer seatbacks dig into your back a bit. Up front, though, there's enough room that driver and passenger aren't constantly bumping elbows.

The interior controls work with the heft and fluidity of action in knobs, buttons and stalks that we expect from BMW these days. Nothing is striking inside the cabin, styling-wise, with a wide, flat center stack and rather normal-looking gauges. The iDrive infotainment system makes sense with just a bit of familiarity, and the central screen for the navigation system has impressively sharp graphics.

It should be noted the 228i convertible does not come standard with a navigation system, satellite radio, a rearview camera or heated seats. They're all available through option packages at extra cost, of course, but for a luxury convertible nearing $40,000, some shoppers might expect these features to be included.

The trunk is slightly bigger, with a wider pass-through from the passenger compartment. What that means is there's enough space to slide in not just skis, but now also two snowboards or two golf bags from the trunk when you fold the rear seat down.

2015 BMW 228i Convertible

What Safety Features Does It Offer?
All 2015 BMW 2 Series Convertibles come standard with typical safety systems like traction control, stability control and multiple airbags for the driver and front passenger. Further, the convertible has a rollover protection system which, if the vehicle starts to overturn, activates additional head protection within a fraction of a second. Other standard features include a rain sensor with automatic headlight activation and dynamic cruise control with an automatic braking function.

Optional safety equipment includes front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a lane departure warning system and a frontal collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Can You Expect?
The EPA rates the 2015 BMW 228i Convertible at 27 mpg combined (23 city/34 highway) with the eight-speed automatic transmission. The previous car, the 2013 128i convertible (with a naturally aspirated 3.0-liter inline-6 engine and six-speed automatic) was rated at 21 mpg combined (18/27).

The 228i xDrive convertible is rated at 25 mpg combined (22 city/32 highway). The new eight-speed automatic greatly aids the M235i convertible's fuel economy versus the previous 135i's seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The EPA says the new car will garner 25 mpg combined (21 city/32 highway) in contrast to the 135i's 20 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway).

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
As a subcompact, rear-wheel-drive entry-level luxury convertible, direct competitors for the BMW 2 Series are few. This is a performance-oriented machine, whether in 228i or M235i form, with class-leading acceleration and handling, not to mention German refinement and a solid cabin. The 228i offers strong value, too, when you take into account the level of driving experience on offer here, plus BMW's standard free maintenance plan.

2015 Audi A3 Convertible: The A3 convertible is the 228i's most obvious competitor. Both cars are German, have turbocharged engines and retractable power soft tops, and are of a similar size. But neither of the A3 convertible's turbocharged four-cylinders is as powerful as the BMW's base engine. The A3 convertible also doesn't have a rear-drive option, but it does start a few thousand dollars less than the BMW.

2015 Ford Mustang Convertible: Automotive "purists" might scoff at comparing a Ford Mustang to a BMW. But there are commonalities here. Both are four-seat soft tops, have rear-wheel drive and, if you opt for the Mustang EcoBoost, are powered by turbocharged four-cylinders. Then there's bang-for-the-buck to consider: The six-speed manual 310-hp EcoBoost Mustang convertible starts at $35,495, or you can opt for the V6 at just $29,925. Step up to the Mustang GT convertible and you'll be driving a burly 435-hp 5.0-liter V8 with a starting price of $42,425.

2015 Infiniti Q60 Convertible: With a starting price of $49,455, Infiniti's Q60 convertible is more a competitor to the M235i convertible than the 228i. Like the BMW, the Infiniti sends its power to the rear wheels. But unlike the BMW it has the benefit of a retractable hardtop and is powered by a naturally aspirated 3.7-liter V6 that puts out a muscular 330 hp.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
Because you love driving, sometimes just for the sake of driving. And you want a small convertible. This is a thoroughly capable back-road machine, yet it doesn't constantly remind you of that. It can be quiet and comfortable, or serious and sporty. It's always fun to drive, and the ability to drop the top on a sunny day amplifies the effect.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
It's small; there's no getting around that. While front-seat occupants aren't affected too much by its size, anyone who sits in the rear seat will be. If you need more room, you should think about stepping up to the more expensive BMW 4 Series, or a larger convertible from rivals. Also, while the starting price is reasonable, it gets expensive quickly if you add in some of the option packages.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 BMW 2 Series Overview

The Used 2015 BMW 2 Series is offered in the following submodels: 2 Series Coupe, 2 Series Convertible, 2 Series M235i xDrive, 2 Series M235i. Available styles include M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 228i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 228i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 228i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), M235i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 228i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 228i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 228i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 BMW 2 Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 BMW 2 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 BMW 2 Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 BMW 2 Series.

Can't find a used 2015 BMW 2 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 2 Series for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,719.

Find a used BMW for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,048.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 2 Series for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,524.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,868.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 BMW 2 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 2 Series lease specials

Related Used 2015 BMW 2 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles