2018 BMW 2 Series Review
Pros & Cons
- Impressive power with strong fuel economy
- Sporty handling without sacrificing ride comfort
- Well-crafted interior with plenty of features
- Back seats are cramped
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which 2 Series does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Even as the BMW 2 Series hits the midway mark in its current generation, it remains a strong choice among entry-level luxury sport coupes and convertibles. Benefitting from elements pulled from more expensive models in the BMW lineup, the 2 Series boasts plenty of features for the money, strong performance regardless of which engine you choose, and all of the style and refinement expected of any BMW.
It's a joy to drive, whether for its exciting dynamics or just in your daily commute. Unlike some models in the class that sacrifice comfort for handling, the 2 Series delivers both at impressive levels. Quite simply, it's a must-see if you're in the market.
2018 BMW 2 Series models
The 2018 BMW 2 Series is available as either a coupe or convertible in 230i or M240i trims that are mainly distinguished by engines. The 230i coupe is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque). The M240i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder (335 hp, 369 lb-ft). Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. All-wheel drive is available as an option for all models while a six-speed manual is available at no additional cost on all rear-wheel-drive models except for the 230i convertible.
The 230i coupe's standard features include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, LED foglights, automatic wipers, selectable drive modes, cruise control, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front sport seats, driver memory settings, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with iDrive control, BMW's ConnectedDrive telematics, Bluetooth, a USB input, and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player and HD radio. The 230i convertible comes with a power-folding fabric top and a mesh wind deflector.
Stepping up to the 240i coupe or convertible adds 18-inch wheels, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, a sunroof (coupe only), sporty exterior flourishes, a rear spoiler, a sport exhaust, an adaptive suspension, upgraded brakes, a universal garage door opener and satellite radio.
Many of the 240i's extra features are available as options on the 230i. Notable option packages include the Driving Assistance package (forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and a speed limit display) and the Premium package (a navigation system, an instrument panel with added information, remote control of some systems through a smartphone app, heated front seat and a heated steering wheel). Other add-ons include 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, a wireless charging pad, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 BMW 228i Coupe (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | RWD)
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 2 Series has received some revisions, including some added standard features in 2016, increased power output, new model names and an updated iDrive system in 2017. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 2 Series, however.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW 2 Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the 2 Series models:
- BMW Assist eCall
- Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and also lets passengers call for roadside assistance by pushing a single button.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns with audible and visual alerts if you begin to drift out of your lane.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the 2 Series
Related Used 2018 BMW 2 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3