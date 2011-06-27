  1. Home
2016 BMW 2 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressively quick, yet fuel-efficient with either engine
  • handling inspires confidence without sacrificing ride quality
  • interior is well made and has a long list of features.
  • Backseat is cramped for average size adults
  • base models don't always have the features you want.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Ever wonder if a BMW might be right for you? The entry-level 2 Series is a good place to start, as it blends performance and luxury into a compact package that's more affordable than you might think. Interested to hear more?

Vehicle overview

For those looking for a small luxury car that can both dominate a winding mountain road and cruise the highway in complete comfort, there are few true competitors to the extremely capable 2016 BMW 2 Series.

At 175 inches long, the 2016 BMW 2 Series is just 2 inches shorter than the first-generation 3 Series coupe

Like the 1 Series before it, the 2 Series combines a small footprint with a choice of powerful engines for impressive results. Even in its base form, the 2 Series lays down impressive performance stats (it makes the 0-60 mph sprint just 0.4-second slower than a Ford Mustang GT). Step up to the 320-horsepower M235i and you'll get a car that is even more dynamically impressive, with bigger wheels, upgraded brakes and adjustable suspension (or order the 228i with the Track Handling package for the same performance upgrades).

But the 2 Series isn't all about straight-line speed and cornering abilities. While sporty, the suspension is well-tuned so the 2 Series never feels rough on the road. Its small footprint makes it easy to maintain lane integrity on the highway, and parking is similarly worry-free. Inside, the cabin is replete with high-quality materials for the entry-luxury class and looks like a slightly scaled-down version of the slightly larger 4 Series. About the only thing we can find fault with is that the 2 Series' compact size and driver-focused nature means the backseats are tight and suitable only for small children.

Others in the compact luxury class might be better options if more interior room is what you're looking for. The Audi A3 (or S3), Cadillac ATS and Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class all offer four doors and slightly larger backseats (though that's like saying Connecticut is bigger than Delaware and Rhode Island; it might be true, but all of them are pretty small). If you want excellent performance but at a lower price, check out the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang. Both are fresh designs and achieve new levels of driving refinement and interior quality. However, if a thrilling and sophisticated driving experience is what you're after, the 2 Series is the car to beat.

2016 BMW 2 Series models

The 2016 BMW 2 Series is a two-door coupe or convertible with seating for four. There are two trim levels: 228i and M235i. The convertibles are equipped similarly to the coupes, except they feature automatic pop-up roll hoops, a removable wind deflector and a power-operated fabric roof that's black by default (a brown roof with metallic weave is available).

The convertible folding top on the 2016 BMW 2 Series takes about 21 seconds to raise and lower.

The 228i comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, automatic dual-zone climate control, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel (with paddle shifters on automatic-transmission models), eight-way manual front seats and 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks. The standard electronics array includes Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, BMW's iDrive electronics interface with a 6.5-inch display and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio and a USB port.

A Premium package is available for the 228i, which bundles power-folding heated side mirrors, auto-dimming side and rearview mirrors, ambient exterior and interior lighting, keyless entry and ignition, 10-way power front sport seats, driver memory functions and satellite radio.

Aside from its more powerful six-cylinder engine, the M235i adds 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires, adaptive suspension dampers, sportier variable-ratio steering, upgraded brakes, adaptive xenon headlights with LED accent lights, a sport exhaust system, gray exterior mirror caps, an aerodynamic body kit, dark ("Shadowline") exterior trim, a rear spoiler and a sunroof (on the coupe). Inside, you'll find upgraded aluminum trim and an M Sport steering wheel. Additionally, the M235i comes standard with the Premium package.

Two options packages bring performance features from the M235i to the 228i, and can be ordered independently or in addition to each other. The M Sport package adds several of the performance-oriented features of the M235i. These include 18-inch wheels with several tire options, an aerodynamic body kit, Shadowline exterior trim, a sport suspension and an M Sport steering wheel. The Track Handling package includes 18-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, adaptive suspension and variable steering.

The comfort-oriented Luxury package adds 18-inch wheels, leather seats and chrome exterior trim to the Premium package, and cannot be ordered with the M Sport package.

Several other packages are available on both the 228i and M235i. The Cold Weather package includes headlight washers, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. The Technology package adds a higher-resolution 8.8-inch display screen, an upgraded iDrive controller with a touchpad (allowing freehand text entry), an enhanced driver information display, a navigation system, BMW Apps (including Pandora and Facebook integration) and BMW Remote Services (allowing smartphone control of remote start and climate settings, among others).

The Driver Assistance package adds front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. You can also order the 2 Series with the Driver Assistance Plus package (requires the Premium and Technology packages) and receive automatic high-beam headlights, a lane departure warning system and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking and pedestrian detection.

Stand-alone options for the 228i include 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, heated front seats, power-operated front seats and a sunroof. A limited-slip differential is available exclusively with the M235i. Optional on both models are leather upholstery, a self-parking system, enhanced Bluetooth and USB connectivity and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Eighteen-inch wheels are available on the 228i in several packages or as a stand-alone option.

2016 Highlights

For the 2016 BMW 2 Series, the M235i gets a bit more standard equipment this year (the formerly optional Premium package is now standard) and the M235i convertible can now be ordered with all-wheel drive. For the 228i, sport seats are now standard. A new Luxury package adds leather and chrome exterior trim.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 BMW 2 Series is rear-wheel drive by default, but all-wheel drive ("xDrive") is optional on every model. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, with a six-speed manual offered as a no-cost option on RWD models only.

The 228i has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 240 hp and 255 pound-feet of torque. In Edmunds testing, a RWD 228i coupe with the automatic ran from zero to 60 mph in just 5.1 seconds.

The M235i steps up to a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that pumps out 320 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque. We hustled a rear-wheel-drive M235i automatic to 60 mph in a blistering 4.5 seconds (4.8 seconds for the convertible).

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the 2 Series depends on which engine you choose and whether you prefer a coupe or convertible. Both the all- and rear-wheel-drive 228i coupes with the automatic transmission earn 27 mpg combined (23 city/35 highway). The RWD 228i manual drops to 26 mpg combined (22/34). The convertible 228i gets an estimate of 27 mpg combined (23/34) with RWD and 26 mpg combined (22/34) with AWD.

Fuel economy estimates for the M235i automatic stand at 24 mpg combined (20 city/31 highway) with RWD, and 23 mpg combined (20 city/30 highway) with AWD. The M235i coupe with a manual transmission drops to 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway), while the convertible earns 2 mpg less on the highway.

All 2 Series models have an automatic stop-start function, which shuts off the engine when you're stopped to save fuel. Automatic-transmission cars also have a launch control feature.

A manual transmission is offered as a no-cost option on rear-wheel-drive models.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2016 BMW 2 Series includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes (with brake-drying and fading-compensation features), traction and stability control, and hill-start assist for manual-transmission cars. Front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and (on the coupe) full-length side curtain airbags are also standard.

Optional safety equipment includes front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a lane-departure warning system and a frontal collision warning and mitigation system with automatic braking.

During Edmunds testing, a 228i M Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in 111 feet, a better-than-average performance. The M235i was even more impressive, performing the same task in only 106 feet (104 feet for the convertible).

The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2 Series its top rating of "Good" in the small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side impact and roof-strength tests. The 2 Series' seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2016 BMW 2 Series is one of the few cars able to strike the perfect balance between luxury and sportiness. The civilized ride is firm but never harsh, even with the adjustable dampers in their most aggressive setting. The convertible's soft top doesn't isolate wind and road noise from the cabin as well as the coupe, which is extremely quiet. In normal driving situations, the 2 Series behaves like any other small luxury car. But when the road gets twisty, the 2 Series comes alive. Its precise steering inspires confidence, and we found not a hint of body roll even in the tight left-right transitions on our slalom test course. Superb handling that doesn't come at the expense of everyday livability, and several powerful engines make the 2 Series easy to recommend.

The four-cylinder in the 228i proves that engines don't need outlandish horsepower or torque figures to provide a thrilling driving experience. The car feels so much more powerful than its 240-hp output suggests, and if you don't drive the M235i, you may not feel the need for its extra power. But step into that car and you're quickly reminded why BMW's inline-6 engines are among the all-time greats. A small car with 320 hp is a sure-fire recipe for blistering performance, as we found when we tested an M235i and found it just 0.1 second slower from zero to 60 mph than the almighty M4. You really can't go wrong with either engine. The eight-speed automatic transmission is another highlight, responding smoothly and quickly to commands. It's heartening to see BMW has kept the sweet six-speed manual as a no-cost option for those who want a tactile connection to this entry-level sports car.

Interior

Inside, the 2 Series employs an understated, driver-centric control layout that will be instantly familiar to BMW fans. Materials quality is very good for an entry-level luxury vehicle, giving up little to the ostensibly fancier 4 Series. BMW's iDrive infotainment system controls one of two available displays: the base 6.5-inch version or the Technology package's crisper 8.8-inch widescreen. While the iDrive system looks good and responds quickly to commands, we've found it often requires a few more clicks and whirls of the dial to access desired functions as compared to Audi's MMI or Mercedes' COMAND interfaces.

The interior of the 2016 BMW 2 Series is well-appointed, and will be familiar to fans of the 4 Series.

The ultra-supportive sport seats that are now standard on all versions of the 2 Series provide a high degree of adjustability and are comfortable even on long treks. As for rear passenger space, the 2 Series is a compact car, and adults won't fit comfortably unless they're compact themselves. That's not unusual for the segment, though, and the backseat works nicely as a parcel shelf or a place to buckle in small children.

Trunk capacity in the coupe is a respectable 13.8 cubic feet, and the rear seatbacks fold down to allow transport of longer items. In the convertible, trunk space drops to about 9 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 BMW 2 Series.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I bought this car to drive for fun
Richard,06/29/2016
228i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I bought the basic 'plain Jane' model because I already own a 2016 5 series which we use for long trips. Never was really considering this model until I drove it at the dealership....it was fun. I am 72 years old and 6'2" and yes, I go through a circus act to get in the back seat area. But in reality, at home there is only the wife and myself. If we have to share the car with adult passengers, you can make it work. Frankly, I enjoy just getting out and driving this little coupe. I have taken it out on a road trip, and it is a comfortable ride. It is not made to be a luxuary riding vehicle, so yes, you will feel bumps..so what? My only complaint is that the seat belt is a far reach behind me, and I do not have satellite radio, or a navagation system but like I say...I bought the 'plain jane' and I can live without the extras......after all, I grew up in those years where you paid extra for an AC radio, and later, air conditioning was extra when it came on autos. The insturment panel reminds me of the old racing cars. This 4 cylinder turbo gas car has neck popping pick up, tracks true and will hug the curves. It is comfortable, and BMW put some style and nice lines on this car. Take a test drive and see if you remember when you once had a car that put a smile on your face, just driving no where in particular. December 29, 2016: My review of this car remains unchanged. Believe it or not, I wrote BMW about the navagation system on my 5 series asking why, with all their technical knowledge, they did not have a simple way to update navagation. My 2 series does not have navigation, but I solved it with a 10 year old Nuvi I put on the console held with a rubber band when I took a long trip. I get free life time updates on a hand held Nuvi that I paid around $200 for, and it has voice directions and shows filling stations hospitals etc...everything the high priced autos have, only the new car systems of major brands, are already 2 to 3 years old when they hit the show room floor. I can update my Nuvi by plugging it into my computer. I get ALL of North America on it. Right down to the new bypass installed around a park near my home. Again. I love driving the 228i. Have had absolutly no problems with it, hugs the road and curves. Great pickup and will get you around slow moving traffic in a flash on the expressway. You can also pack more into the trunk then you think. I do carry an air pump and a can of sealant because I have run flat tires, and while they have been no problem, I am just old school and needed peace of mind. UPDATE Jan 2018. I traded in the 228i for a 2017 M240 series. It was like saying goodbye to a family member, but I wanted to move up to a six cylinder with more options. The 228i did not remain on the lot of the dealers very long, and hopefully the new owners realize it was well cared for. The dealer did not even have to have it detailed for the advertising photos as I do that to my cars as a hobby. UPDATE July 2019. I still have a photo of the 228 in the garage. Was a great car.
Great toy
idc,12/23/2016
M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The car is a great toy for the mid life crisis male without kids to haul around anymore. Great performance without being too flashy, very practical for the day to day use, can be both a regular commute car and the car to have fun with. Hits the sweet spot for me of practicality, comfort and features, power, convenience and fuel economy. I have the manual RWD option, and the car is surprisingly well balanced and stable. All the electronic nannies manage to keep the car jumpy enough to give you good thrills without really putting you in dangerous situations. Want more fun, just disable most nannies and engage the sports driving mode with a couple of button pushes. Want a comfortable commute, just set it in eco pro mode, with a smooth suspension and more sedate engine configuration. The summer tires are an absolute blast to drive on and I got a set of studless winter tires for the cold weather, which worked remarkably well in snow and ice. I was a bit worried about a RWD car this powerful in the snow, but winter tires work wonders, handle better than an AWD with all seasons. Love this car, and got a really good deal purchased late in the year.
WOW! Hold On!
D. Moore,09/29/2016
M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I have owned the car for about a month so far. Love it in sport plus with the DSC off. I have had the car sideways a few times and it is fun. The late lock-up of the active differential does sometimes catch me off guard and I have to struggle to keep it under control or can spin out. The car is capable an a hoot to drive with acceleration that will keep you scanning down the road a ways as it gobbles up the pavement. My modified 2007 Scion tC is fun to drive, but this car is the definition of ultimate driving. The title of this review came from the car, the center display actually displayed that message on one of my sideways excursions. Kudos to BMW on bringing driving back.
The M235i xDrive is an absolutely Favotite Car
Tom,06/22/2016
M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I have owned most BMW models throughout my life. M models as well as X's, 3's, 5's & 7 series. This is my most fun car to drive and a very quiet cabin. It's hard to read some of the negative reviews in which people had a completely different experience with their 2 series. The M235i xDrive is not a cheap car. Options add up quickly but leaves me with a big smile while driving. When it's time to take it out look forward to the drive. Was looking at getting the 2016 X1 but it did not put a smile on my face. It was boring to drive and rode just OK. Tried the M235i xDrive and loved it right away. Bought one less than 1 week later. 2016 is the last year of BMW's 4year/50,000 mile COMPLETE warranty. Everything is covered except tires. No more so I opted not to wait for the M340i. I believe it is as good as most reviewers say. Consumer Reports gave it a score of 94. Get it, enjoy it.
See all 31 reviews of the 2016 BMW 2 Series
Features & Specs

Safety

More about the 2016 BMW 2 Series

Used 2016 BMW 2 Series Overview

The Used 2016 BMW 2 Series is offered in the following submodels: 2 Series Coupe, 2 Series Convertible, 2 Series M235i xDrive, 2 Series M235i. Available styles include M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 228i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 228i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 228i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 228i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), M235i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 228i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and M235i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 BMW 2 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 BMW 2 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 BMW 2 Series 228i xDrive SULEV is priced between $21,900 and$26,490 with odometer readings between 28878 and45250 miles.
  • The Used 2016 BMW 2 Series M235i xDrive is priced between $24,990 and$30,566 with odometer readings between 36769 and84644 miles.

