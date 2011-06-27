Overall rating

What do you give the sport coupe that has everything? In the case of the 2017 BMW 2 Series, the answer is more power.

This small luxury coupe and convertible get two new engines this year, and the upgrades result in name changes: The former 228i becomes the 230i, while the former M235i becomes the M240i. Power output jumps to a healthy 248 horsepower and 335 horsepower, respectively, significant gains that are bound to make these already quick compacts just that much quicker.

Elsewhere, the 2 Series retains all the same good qualities that have made it popular since its debut, not the least of which is a well-tuned suspension. The result is a car that’s adept at blasting along a winding stretch of asphalt yet still composed and comfortable while motoring down long stretches of arrow-straight Interstate. The maneuverability that such a compact package delivers also gives the 2 Series practical advantages in everyday driving, including the ability to weave through traffic and squeeze into tight parking spaces.

Inside, the passenger cabin features a stylish design and top-notch materials reminiscent of the slightly larger BMW 4 Series. Unfortunately, the interior also reveals this car’s shortcoming: It’s really meant for front seat passengers only because the rear seats are cramped for anyone other than children.

If four-passenger utility is a priority, you might want to consider sporty four-door alternatives including the Audi A3 (and performance-oriented Audi S3), the Cadillac ATS and the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, all of which offer similar driving dynamics and amenities with slightly larger backseats (and we do mean slightly). For comparable performance at a lower price, you might also want to have a look at the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang.

That said, the 2017 BMW 2 Series coupe and convertible are still sports cars that have everything, including now greater power output for more driving excitement.

Standard safety equipment on the 2017 BMW 2 Series includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, and special brake technology not only compensates for fade in high-performance driving but also keeps the brakes dry and responsive in wet weather. Traction and stability control are standard, as is hill start assist for manual-transmission cars. Front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags (coupe only) are also standard.

Optional safety equipment includes front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, lane departure warning system, and forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic braking.

During Edmunds testing, the 2016 version of the 228i M Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in 111 feet, a better-than-average performance. Last year’s M235i was even more impressive thanks to its high-performance tires, performing the same task in only 106 feet (104 feet for the convertible).

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives the 2 Series its top rating of Good in the small-overlap front-impact, moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact and roof strength crash tests. The seat and head restraint design was also rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts.