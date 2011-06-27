Overall rating

Even as the BMW 2 Series hits the midway mark in its current generation, it remains a strong choice among entry-level luxury sport coupes and convertibles. Benefitting from elements pulled from more expensive models in the BMW lineup, the 2 Series boasts plenty of features for the money, strong performance regardless of which engine you choose, and all of the style and refinement expected of any BMW.

It's a joy to drive, whether for its exciting dynamics or just in your daily commute. Unlike some models in the class that sacrifice comfort for handling, the 2 Series delivers both at impressive levels. Quite simply, it's a must-see if you're in the market.