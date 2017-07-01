Used 2017 BMW 2 Series for Sale Near Me
462 listings
- 15,234 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,750$4,525 Below Market
- 43,642 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,791$7,125 Below Market
- 34,191 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,750$5,939 Below Market
- 23,148 miles
$20,988$4,934 Below Market
- 40,189 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,705$6,542 Below Market
- 46,439 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,905$7,376 Below Market
- 48,448 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,905$7,838 Below Market
- 31,631 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,500$5,168 Below Market
- 22,587 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,995$4,015 Below Market
- certified
2017 BMW 2 Series M240i5,413 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,956$1,834 Below Market
- 19,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,995$4,515 Below Market
- certified
2017 BMW 2 Series 230i SULEV33,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,999$4,921 Below Market
- certified
2017 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive SULEV28,539 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,976$4,083 Below Market
- 37,560 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,905$2,648 Below Market
- certified
2017 BMW 2 Series M240i33,406 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,888$3,579 Below Market
- 30,013 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,999$2,677 Below Market
- 14,237 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,399
- 20,578 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,981$3,164 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW 2 Series searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 2 Series
Read recent reviews for the BMW 2 Series
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.719 Reviews
Report abuse
Jim,01/07/2017
M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I love this car. I live in the midwest so decided to get xDrive, which is only available with the 8 speed ZF automatic. My last 4 BMW's had manual transmissions and rear wheel drive but I wanted a car that handled well in both good and bad weather and one my wife wouldn't complain too loudly about driving occasionally. I can't afford to buy both a weekend fair weather car and a commuter car for year round driving so I bought a car that does both well. The car is a rocket-the xDrive is faster than its' manual or automatic rear drive counterparts and only about .1 second slower to 60 than the M2. I do miss the manual trans. but this ZF is unreal, upshifting and downshifting when it should. I wish BMW would go to a touch screen interface for radio, nav., etc. because the iDrive can be tedious. The car could use a couple more USB ports-there's ONE in the console, that's it. Voice recognition works great for both on board and Siri use with Apple Car Play. The 360 degree distance sensors are excellent and will even warn you of a curb your front or rear end is about to scrape. Haven't tried auto-park yet. The suspension adjusts from firm to firmer, but hey, I didn't buy the car to drive grandma to church. Trunk room is more than adequate and the rear seats fold if more room is needed. Before I bought the BMW I looked at the Camaro SS-like sitting in a tank, no visibility (but that LT1 sounds fantastic!) and the Ford Mustang GT-nice but bland. Both Camaro and Mustang have less rear seat room than the BMW, which has adequate leg room but limited head room (those over 5'5 will be uncomfortable). They also had belt lines so high you couldn't rest your arm on the door. I find myself looking for excuses to drive this car-it reminds me of my first BMW, a '69 2002, but on steroids. In an age when cars are constantly getting bigger and heavier BMW has gone the other direction and created a modern day throwback-thanks, BMW! Update-I now have 12700 miles on the car and love it more than ever. I had a Dinan Elite piggyback ecu mod. installed which raised hp to 414 and torque to 479lb ft and has a warranty that is the same as factory, 4 years/50,000 miles. Wow, talk about making something great into something special-blindingly fast but still quiet-no drama just seamless speed. The car and I are one, she is an extension of me. I dream, like all car nuts do, of having other cars but the bottom line is that for the money I can't think of a car I'd rather have as a daily driver; it's near perfection.
