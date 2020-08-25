Used 2015 Audi S3 for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

Rest assured, once you take this Audi S3 home you will know you've made a solid investment. It is a one-owner car in great condition. The title records confirm this. Rest assured knowing that this Audi S3 has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 82,984 on the odometer. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Audi S3 through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck.If getting noticed is what you are after, then this car is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine and people will know you've arrived. Under the hood of this car rests a fuel efficient 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine that works to keep your wallet closed. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. This Audi S3 comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a car of this caliber From bumper to bumper this car has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle.We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. If you are looking to own a super clean car, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We are an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by AutoCheck to have a clean history behind it. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the AutoCheck report to prove that this car has had only one owner.This car comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more. Call or stop by for more information. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Don't want to stress about high payments? We can help qualified buyers get low payments. Call us at (703) 441-0111 to find out more. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast.UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT is conveniently located near Stafford.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back-up camera, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUBFGFF0F1094814

Stock: 094814

Certified Pre-Owned: No

