  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 2 Series
  4. Used 2018 BMW 2 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2018 BMW 2 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive power with strong fuel economy
  • Sporty handling without sacrificing ride comfort
  • Well-crafted interior with plenty of features
  • Back seats are cramped
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
BMW 2 Series for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price Range
$32,500 - $34,995
Used 2 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which 2 Series does Edmunds recommend?

For most drivers, the BMW 230i will have an abundance of power. It's well-equipped, but we suggest adding the optional Driving Assistance package that includes some advanced safety features for a very reasonable price.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Even as the BMW 2 Series hits the midway mark in its current generation, it remains a strong choice among entry-level luxury sport coupes and convertibles. Benefitting from elements pulled from more expensive models in the BMW lineup, the 2 Series boasts plenty of features for the money, strong performance regardless of which engine you choose, and all of the style and refinement expected of any BMW.

It's a joy to drive, whether for its exciting dynamics or just in your daily commute. Unlike some models in the class that sacrifice comfort for handling, the 2 Series delivers both at impressive levels. Quite simply, it's a must-see if you're in the market.

2018 BMW 2 Series models

The 2018 BMW 2 Series is available as either a coupe or convertible in 230i or M240i trims that are mainly distinguished by engines. The 230i coupe is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque). The M240i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder (335 hp, 369 lb-ft). Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. All-wheel drive is available as an option for all models while a six-speed manual is available at no additional cost on all rear-wheel-drive models except for the 230i convertible.

The 230i coupe's standard features include 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, LED foglights, automatic wipers, selectable drive modes, cruise control, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front sport seats, driver memory settings, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with iDrive control, BMW's ConnectedDrive telematics, Bluetooth, a USB input, and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player and HD radio. The 230i convertible comes with a power-folding fabric top and a mesh wind deflector.

Stepping up to the 240i coupe or convertible adds 18-inch wheels, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, a sunroof (coupe only), sporty exterior flourishes, a rear spoiler, a sport exhaust, an adaptive suspension, upgraded brakes, a universal garage door opener and satellite radio.

Many of the 240i's extra features are available as options on the 230i. Notable option packages include the Driving Assistance package (forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and a speed limit display) and the Premium package (a navigation system, an instrument panel with added information, remote control of some systems through a smartphone app, heated front seat and a heated steering wheel). Other add-ons include 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, a wireless charging pad, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 BMW 228i Coupe (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | RWD)

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 2 Series has received some revisions, including some added standard features in 2016, increased power output, new model names and an updated iDrive system in 2017. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 2 Series, however.

Driving

Acceleration, braking and handling all combine to make the BMW 2 Series an inspiring performer. With the available M Sport adaptive suspension, the poised handling doesn't come at the expense of comfort. There's a great seat-of-the-pants feel, which instills confidence.

Acceleration

The 2.0-liter turbo engine gets the 2 Series up to 60 mph quicker than pretty much all of its rivals. Whether storming onto highways or just commuting, shifts from the eight-speed automatic transmission are quick and smooth.

Braking

With the optional M Sport brakes and summer tires, our test vehicle stopped from 60 mph in only 111 feet. During these panic stops, distances were consistent, and the car remained composed and controllable.

Steering

The 2 Series is very responsive. Effort is light at slow speeds and weights up appropriately when going faster. Feedback is a little lacking, but the M steering wheel feels great in your hands.

Handling

It's an absolute joy to toss the small 2 Series into a series of sharp bends. In Sport Plus mode, the stiffer suspension settings relay all vital information to the driver, and the stability control allows for some thrills.

Drivability

In Comfort or Eco Pro modes, the softer suspension settings and dialed-back throttle response make the 2 Series well-mannered for everyday driving. The engine stop-start feature is quick to respond and requires no forethought from the driver.

Comfort

Even though the BMW 2 Series is sport-focused, its ride quality can still be adjusted to a compliant level. And at least for the front passengers, the level of comfort is exactly what you'd expect from a luxury brand.

Seat comfort

The front sport seats offer adjustments for seat cushion angle and length, with power side bolsters. Tall and short drivers alike will find a perfect position. The rear seats are cramped and suitable for children only.

Ride comfort

The available M Sport adaptive suspension gives the 2 Series a wide range of comfort and performance. Comfort mode admirably smooths out the vast majority of ruts and bumps. But even in Sport mode, bumps are never intrusive.

Noise & vibration

Wind noise is essentially absent, and road noise never rises above barely detectable levels. The little engine noise heard at higher revs sounds slightly burly and pleasing. The amount of insulation is excellent for the class.

Interior

The 2 Series uses interior components from larger and more expensive models in the BMW lineup. The design and quality of materials are close to identical, and as a result the car exceeds entry-level expectations.

Ease of use

Well-placed and clearly labeled controls simplify operation and are intuitive enough that you don't have to look away from the road to use them. The iDrive interface has a slight learning curve, but it's one of the better systems available.

Getting in/getting out

As small as the 2 Series is, getting in and out of the front seats is relatively pain-free, even in tight parking spaces. There is a long reach back to grab the seat belt, though. The rear seats are best left to smaller passengers.

Roominess

The front seats easily fit taller occupants, with a wealth of head- and legroom. The rear seats lack both, and the low seat cushions make them suitable for children only. In truth, this is expected from any compact coupe.

Visibility

The forward roof pillars are on the thick side, but overall visibility is commendable. Even without the parking sensors, the car is easy to maneuver into a tight parking spot.

Quality

Everything about the 2 Series has a solid and reassuring feel. Interior materials are top-notch, and all elements are precisely fitted. It is a true BMW from top to bottom.

Utility

There are plenty of pockets and bins in the cabin to hold your small items, and the trunk is bigger than those of most competitors. There are few sacrifices considering the car's small size.

Small-item storage

Numerous bins, pockets and cupholders adequately accommodate your personal items.

Cargo space

Trunk capacity is above average for the class. Remote latches in the trunk make folding the split rear seats effortless.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW 2 Series.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Exceeds my expectations
E. T. Eure,12/18/2017
M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This is an awesome car. I wasn’t considering a BMW or a coupe or a two door or a rear wheel drive. But I researched it, test drove it, compared it, test drove it again with a 6-speed and fell in love with BMW all over again!
love this :)
Fox,05/20/2018
230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I am terribly pleased with my BMW. It is my first...I wanted a much smaller car than I had before and that is what I got...I planned carefully, researched, negotiated and got just what I wanted. :)
Such a fun car!
Sara B,02/07/2020
230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I bought my 2018 230i after having a 2012 Turbo Beetle; they’re both small and have 4 cylinder engines. I live this car so much!! It’s peppy, tech forward and has a decent sized back seat (large enough for people to actually sit back there, unlike the beetle). The led headlights are absolutely beautiful and are very bright! The car is responsive and the different driving modes are fun. Sport Plus will knock you back in your seat a little bit and with eco pro you can get almost 40mpg on the freeway.
Great car.
Albert,05/13/2020
M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Its a little monster. Quite fast. But the best thing is its acceleration. As it is a rather light car, be carefull when you accelerate it very hard. Its not very stable.
See all 4 reviews of the 2018 BMW 2 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2018 BMW 2 Series features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the 2 Series models:

BMW Assist eCall
Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and also lets passengers call for roadside assistance by pushing a single button.
Forward Collision Warning
Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.
Lane Departure Warning
Warns with audible and visual alerts if you begin to drift out of your lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 BMW 2 Series

Used 2018 BMW 2 Series Overview

The Used 2018 BMW 2 Series is offered in the following submodels: 2 Series M240i, 2 Series M240i xDrive, 2 Series Coupe, 2 Series Convertible. Available styles include M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 230i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 230i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 230i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 BMW 2 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 BMW 2 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive is priced between $27,795 and$34,995 with odometer readings between 10604 and22722 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 BMW 2 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 BMW 2 Series for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2018 2 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,795 and mileage as low as 10604 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 BMW 2 Series.

Can't find a used 2018 BMW 2 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 2 Series for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,566.

Find a used BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,602.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 2 Series for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,199.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,228.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 BMW 2 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 2 Series lease specials

Related Used 2018 BMW 2 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles