Is 5.2 seconds not quick enough? The all-wheel-drive M240i xDrive will scratch the itch for customers who want a more invigorating launch off the line. It utilizes a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that churns out 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. This represents an increase of 47 hp and 1 lb-ft over the outgoing six-cylinder. BMW says the revised powertrain accelerates the M240i xDrive from zero to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds — a 0.1-second improvement over the previous model. Both engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

If straight-line speed isn't your only barometer for performance, the 2 Series has a host of available features to transform this diminutive coupe into a corner-carving demon. In certain driving conditions, power won't be sent to the front wheels at all on the M240i xDrive. That model also features a sport rear differential that can transfer up to 100% of torque to one wheel. Both functions combine to nullify the understeer presented by some other AWD systems. The M240i xDrive also features an adaptive suspension, allowing drivers to choose between ultimate handling and a comfortable ride at the press of a button.

Look for the lineup to expand after the launch in November 2021. An xDrive version of the 230i is in the works, as is a rear-drive variant of the M240i. And since the previous 2 Series was also available as a convertible, look for a drop-top version in the coming years. We also fully expect to see a full-blown M2 in the future as well.