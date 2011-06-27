  1. Home
2014 BMW 2 Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and fuel-efficient engines
  • exceptional handling
  • comfortable ride
  • high-quality interior.
  • Cramped backseat
  • no sedan body style offered.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An appealing blend of performance, refinement and style make the 2014 BMW 2 Series a standout among entry-level luxury cars.

Vehicle overview

No doubt you've noticed that smaller, more affordable cars are becoming more plentiful in the entry-level luxury vehicle class. The all-new 2014 BMW 2 Series embodies this less-is-more trend, as it's the smallest coupe in BMW's 2014 lineup. Although it's a stretch to call the 2 Series affordable, shoppers seeking an authentic BMW driving experience in a somewhat less expensive package will likely find that this compact rear-wheel-drive coupe fills the bill and then some.

Much of the 2 Series' desirability has to do with its packaging. It's a few inches wider and longer than the 1 Series coupe it replaces, and this translates to small but useful gains in cabin and trunk space. Inside, the BMW 2 Series is every bit as appealing as the larger 4 Series, thanks to a functional, attractive design and high-quality materials. The company's iDrive electronics interface is standard, and as in other BMWs, it offers considerable functionality if you take the time to learn the ropes. Really, the only downside here is the small backseat. Due to limited rear head- and legroom, the 2 Series won't be a top choice for the carpool.

Initially, BMW will offer the 2 Series in two distinct flavors. The base 228i coupe has a strong, turbocharged four-cylinder engine that deftly balances performance and fuel economy. It should easily satisfy most buyers. However, if you're looking for more of a high-performance coupe, the M235i is a tantalizing proposition with its 320-horsepower turbocharged six-cylinder. As you might guess from the name, the M235i incorporates some performance hardware from BMW's Motorsport division cars, but is meant to be more accessible than something like the upcoming M4. Adaptive suspension damping is a big key to its best-of-both-worlds personality, as the 2014 BMW M235i handles well enough to entertain you on the weekend, while remaining comfortable and easy to drive during the week. We're glad to see BMW offer this feature as an option on the 228i.

On the whole, the 2014 BMW 2 Series is a deeply likable car and indeed has earned an overall "A" rating from Edmunds. It looks and feels like an upgrade over the 1 Series in terms of styling, interior space and overall quality. And it stacks up well with other entry-level luxury cars. Its nearest rivals are the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class and the Audi A3 and S3, which will be early 2015 models. Both the Mercedes and Audi have four doors, but other than this difference, they offer very similar combinations of performance, fuel economy and premium amenities.

Meanwhile, shoppers on a stricter budget will find that the 2014 Acura ILX sedan offers lots of standard features and a very comfortable ride. If you're zeroed in on the M235i model, there really aren't many comparable alternatives (other than the CLA45 and S3 sedans), as most similarly priced coupes are larger and less athletic. The Infiniti Q60 is worth a good look, given its strong V6 engine and sharp handling. In the end, if you're looking for a sporty entry-luxury coupe that provides a very sporty and entertaining drive and looks the part, be sure to check out the BMW 2 Series.

2014 BMW 2 Series models

The 2014 BMW 2 Series is a two-door coupe with seating for four. There are two trim levels: 228i and M235i.

The 228i comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, automatic dual-zone climate control, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, eight-way manual front seats, and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat. The standard electronics array includes Bluetooth phone connectivity, BMW's iDrive infotainment interface with a 6.5-inch display and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

Aside from its more powerful six-cylinder engine, the M235i adds 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires (with an increased top-speed limiter), adaptive suspension damping, sportier variable-ratio steering, upgraded brakes, a sport exhaust system, an aerodynamic kit, a rear spoiler, adaptive xenon headlights and a sunroof. Inside, you'll find 10-way power front sport seats (with driver memory functions), upgraded interior trim and a racier looking M Sport steering wheel.

For the 228i, there are optional M Sport and Dynamic Handling packages. The M Sport package adds 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires, a rear spoiler, sport front seats and an M Sport steering wheel. The Dynamic Handling package (which requires the M Sport package) adds the adaptive suspension dampers and the upgraded steering and brakes.

Available on both trims, the Premium package adds keyless ignition and entry, auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, interior ambient lighting and satellite radio. It also adds a sunroof and power front seats to the 228i. The Sport Line (only available on the 228i and not available with M Sport) mimics most of the Premium package contents and adds different 18-inch wheels, your choice of wood or aluminum trim, special upholstery and a lowered, sport-tuned suspension (which doesn't include the adaptive dampers).

The Technology package is available on all BMW 2 Series coupes and adds a higher-resolution 8.8-inch display screen, an upgraded iDrive controller with a touchpad (allowing freehand text entry), a navigation system, Bluetooth audio connectivity, BMW Apps (a suite of apps for iPhones and select Android devices including traffic, Pandora and Facebook) and BMW Remote Services (which allows Apple and Android users to lock the car remotely and turn on the climate control, among various other tasks).

The Driver Assistance package adds parking sensors and a rearview camera. The Driver Assistance Plus package requires the Driver Assistance and Technology packages and adds a lane departure warning system and a forward collision warning/mitigation system with pedestrian detection. The Cold Weather package adds headlight washers to the 228i (already standard on the M235i) and adds a heated steering wheel and heated front seats to both 2 Series coupes. Finally, there's a Lighting package available for the 228i with the adaptive xenon headlights.

A mechanical limited-slip differential is available as an &agrave; la carte add-on for the M235i.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 BMW 2 Series is an all-new entry-level luxury coupe.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive 2014 BMW 2 Series offers a choice of two engines. An eight speed automatic transmission is standard with both, while a six speed manual is a no-cost option.

The base BMW 228i has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 240 hp and 255 pound-feet of torque. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the 228i with the automatic transmission is 28 mpg combined (23 city/36 highway). At the test track, a 228i with the automatic ran from zero to 60 mph in just 5.1 seconds.

For more power, the M235i has a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine making 320 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque. We clocked an M235i automatic at a blistering 4.5 seconds for the 0-60-mph sprint. The EPA estimates 25 mpg combined (22 mpg city/32 mpg highway).

All 2 Series coupes have an automatic stop-start function, which shuts off the engine when you're stopped to save fuel. Automatic-transmission-equipped cars also have a launch control feature.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2014 BMW 2 Series includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes (with brake drying and standby feature), traction and stability control and hill-start assist for manual-equipped cars. Front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and driver/passenger knee airbags are also standard.

Optional safety equipment includes front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a lane departure warning system and a frontal collision warning/mitigation system that can automatically apply the brakes if objects or pedestrians are in the car's path.

During Edmunds testing, a 228i M Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in 111 feet, a better than average performance for this segment. The M235i was even more impressive, performing the same task in only 106 feet.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2 Series its highest possible rating of "Good" in its small-overlap frontal offset, moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side impact and roof strength tests, The 2 Series' seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2014 BMW 2 Series coupe's selectable drive modes, coupled with its available adaptive suspension, make for a very smooth ride, whether you're driving over the most pitted city streets, flat highway stretches or winding mountain passes. And you're not exactly "settling" if you go with the 228i, as its turbocharged engine provides spirited acceleration whether on city streets or blasting up a highway on-ramp. Of course, the M235i is nothing less than a rocket and easily matches the feel and responsiveness of the old 1 Series M Coupe. With either engine, the eight-speed automatic transmission is smooth and quick to respond to commands, making for easy passing maneuvers and good manners in traffic.

Cornering ability is likewise hard to fault. In our test of the 228i, we found it an absolute joy to toss into a series of sharp bends. With the available Dynamic Handling system set to Sport Plus mode, the stiffer suspension settings relay all vital information to the driver and the stability control allows a longer leash for expert drivers before intervening.

Even without the Dynamic Handling package, acceleration, braking and handling all combine to make the 2014 BMW 228i an inspiring performer.

The higher-performance-focused M235i takes it to another level with its even sharper handling. Ride quality suffers somewhat as a result, but it is no worse than the typical sports car and is still supple enough for the car to serve daily driver duty. The less expensive 228i's ride is more compliant, however, and would satisfy most drivers' appetite for performance.

Interior

Inside, the 2 Series has a simple, functional design that's made more endearing by the use of high-end materials. The dashboard and center console are clear of extraneous buttons and clutter. Instead, you'll find BMW's iDrive system, which controls one of two available displays. When the car is equipped with navigation, you get a crisp 8.8-inch display, which is definitely the one we prefer.

While the iDrive system looks good and responds quickly to commands, we've found it takes some getting used to. Compared with most competitors' electronics interfaces, you'll often have to take a few more steps to reach the desired functions. So it's worthwhile to get acquainted with the system before hitting the road.

Even though the 2 Series is longer, wider and taller than the 1 Series it replaces, it is still a compact coupe. The rear seat is too small for adults and is best reserved for children or extra luggage. Trunk capacity is a respectable 13.8 cubic feet, and the rear seats fold to allow transport of longer items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 BMW 2 Series.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Outstanding Coupe!
clint76,05/21/2014
228i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Overall an outstanding coupe, significant improvement over the 1 series. The engine is impressive with no noticeable turbo lag, steering has been lightened up in the comfort mode but does get heavier in the sport mode. Handling in the corners is on rails, wish I was back in Germany driving on the autobahn! Interior design is well thought out, controls are easy to use and the temp display is visible with polarized sunglasses now (a problem in my 330xi). Trunk space is good and with the seats down there's lots of room to carry cargo. Back seats are OK for a short drive but I rarely have anyone in the back seats so no big deal for me. Got the mineral grey color/black interior looks great!
A BMW that actually performs like a true BMW
roadburner,02/15/2016
M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I picked up a CPO 2014 M235i about two weeks ago. My wife insisted that I check it out; I originally intended to drive it first and then drive a couple of new Mustang GTs in the same general area. As it turned out I ended up making a deal then and there. I was honestly surprised at how good it was. The car is about the same size as an E36, which suits me perfectly(a main sticking point on the Mustang was its size). It has just about every option, and fortunately there's no Helen Keller Package(Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure warning, etc.). It's also an automatic, but being the Sport derivation of the ZF HP8 I can live with it(in any event, I still have the E36/5 Club Sport and Wrangler TJ to keep my left foot in practice). What do I like? The transmission actually does what I want it to do in Sport+/Manual mode- every other BMW automatic I have driven has tried to second-guess me- including the B7 press loaner I tested a while back. Think: electronic full manual valve body, for any older drag racers out there. Durability should be decent as the M235i Racing gets essentially the same transmission, albeit fitted with more aggressive software. The Adaptive M Suspension literally transforms the car when you toggle into Sport or Sport+. It's almost like two different cars. I've never driven a BMW where the EDC or AMS made such a huge difference. The standard M Performance Power Kit really eliminates the turbo lag; with 330 lb-ft of torque available from 1300 rpm it almost feels like some of the big block Chevys I drove in my misspent street racing youth. Fuel economy is hovering around 25 mpg, which is more than good enough for me. Michelin PSS in a staggered setup are standard. No run flats- hallelujah! The sports seats with adjustable bolsters are excellent as expected. It's no wonder that BMW NA is making them standard fitment in many US models; the base seats in most newer BMWs are only good for generating business for chiropractors. The H-K audio is good enough that I don't feel like I have to tweak it right away. Dislikes? The steering could use a bit more feel. That said, the effort and ratio(s)-Variable Sport Steering is standard-is very good. I agree with Bob Harper from BMW CAR: the IP needs oil and water temperature gauges instead of the "///M 235i" graphic that illuminates as soon as you open the driver's door The brakes are great but the pedal feel is somewhat wooden. No LSD. I will definitely have to add one sooner than later; at half throttle it will light up the rear tires in Comfort mode with DSC fully enabled. Track time will have to wait a few months. The 2ers first outing will be at Putnam Park- which is my "home" track. I'm too old to attempt to learn a car and a track at the same time. It will also see at least one night at the local 1/8th mile strip- might as well test the Launch Control... A couple of people asked me to compare it to the E30 M3; the 2er is not as light on its feet and it lacks the "hard-wired to the synapses" experience of the original M3. However, it is very comparable to the E46 M3 in terms of handling and braking. Power in contrast, is more akin to that of the E9x M3- at least from a usability standpoint on public roads. In any event, I can easily see keeping this car for a decade or more. Who knows when/if Munich will build anything RWD in this size class again? So... Is it worthy of an ///M badge? I'd say it's closer to an "is," but that said, most everyone has forgotten that the first M car based on a production model was the E12 M535i- which boasted the M30 3.5 motor from the E24 635i along with an upgraded suspension, an M body kit, and aggressively bolstered front seats. Sound familiar?
Am I the only one?
Bored,05/10/2017
228i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I purchased a 2014 228i with 9K miles after an exhaustive look at other cars such as the Audis, Mustangs, and Cameros. This was the comprimise between what I wanted (Audi A6 w/ 6 cyl) and what my wife wanted (Camry). Love driving it. Drives wonderfully. Quick, steers well, and is fun to play in. However, I've only had the car for 8 months and it has already been in the shop more than any other car I've owned. Every little thing seems to want to fail. Since I bought it: replaced the radio/nav (still doesn't show traffic), replaced rear shocks, fixed the sunroof, replaced the AC control unit, fixed/adjusted several different sensors and ninnies... Even as I type this, I have it scheduled to return to the shop tomorrow to fix more issues. Unfortunately, depreciation is forcing me to keep it a while longer, but I'm afraid that once the warranty is over next spring I'll be on the hook with a non-stop list of fixes. Maybe I got a bad one. I hope so, as I love driving the thing and all of the reviews are positive relating to its reliability.
BMW M235i Funnest car I've ever driven/owned
Jerel R.,03/28/2018
M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
If you're looking for a entry level luxury performance car, you should test drive a BMW M235i or BMW M240i. This car is beautiful and excites the senses everyday I sit in. I picked this car up for 40k back in 2015 and haven't looked back. Full disclosure, I'm not a car enthusiast, I just like nice things and this car exceeded my expectations. When first entering the market for a new car, I knew I wanted RWD, performance, efficiency, luxury, and reliability. BMW's aren't known to be reliable from some of the reviews I've read, but I take pride in my purchases and take care of my cars. I'm hopeful this will allow me to own this beast for many years to come. Also i believe BMW has figured it out. The common problems with high pressure fuel pump seem to be fixed after 2013. Performance - This car houses a N55 Inline 6 turbo that is used in their 3 series cars but tuned to 320/330 instead of 300/300. This allows this car to sprint from 0 to 60 in 4.5 seconds. With 50/50 weight displacement, this car drives and handles like a sports car. Efficiency - this car will support 4 modes, eco mode, comfort, sport, and sport+. In eco mode you're looking at getting 22/32 mpg. I typically drive in comfort or sport averaging about 23 mpg. For a v6 turbo, that's plenty efficient for me. Luxury - I wanted to get that VIP treatment at the dealership when bringing my car in for service/maintenance. BMW takes care of their customers. In my 3 years of owning this car, I've experienced nothing but excellent customer service. This may vary depending on your dealership but those in Arlington, Texas have treated me very well. They provide loaner vehicles when your car needs service, they can also shuttle you back and forth free of charge. They really earn your respect as a consumer when purchasing one of their vehicles. I've worked 25 miles away from the dealership I service my car at and they have always brought a loaner car to my work dropped it off and picked up car that required maintenance. I'm sure other Dealerships may provide these services, but the people at BMW make me feel valued. Reliability - I've only had one problem with my car which was the passenger headlight went out. Under Warranty, BMW replaced it for free and provided me with a free loaner to test drive while it was in the shop. I truly believe taking care of your BMW will ensure it last long with minimal repairs. TLDR: the N55 and B58 engines (235i and 240i) have been top ranked in 2016 and 2017 for their power, efficiency, and value. BMW makes fun cars to drive and they are still some of the most beautiful cars on the road, if you're looking for a performance coupe that can be gas efficient and fun to drive, this car should definitely be on your list to test. Happy Driving All!
See all 6 reviews of the 2014 BMW 2 Series
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 36 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 BMW 2 Series
More About This Model

You'll never take the 2014 BMW M235i to a racetrack.

This has nothing to do with the new coupe's abilities, either. Rather, it's that BMW has carefully purposed the new performance 2 Series (which replaces the previous 1 Series) to deftly walk the line between track demon and utterly comfortable daily driver. That it favors daily duty does little to diminish its value as a driver's car, however.

Here, finally, is a premium small coupe with genuine breadth of capability.

Premium Small Coupe Experience
Despite its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 making 326 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, and a choice of six-speed manual or eight-speed rev-matching automatic transmissions, the M235i is no sense of the words a "track car." Though it won't embarrass itself there, it is, rather, endowed with a striking balance of sharp response and ample comfort. The optional Adaptive M suspension yields a machine tuned to suit both your mood and your needs.

We spent time in the car both on the racetrack and on the roads surrounding Las Vegas, where the 2014 BMW M235i paid little mind to Nevada's indifference to road maintenance. The 2's suspension, in Comfort mode, glided smoothly over pockmarked byways while it made high-speed strides on the uneven two-lane roads feel effortless. It is as competent at vanishing commuter miles on imperfect roads as it at stomping confidently up a twisty two-lane.

2014 BMW M235i

The inline-6 under the M235i's hood never seems to run short on torque, and when coupled to the eight-speed automatic (the only transmission we drove) rarely felt like it was working hard. The transmission, for its part, made snappy, rev-matched downshifts as routine as sliding up a gear at part-throttle. It is well-behaved, too, urgently following orders in manual mode.

On the track, with the suspension damping cranked up to Sport Plus, there's enough apex-slicing poise to satisfy those who value such things. But despite 225/40R18 front 245/35R18 rear rubber this is a distinctly softer experience than the last 1 Series M Coupe. As a result, the M235i's limits are also far more approachable for most drivers.

Not a True M Car
BMW is keenly aware of the romance vs. reality trade-off when it comes to track use: Romantic enthusiasts like the idea of taking their car to the track. Reality, however, says only maybe 5 percent ever will. So the M235i (the first car from the brand's M Performance lineup sold in the U.S.) splits the difference between standard BMWs and full-blown M cars.

M cars like the M Coupe, which the M235i replaces, are dedicated driver's cars offering higher performance and less compromise for the road. Still, we find most of them good road cars. If there was ever an exception to that rule, however, it was the last low-volume M Coupe, which lacked both adjustable suspension and the offer of an automatic transmission.

2014 BMW M235i

So as road cars go, the 2014 BMW M235i is a better machine. Cycle the standard Driving Dynamics Control switch among Eco Pro, Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus modes and you'll alter suspension damping, throttle calibration, steering effort and — on cars equipped with automatic transmissions — shift speed and logic. They're changes that distinguish this coupe as both versatile and desirable.

Bigger, But Not Significantly Heavier
Short of its name change (from 1 Series to 2 Series), the tweaks that matter most on the new 2 are designed to enhance its utility and comfort. An additional 1.2 inches of wheelbase (it's 2.8 inches longer overall) yields more interior space. Despite slightly reduced overall height, front headroom increases by 0.2 inch, rear legroom increases by 0.8 inch and there's an additional 0.4 inch of entry/exit space into the rear seat. Still, this is a small coupe, and adults will prefer the front seat.

2014 BMW M235i

Trunk volume is up by 0.7 cubic feet to 13.8 total, and a split-folding rear seat is standard.

It's rare for any car to get bigger but not heavier. Though the use of high-strength steel does minimize weight gain, the M235i's claimed weight with a manual transmission is 3,373 pounds: only 27 pounds more than the last six-speed 1 Series M Coupe we tested.

Interior trim is rigorously simple but also well made from high-end materials. Leather is available in three colors. BMW's three-spoke thick-rimmed steering wheel is better than most, and climate control is standard. Navigation is optional and available with either a 6.5- or 8.8-inch screen that stands proud of the dash.

Performance and Options
When it comes to straight-line speed, the M235i gives up little to the 1 Series M Coupe, at least according to BMW. Zero to 60 times are estimated at 5.0 and 4.8 seconds for the manual and automatic transmission-equipped cars, respectively. Automatics benefit from a launch control function which, apparently, offers faster acceleration than can be achieved using the manual.

Chassis performance can't be expected on the same level as the 1 Series M Coupe but should surpass what the 135i could deliver. Though the M235i relies on brake-induced torque biasing to deliver torque to the rear wheel with the most grip, a mechanical limited-slip differential is available as an accessory. BMW officials say this strategy makes more sense than asking every buyer to pay for a costly part only a small percentage will actually notice. And as much as we hate the idea of applying the brakes to go faster, we can't argue with the M235i's chassis tuning and overall balance.

2014 BMW M235i

Servotronic (variable effort) steering is optional and can be paired with M Sport steering, which adds a variable ratio as well. The cars we drove were all outfitted with these options, and though BMW's electrically assisted steering is distinctly different from its hydraulic steering, we found it intuitive enough to prudently guide the M235i at speed.

BMW predicts the M235i will achieve 25 mpg combined, which is better than the outgoing 135i's 23 mpg combined (manual transmission).

The Verdict
Starting at $44,025, the 2014 BMW M235i will hit dealers on March 1 at a base price $450 lower than the outgoing 2013 135is. It will be joined this summer by the 228i equipped with BMW's 245-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, starting at $33,025.

If BMW's target with the M235i is to offer a machine that's comfortable as a premium sport coupe and also rewarding to drive hard, then the mission is accomplished. And though the M235i might not be the sharp track instrument it could be, it is, for nearly everyone, a better car.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 BMW 2 Series Overview

The Used 2014 BMW 2 Series is offered in the following submodels: 2 Series Coupe, 2 Series M235i. Available styles include 228i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 BMW 2 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 BMW 2 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 BMW 2 Series 228i is priced between $13,995 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 91529 and91529 miles.
  • The Used 2014 BMW 2 Series M235i is priced between $23,995 and$23,995 with odometer readings between 67380 and67380 miles.

Which used 2014 BMW 2 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 BMW 2 Series for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2014 2 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,995 and mileage as low as 67380 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 BMW 2 Series.

