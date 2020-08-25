Used 2015 Audi S3 for Sale Near Me
- 58,035 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$18,552$2,651 Below Market
BMW Of Devon - Devon / Pennsylvania
quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Odometer is 7427 miles below market average!BMW of Devon a Sloane Dealership, serving the communities of West Chester, Downingtown, Phoenixville, Fort Washington, Ambler, Plymouth Meeting, Bucks county Ardmore, Bala Cynwyd, Narberth, Wayne, Radnor, Wynnewood, Atlantic City, Washington DC.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFGFF9F1109276
Stock: 2042621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 82,984 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,277$2,658 Below Market
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
Rest assured, once you take this Audi S3 home you will know you've made a solid investment. It is a one-owner car in great condition. The title records confirm this. Rest assured knowing that this Audi S3 has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 82,984 on the odometer. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Audi S3 through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck.If getting noticed is what you are after, then this car is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine and people will know you've arrived. Under the hood of this car rests a fuel efficient 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine that works to keep your wallet closed. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. This Audi S3 comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a car of this caliber From bumper to bumper this car has been thoroughly inspected and is working perfectly thanks to our comprehensive multi-point inspection that we perform on every vehicle that we sell. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle.We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. If you are looking to own a super clean car, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We are an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by AutoCheck to have a clean history behind it. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the AutoCheck report to prove that this car has had only one owner.This car comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more. Call or stop by for more information. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Don't want to stress about high payments? We can help qualified buyers get low payments. Call us at (703) 441-0111 to find out more. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast.UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT is conveniently located near Stafford.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back-up camera, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFGFF0F1094814
Stock: 094814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,780 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,988$2,187 Below Market
Winner Chevrolet - Colfax / California
Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 41,780! 2.0T Prestige trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $27,991, PRICED TO MOVE $1,700 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 31 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat Audi 2.0T Prestige with Monsoon Gray Metallic exterior and Black w/Dark Silver Sttch interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 292 HP at 5400 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'Powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine; upscale interior; nimble handling; standard all-wheel drive.' -Edmunds.com. A GREAT TIME TO BUY Was $27,991. This S3 is priced $1,700 below Kelley Blue Book. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFGFF8F1096795
Stock: 3875U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 86,146 milesGreat Deal
$18,500$2,978 Below Market
Shift San Francisco - South San Francisco / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back-up camera, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFGFF9F1037253
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,163 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Sepang Blue Pearl Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!!CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You can tell this 2015 Audi S3 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 35,163mi and appears with a showroom shine.More information about the 2015 Audi S3:The reinvented Audi A3 is poised to make a big splash in the compact sedan segment. The A3 abounds with attractive athleticism, and it pioneers and technology features such as a 4G LTE data connection and an advanced multi-media interface. Against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz CLA250, it more than holds its own and the overall package makes it hard to ignore.Interesting features of this model are superior craftsmanship, Innovative technologies, all-wheel drive, performance, and cabriolet, clean diesel and potent sport sedan models AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR!15625 KATY FREEWAYHOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back-up camera, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFGFFXF1038881
Stock: F1038881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 24,264 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$25,590$2,847 Below Market
Capitol Toyota - San Jose / California
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 23658 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Misano Red Pearl Effect 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro Dual Clutch 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSIContact one of our professional and knowledgeable sales reps If you would like more information on this vehicle or any other vehicle you might be interested in. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have.Visit our new outdoor showroom! Your safety, as well as the safety of our staff, is important to us and we are committed to giving you peace of mind. All sales staff are required to wear a mask and we are doing our part to social distance to keep you safe! All cars are sanitized prior to a test drive. Shop 24/7 at www.capitoltoyota.com. Please call us for details about our online purchase and home delivery programs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFGFF0F1075986
Stock: 075986P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 51,135 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$22,799$1,740 Below Market
BMW of Vista - Vista / California
Radio: Audi Mmi Navigation Plus W/Mmi Touch 19" Performance Package Driver Assistance Package Bang & Olufsen Sound System Mythos Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black/Magma Red; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. -AUTONATION CERTIFIED VEHICLE! SUBJECT TO A RIGOROUS INSPECTION, SET UP A TEST DRIVE AT BMW OF VISTA. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back-up camera, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFGFF8F1065478
Stock: F1065478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 46,032 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,104$1,260 Below Market
AutoFair Honda - Manchester / New Hampshire
LEATHER SEATS.Odometer is 2734 miles below market average! Certification Program Details: This vehicle is AUTOFAIR CERTIFIED, which allows you to drive with peace-of-mind knowing that your next vehicle has a no-cost warranty for up to 3 years or 125,000 miles! Please ask a sales associate for full details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back-up camera, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFGFF8F1090378
Stock: HM05848K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 51,569 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,649$1,003 Below Market
Fairway Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
Offering high performance and incredible amenities, our 2015 Audi S3 Prestige quattro Sedan is stunning in Misano Red Pearl Effect! Powered by a Turbo Charged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 292hp while connected to a 6 Speed Automated Manual gearbox for easy passing needs. Exceptional performance is in this All Wheel Drive's DNA that provides astounding acceleration - 0-60mph in just 4.7 seconds and scores nearly 31mpg on the open road! This S3 Prestige is an especially refined and sleek automobile with attributes such as unique alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, and LED headlights. A haven of craftsmanship and race-inspired details, the Prestige cabin indulges all of your senses! Take notice of the sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and upscale heated front leather seats, while staying safely connected with our MMI controller, Bluetooth, Audi Connect smartphone integration, and full-color navigation. Enjoy the Bang and Olufsen audio system with CD, iPod interface, HD radio, and available satellite radio. Naturally, you'll turn heads and enjoy the superior performance in this incredible Audi S3, but you'll also drive self-assured knowing that it has received excellent safety ratings with a rearview camera, parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. It's time to reward yourself with a finely crafted sedan! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! All of our Vehicles undergo a thorough Safety and Mechanical inspection prior to being offered for sale by local certified mechanics and necessary repairs are completed. A copy of our inspection report is published online in our vehicle photos. This Vehicle qualifies for the Elite Warranty Certified Pre-Owned Superior Service Contract which covers any vehicle component that is covered by the original manufacturer unless explicitly excluded for 90 days and /or 3000 miles. Longer terms and more coverage available at additional cost. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE through a variety of lenders depending on your credit history and down payment. Service Contracts are available on most cars also at competitive rates. We accept trade-ins and we will buy your car even if you don’t buy ours. Document Fee of $495 is used to purchase service contracts when Manufacturer’s warranty does not apply. Trades are welcomed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs, Parking sensors.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFGFF7F1063075
Stock: PAKP2583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 100,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,500$333 Below Market
Heritage Mazda of Bel Air - Bel Air / Maryland
**12 MO / 12000 MILE WARRANTY** **ONE OWNER** **2.0L TURBO** **AWD** **NAVIGATION** **MOON ROOF** **LEATHER HEATED SEATS** 2015 Audi S3 quattro quattro 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI Recent Arrival! *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFGFF2F1049695
Stock: FU049695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 73,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$22,981$671 Below Market
MemberCar - Rockville / Maryland
MemberCar Proudly Presents this Ultra Sporty, CarFax 1-Owner 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Prestige in Sepang Blue Pearl with Magma Red Interior!! **MSRP When New in 2015 was $48,445.00!! Maryland Inspected Excellent Service History CarFax One Owner! Non-Smoker Vehicle***Notable Options: Prestige Package:Convenience PackageAuto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital CompassInterior Storage Package12V Outlet in Rear Center Console & TrunkLED Interior Lighting PackagePower-Folding Heated Exterior MirrorsDriver Assistance PackageAudi Side AssistParking System Plus w/Rearview CameraFull LED HeadlightsRadio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch...and Much More!!Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact our Sales Managers via the inquiry form or give us a call!***Great Finance Rates Available*** ***Free Membership*** ***Free Car Washes*** MemberCar makes car buying easy and hassle-free. Our upfront prices are the same online and on our lot. ***Price excludes tax, title, tags, and $500 MemberCar processing charge (not required by law)*** Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.MemberCar utilizes live market pricing that provides competitive prices on all of our pre-owned vehicles to determine the fair retail Price on every car. We promise that we handpick these quality vehicles and offer them to our customers at a reasonable price. Most of our inventory comes from our Partner, Nico Buys Cars. We are aggressively seeking the best deals in the market and willingly pass the savings onto our customers. This means that you will always know our very best Price posted upfront on our website.MemberCar is committed to providing the vehicles you want at the right Price. This live market pricing will save you money and time as well. We do not set our prices high so that our customers can play a negotiating game with us because we know that you don't want to waste your time negotiating with us. Our low pricing strategy makes the car buying process for our customers, hassle-free, and allows us to focus more on the experience.Here at MemberCar we are committed to excellent customer service and making sure your experience is simple, fair, and transparent. We achieve this live market pricing through over 30,000 pre-owned websites. Because most car-buying research is done strictly online, we use this data to offer the most competitive prices to create the best value for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFGFF7F1107947
Stock: 98474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 23,411 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,990
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2015 Audi S3 Premium Plus with 23k miles. Brilliant Black with Black Leather.Factory options include:Front Dual Zone A/C,Heated Front Seats,Power Moonroof,Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch,Remote keyless entry,Satellite Radio,Bluetooth,and more.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFGFF3F1131676
Stock: 005171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 29,959 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$23,849$542 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, Se habla espan??ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, Navigation System. Brilliant Black 2015 Audi S3 quattro quattro Dual Clutch 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSIOdometer is 5965 miles below market average!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth, Navigation.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFGFF6F1134412
Stock: 105147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2019
- 43,001 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,493$872 Below Market
AutoFair Honda - Manchester / New Hampshire
Odometer is 4817 miles below market average! Certification Program Details: This vehicle is AUTOFAIR CERTIFIED, which allows you to drive with peace-of-mind knowing that your next vehicle has a no-cost warranty for up to 3 years or 125,000 miles! Please ask a sales associate for full details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back-up camera, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFGFF7F1100642
Stock: HM05837T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 23,587 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,900
CarTopia - North Plainfield / New Jersey
Offering high performance and incredible amenities, our Accident Free 2015 Audi S3 Premium Plus quattro Sedan is stunning in Scuba Blue Metallic! Fire up the TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 292hp on demand and an engaging 6 Speed Automated Manual gearbox for quick and easy passing needs. Exceptional performance is in this All Wheel Drive's DNA that provides astounding acceleration - 0-60mph in just 4.7 seconds while scoring nearly 31mpg on the open road. Admire our photos to see this S3 is an especially refined and sleek automobile with attributes such as 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, and LED daytime running lights. A haven of craftsmanship and race-inspired details, the Premium Plus cabin indulges all of your senses! Take notice of the sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and upscale leathersuede-trimmed seating. Staying safely connected is easier than ever via Bluetooth and an incredible audio system with CD, iPod interface, HD radio, and available satellite radio.Naturally, you'll turn heads and enjoy superior performance in this incredible Audi S3, but you'll also drive self-assured knowing that it has received excellent safety ratings with anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. It's time to reward yourself with a finely crafted sedan! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFGFF2F1120359
Stock: C1152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 43,980 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$22,991
Fred Haas Toyota World - Spring / Texas
Free Carfax Report! Limited Lifetime Engine Warranty on Select Vehicles! Call us now at 281-297-7152 to schedule your test drive! Inventory shown is partial listing of what we have available come visit us for complete inventory detail and discounts! SEE YOU SOON!Peace of mind - we do not sell vehicle that has salvage title, structural or frame damage and floodedFred Haas Toyota World Certified: 150-POINT INSPECTION All our ASE certified technicians put each vehicle in a meticulous inspection to give you 100% satisfaction guarantee. This inspection includes everything from oil change to brake pad thickness to tire depth to safety state inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFGFF4F1076140
Stock: F1076140T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 75,414 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,699$626 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black/Titanium; Leather Seating Surfaces Brilliant Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Toyota Mall of Georgia's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Prestige with 75,414mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Audi S3 2.0T Prestige, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Audi S3 2.0T Prestige is in a league of its own This wonderfully maintained Audi S3 is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. More information about the 2015 Audi S3: The reinvented Audi A3 is poised to make a big splash in the compact sedan segment. The A3 abounds with attractive athleticism, and it pioneers and technology features such as a 4G LTE data connection and an advanced multi-media interface. Against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz CLA250, it more than holds its own and the overall package makes it hard to ignore. This model sets itself apart with superior craftsmanship, Innovative technologies, all-wheel drive, performance, and cabriolet, clean diesel and potent sport sedan models All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFGFF8F1093248
Stock: F1093248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 98,154 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,788
Audi Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina
2015 Audi S3 2.0T PrestigeRecent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.Clean CarFax, Local Trade, New Tires, 12V Outlet in Rear Center Console & Trunk, 19" Performance Package, ABS brakes, Audi Magnetic Ride, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, Convenience Package, Driver Assistance Package, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full LED Headlights, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Interior Storage Package, LED Interior Lighting Package, Low tire pressure warning, Parking System Plus w/Rearview Camera, Power moonroof, Power-Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors, Prestige Package, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 8.0J x 19" 5-Parallel Spoke Cast Aluminum.7 Million Meals fed through Harvest Hope right here in the Midlands Donated land for Toby's Place, a women & children's shelter Proudly support the brave men & women of our US Military and all First Responders Currently dedicated to supporting over 110 local charities in our beloved community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S3 2.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFGFF7F1091104
Stock: R1663-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
