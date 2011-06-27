Used 2015 BMW 2 Series Consumer Reviews
2015 228i (6-speed Manual)
12/23/17 Update: No issues and still enjoying the car. I will still say if I could change one thing about this car it would be the steering feel...I hope someday there will be a tune option for that. 6/19/16 Update: I just brought the vehicle in for its first oil change and had no issues in the first 6 months. My lifetime fuel economy has improved to over 32 mpg. The car does very well on the highway, but I've noticed in the little city driving I do, it will be down in the 20s due to idling. When I dropped my car off for an oil change I got a 2016 M235i convertible as a loaner and really enjoyed it. While the 6-cylinder engine is certainly fun and impressive, I am still happy with the torque and performance of the 228i's 2.0L. If I were to take one thing from the M235i to my car though, it would be the sport steering. There is more resistance and I liked the steering feel much better. If you are looking into this car to enjoy the driving experience, I highly recommend you go for the variable sport steering (not just the M-sport steering wheel). I believe this comes with the track handling package, which also means you'll get upgraded brakes. So far, this is the only thing I wish I did differently when choosing options, but am still very happy with the car. Original Review: I bought this car after seriously considering a VW GTI, which you can buy at a lower price point. (Note I would have also considered the Audi A3, but no manual transmission was a deal breaker, and the GTI really is the same car with a different appearance.) However this was a 2015 and I was able to get a strong deal (about $6000 below MSRP, otherwise I probably wouldn't have been willing to go for it). After considering the performance benefits, maintenance included, nicer styling, and learning that I would actually pay more for insurance on the VW, I chose the 228i. Compared to the VW, you get a nicer engine with much less/no turbo lag and better handling from 50/50 weight distribution and RWD. Also, in my opinion, this car looks much better than the VW. This is actually my first RWD car, having previously owned a Mazda. In comparison, I enjoy the more upscale interior and quieter cabin. I have the Harmon Kardon audio system and enjoy it very much. I've even had two adults in the back seat and consider the space reasonable for this size coupe, but it is certainly easier to get in and out of the back seat of a sedan. The front seats are sufficiently roomy and comfortable, and I have been impressed by the visibility as I have less of a blind spot than I did in my Mazda. Regarding driving feel, I will say in my first few weeks, I missed my Mazda's tight steering feedback and the BMW gearbox took a little adjusting for me. In contrast, in a test drive, I felt the VW gearbox was quite smooth and easy to get used to. Now that I have had some time in the car, I feel accustomed to the gearbox. The BMW ride is quieter and comfortable, but with 18" wheels, some of the larger expansion joints can become more noticeable. I've been impressed by the mileage that I've been getting so far. I have been averaging 31 mpg driving gently and using the ECO PRO mode often. Acceleration is sluggish in ECO PRO, but there is certainly no reason not to use it when cruising on the highway. Switching between the modes is very easy beside the shifter. Sport mode makes awakens a totally different personality of more torque and faster throttle response. I opted for the M-Sport suspension, so that gets activated in sport mode as well - truly fun to drive. My driving is mostly highway with about 20% side roads/city. The auto shut-off feature, which is an annoyance to some, is something I appreciate when stopped for a while. The engine starts right up as soon as I depress the clutch and if I don't want the engine to shut off, it is easy to disable or hold off for a moment by keeping the clutch depressed. Last, BMW comes with regenerative breaking, which also contributes to fuel savings. These features and some other subtleties in the BMW come standard, but are not available in many other cars. In the end, I have a feeling I am getting better fuel economy than I would be able to in the VW. Overall, I am very happy with my purchase (despite some hiccups with the dealer experience, but that has never been smooth for me). I'll note that BMW's options and packages can make things confusing for the buyer as there are so many configurations, and some things that should come standard on an upscale vehicle don't. For me, the overall rating is between 4 and 5 stars due to the things that BMW nickel and dimes you for (such as key-less entry and Bluetooth on the 2015) and an infotainment system that could be a little more streamlined, although I have gotten used to it and do like it. If you do your research, you can spec out a great car. I plan on enjoying mine for years to come, and am looking forward to completing the break-in period.
Great Car
I started out to buy a 4 series. I liked the style and performance. I was all set until a salesman asked if I had looked at the M235i. I hadn't ever considered it because I thought it was a rehashed 1 series. I took the M235i for a test drive and was thoroughly impressed. A while later, I tested a 228i and really liked it. In fact, I liked it so much, I ordered one. I ordered my MSport 228i pretty much loaded: MSport, track pack, tech pack, premium pak, Harmon Kardon, etc. I chose the 2 over the 4 because I have all the same running gear with 200+ lbs less weight. And that equals better performance and mileage. When I drive the car in "comfort" mode, it is the easiest car I've ever driven. But, when I punch "sport" mode, the car completely changes personality. The steering tightens, the car lowers, throttle response changes; the only thing that doesn't change is the radio station. It eats corners and accelerates very smoothly. The car possess's no perceptible turbo lag. It is a great looking and great performin car. It is what a BMW should be. It puts a grin on my face. Now, after a year, it's still all the above and more. I keep learning new ways to enjoy the handling and overall performance. My only gripe is the nav system: it just doesn't do what I expect.
Fun and Luxurious Sports Car
My 2015 M235i is the best car I have ever owned by a wide margin. It is nearly as comfortable as the Nissan Altima that I used to own and way more fun to drive than either of my previous Acuras (an Integra GS-R and an RSX Type-S). Acceleration and handling are truly amazing and the interior is fantastic in terms of ergonomics, features, and quality. While I can't stress enough how much I love this car, it does have a few drawbacks that might turn some people off. For example, it is not the roomiest car and certainly not fit as a family car. Also, the ride quality, while by no means terrible, is not as compliant as I would like. Additionally, it is not exactly an inexpensive vehicle.
Muscle car with split personality.
This car is all about the driving experience. Fun to drive slow and easy and a blast to drive hard and fast. Vehicle is exclusive enough to turn heads as people try to figure out what BMW model it is. Not a lot of trinkets inside, just a big tach and speedometer. A throw back to how the old 2002 handled itself, simple controls and dynamic handling. Steering feel, numb. Fuel economy 24 to 30 M.P.G. Depending on how hard it's driven. Soft top, yeah. Start it up and a smile will come to your face and the six cylinder turbo kicks in. This car is all about expensive and exclusive fun. The automatic is quicker than the manual and can be driven through the gears. You will surprise people with the sounds and the acceleration. This baby is fast and still discreet. If you.like gadgets get the 4 conv., if you like driving try the m235 conv.. A new category of BMW performance. 9000 miles- no issues. Do not see many of this model on the roadways. Still like the ride quality and the ability to quickly change the settings for enhanced performance. Smaller size with big trunk and back seat make for usable vehicle with a versatile automatic thats quick to downshift. First BMW with an auto. I chuckle when I hear its not a true M car. Its not. It is more practical and cheaper to operate than my my old M roadster with the performance of a 2013 M3. Only one BMW in the garage now but capable of multiple driving experiences whenever me or my wife drive it. I'll keep you posted.
A really fun driving experience
Got this as my first car after college graduation, which probably wasn't the most sound financial decision, but its worth every dollar. The point is the car is small, which results in better overall handling. You can throw it into sport mode, toss this car around and it will hold. With the M sport package you get a tightened up suspension which makes it that much more fun. In terms of technology, the infotainment system / navigation is on point. Quite possibly the best navigation system out of all the german brands, which speaks to BMW's design model. The one con is the tires. I don't know who approved run flats as standard on the East Coast, but it was a poor decision, as I've gone through countless tires because of rough roads and potholes. Not sure what tires are standard for the MY17 cars. Otherwise one of the most fun rides I will ever own.
