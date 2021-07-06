  1. Home
2022 BMW 2 Series

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $37,345
  • Fully redesigned for 2022
  • Loses the manual, but both engines gain more power this year
  • Modern interior with more luxurious touch points
  • Launches the second 2 Series generation for the 2022 model year
2022 BMW 2 Series Review
2 Series Ditches the Manual, but at Least There's No Beaver Grille
Cameron Rogers
07/6/2021
What is the 2 Series?

The BMW 2 Series is a complicated vehicle to sort out. For years, this pint-sized luxury car was only available as a rear- or all-wheel-drive coupe or convertible. Then, in 2020, the 2 Series Gran Coupe threw BMW's entry-level lineup into chaos. Rather than simply being a four-door version of the base car (don't get us started on BMW's insistence on calling its sedans "Gran Coupe"), the 2 Series Gran Coupe was a completely different vehicle based on front-wheel-drive architecture. It didn't bode well for the aging 2 Series two-door — would its successor switch to FWD as well, or would it simply disappear from the lineup?

Neither, as it turns out. The redesigned 2022 BMW 2 Series is the next iteration of this small sports car, and it retains its forebears' rear-drive setup. Both of the available engines offer more power than the comparable 2021 motor, and the interior is upgraded to BMW's latest design aesthetic. And in a win for people with eyes everywhere, the engorged kidney grille of the 4 Series and other newer BMWs is absent here. Everything isn't gold, however — pour one out for the six-speed manual transmission, which is now lost to the sands of time.

What's under the 2 Series' hood?

The 2022 BMW 2 Series will initially launch in two configurations. First up is the rear-wheel-drive 230i coupe. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine produces 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque — a bump of 7 hp and 37 lb-ft compared to the current model. Curiously, this also coincides with a slower 0-60 mph time. BMW says the new 230i will sprint to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, though the previous 230i was able to hit the same target in 5.3 seconds. We can't offer a definitive explanation as to why this is, but it's worth noting that BMW's published specifications suggest the new 230i is about 100 pounds heavier than its predecessor.

Is 5.2 seconds not quick enough? The all-wheel-drive M240i xDrive will scratch the itch for customers who want a more invigorating launch off the line. It utilizes a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that churns out 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. This represents an increase of 47 hp and 1 lb-ft over the outgoing six-cylinder. BMW says the revised powertrain accelerates the M240i xDrive from zero to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds — a 0.1-second improvement over the previous model. Both engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

If straight-line speed isn't your only barometer for performance, the 2 Series has a host of available features to transform this diminutive coupe into a corner-carving demon. In certain driving conditions, power won't be sent to the front wheels at all on the M240i xDrive. That model also features a sport rear differential that can transfer up to 100% of torque to one wheel. Both functions combine to nullify the understeer presented by some other AWD systems. The M240i xDrive also features an adaptive suspension, allowing drivers to choose between ultimate handling and a comfortable ride at the press of a button.

Look for the lineup to expand after the launch in November 2021. An xDrive version of the 230i is in the works, as is a rear-drive variant of the M240i. And since the previous 2 Series was also available as a convertible, look for a drop-top version in the coming years. We also fully expect to see a full-blown M2 in the future as well. 

How's the 2 Series' interior?

The 2 Series might be one of the most budget-friendly models in BMW's lineup, but you can't tell judging by the interior. The overarching design bears a strong similarity to vehicles like the pricer 3 Series and X5. Digital information displays give the cabin a techie vibe, while details such as leatherette-trimmed door handles and textured aluminum-look panels drive home the impression that you've upgraded from a non-luxury coupe.

Spatially, the 2 Series is a bit bigger than the previous model, and the wheelbase is 2 inches longer. Judging by BMW's published specifications, however, the new 2 Series will have roughly the same amount of legroom in both rows. Expect to see ample headroom and legroom up front, even for tall passengers. The rear is decidedly more compact and will likely really only be suitable for those short in stature or kids.

How's the 2 Series' tech?

The interior's centerpiece is an 8.8-inch touchscreen (upgraded to 10.25 inches when you select the Live Cockpit Professional option). It houses BMW's iDrive 7 infotainment system, which brings features such as a Wi-Fi hotspot and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the 2 Series. You also get Sirius 360L, a more robust version of the satellite radio subscription service that includes on-demand content and more channels.

The 2 Series continues to offer parking sensors, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection and lane departure warning as standard equipment. Additional driving aids are available, including adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera and an automated parking system. New for the 2022 2 Series are a head-up display and the BMW Drive Recorder, which allows you to record images from the camera feeds while driving or in the event of a collision.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The new 2022 BMW 2 Series throws a kitchen sink's worth of improvements — more power, more technology, an upgraded interior. Can a seemingly perfect sport coupe get even better?

