Consumer Rating
(19)
2017 BMW 2 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressively quick performance yet fuel-efficient
  • Handling inspires confidence without sacrificing ride quality
  • Interior is well made and has a long list of features
  • Backseat is cramped for adults
  • base models don't always have the features you want
BMW 2 Series for Sale
List Price Range
$21,904 - $33,991
Used 2 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

What do you give the sport coupe that has everything? In the case of the 2017 BMW 2 Series, the answer is more power.

This small luxury coupe and convertible get two new engines this year, and the upgrades result in name changes: The former 228i becomes the 230i, while the former M235i becomes the M240i. Power output jumps to a healthy 248 horsepower and 335 horsepower, respectively, significant gains that are bound to make these already quick compacts just that much quicker.

Elsewhere, the 2 Series retains all the same good qualities that have made it popular since its debut, not the least of which is a well-tuned suspension. The result is a car that’s adept at blasting along a winding stretch of asphalt yet still composed and comfortable while motoring down long stretches of arrow-straight Interstate. The maneuverability that such a compact package delivers also gives the 2 Series  practical advantages in everyday driving, including the ability to weave through traffic and squeeze into tight parking spaces.

Inside, the passenger cabin features a stylish design and top-notch materials reminiscent of the slightly larger BMW 4 Series. Unfortunately, the interior also reveals this car’s shortcoming: It’s really meant for front seat passengers only because the rear seats are cramped for anyone other than children.

If four-passenger utility is a priority, you might want to consider sporty four-door alternatives including the Audi A3 (and performance-oriented Audi S3), the Cadillac ATS and the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, all of which offer similar driving dynamics and amenities with slightly larger backseats (and we do mean slightly). For comparable performance at a lower price, you might also want to have a look at the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang.

That said, the 2017 BMW 2 Series coupe and convertible are still sports cars that have everything, including now greater power output for more driving excitement.

Standard safety equipment on the 2017 BMW 2 Series includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, and special brake technology not only compensates for fade in high-performance driving but also keeps the brakes dry and responsive in wet weather. Traction and stability control are standard, as is hill start assist for manual-transmission cars. Front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags (coupe only) are also standard.

Optional safety equipment includes front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, lane departure warning system, and forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic braking.

During Edmunds testing, the 2016 version of the 228i M Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in 111 feet, a better-than-average performance. Last year’s M235i was even more impressive thanks to its high-performance tires, performing the same task in only 106 feet (104 feet for the convertible).

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives the 2 Series its top rating of Good in the small-overlap front-impact, moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact and roof strength crash tests. The seat and head restraint design was also rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

2017 BMW 2 Series models

The 2017 BMW 2 Series is offered as a two-door coupe or convertible with seating for four. The hardtops and convertibles are equipped similarly, except the latter feature automatic pop-up roll hoops, a removable wind deflector and a power-operated black fabric roof (a brown roof with metallic weave is available). There are two trim levels: 230i with its four-cylinder engine and the M240i with its six-cylinder powerplant.

The 230i comes standard with 17-inch cast-aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, automatic dual-zone climate control, imitation-leather upholstery, eight-way manual front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks and a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel. The standard electronics array includes Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, BMW's iDrive electronics interface with a 6.5-inch display, and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio and a USB port.

A Premium package is available for the 230i, and it bundles power-folding and heated outside mirrors, auto-dimming side and rearview mirrors, ambient exterior and interior lighting, keyless entry and ignition, 10-way power front sport seats, driver-seat memory functions and satellite radio.

The M240i includes 18-inch cast-aluminum wheels, summer performance tires, adaptive suspension dampers, sportier variable-ratio steering, upgraded brakes, adaptive high-intensity xenon headlights with LED accent lights, a sport exhaust system, gray exterior mirror caps, an aerodynamic body kit, dark ("Shadowline") exterior trim, a rear spoiler and a sunroof (coupe only). Inside, you'll find upgraded aluminum trim and an M Sport steering wheel. Additionally, the M240i's standard equipment includes the contents of the Premium package.

Two options packages bring performance features from the M240i to the 230i, and can be ordered independently or in addition to each other. The M Sport package adds several of the performance-oriented features of the M240i, including the 18-inch wheels with several tire options, an aerodynamic body kit, Shadowline exterior trim, a sport suspension and an M Sport steering wheel. The Track Handling package includes 18-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, adaptive suspension and variable-ratio steering.

The comfort-oriented Luxury package offers 18-inch wheels, leather-upholstered seats and chrome exterior trim in addition to the features of the Premium package, and it cannot be ordered with the M Sport package.

Several other option packages are available on both the 230i and M240i. The Cold Weather package includes headlight washers, heated front seats and heated steering wheel. The Technology package adds a higher-resolution 8.8-inch display screen, upgraded iDrive controller with a touchpad (allowing freehand text entry), enhanced driver information display, a navigation system, BMW Apps (including Pandora and Facebook integration) and BMW Remote Services (allowing smartphone control of remote start and climate settings, among others).

The Driver Assistance package adds front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. You can also order the 2 Series with the Driver Assistance Plus package (requires the Premium and Technology packages) and acquire a suite of active safety features, including automatic high-beam headlights, lane departure warning, and forward collision mitigation with automatic braking plus pedestrian detection.

Stand-alone options for the 230i include 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, heated front seats, power-operated front seats and a sunroof. A limited-slip differential is available exclusively for the M240i. Optional on both models are leather upholstery, a self-parking system, wireless cellphone charging and a Wi-Fi hot spot, enhanced Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The 2017 BMW 2 Series is offered with a choice of two different engines. The 230i is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that puts out 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The M240i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder that produces 335 hp and 369 lb-ft. BMW estimates this latter powertrain will rocket the M240i from 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds.

Rear-wheel drive is standard for the 2 Series, and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system is available as an option. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, with a six-speed manual offered as a no-cost option on rear-wheel-drive models only.

EPA fuel economy estimates are 25 mpg combined (21 city/32 highway) for the 230i coupe and 27 mpg combined (23 city/34 highway) for the 230i convertible. All-wheel-drive versions of the 230i coupe and 230i convertible come in at 27 mpg combined (24 city/33 highway) and 26 mpg combined (23 city/33 highway), respectively.

EPA estimates for the M240i coupe are 25 mpg combined (21 city/32 highway) with the automatic transmission and 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway) with the manual transmission. The M240i convertible is rated at 25 mpg combined (21 city/32 highway) with the automatic and 23 mpg combined (19 city/29 highway) with the manual. Adding all-wheel drive to either the M240i coupe or convertible gets you 25 mpg combined (21 city/31 highway).

All 2 Series models have an automatic stop-start function, which shuts off the engine when you're stopped to save fuel. Automatic-transmission cars also have a launch control feature for full-speed getaways.

Driving

On the road, the 2017 BMW 2 Series quickly makes it clear that it's a serious sport coupe. Even the four-cylinder 230i offers acceleration lively enough to satisfy the vast majority of buyers. The M240i's new 3.0-liter six-cylinder delivers startling performance that shows what 335 hp beneath the hood of a small car can really do. The smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission performs well, but it’s nice to see BMW still offers the six-speed manual gearbox as a no-cost option for those who prefer a more hands-on driving style.

The 2 Series suspension does an exemplary job of smoothing out rough pavement, even with the available adjustable dampers dialed in to their firmest setting. In terms of handling, the 2 Series seems as docile as any other small premium car in ordinary driving, yet it delivers a thoroughly engaging driving experience on a winding stretch of road thanks to precise steering and carefully controlled body roll. In short, the combination of civilized ride quality and crisp handling make this compact car everything you expect from a real BMW.

Interior

Slip inside the 2017 BMW 2 Series and you'll find highly adjustable sport seats that provide good support in spirited driving and above-average comfort on extended jaunts. The rear seats are as cramped as you'd expect from a car this size, making them best suited to small children or as a place to stash a jacket, purse or backpack.

In terms of ambiance, the passenger cabin is attractive, functional and especially quiet in hardtop form, and it features good quality materials. The BMW iDrive infotainment system that’s used to call up various settings on the standard 6.5-inch display (or the optional 8.8-inch screen that comes with the Technology package) responds quickly to inputs, though in our experience it takes a few more twirls of the control knob and a couple of extra clicks to accomplish common tasks than similar systems from competing manufacturers.

Out back, the 2 Series hardtop offers a decent-sized trunk with 13.8 cubic feet of cargo space. The convertible's trunk checks in with just about 9 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 BMW 2 Series.

5(84%)
4(0%)
3(16%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
19 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Do It All M240i xDrive
Jim,01/07/2017
M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I love this car. I live in the midwest so decided to get xDrive, which is only available with the 8 speed ZF automatic. My last 4 BMW's had manual transmissions and rear wheel drive but I wanted a car that handled well in both good and bad weather and one my wife wouldn't complain too loudly about driving occasionally. I can't afford to buy both a weekend fair weather car and a commuter car for year round driving so I bought a car that does both well. The car is a rocket-the xDrive is faster than its' manual or automatic rear drive counterparts and only about .1 second slower to 60 than the M2. I do miss the manual trans. but this ZF is unreal, upshifting and downshifting when it should. I wish BMW would go to a touch screen interface for radio, nav., etc. because the iDrive can be tedious. The car could use a couple more USB ports-there's ONE in the console, that's it. Voice recognition works great for both on board and Siri use with Apple Car Play. The 360 degree distance sensors are excellent and will even warn you of a curb your front or rear end is about to scrape. Haven't tried auto-park yet. The suspension adjusts from firm to firmer, but hey, I didn't buy the car to drive grandma to church. Trunk room is more than adequate and the rear seats fold if more room is needed. Before I bought the BMW I looked at the Camaro SS-like sitting in a tank, no visibility (but that LT1 sounds fantastic!) and the Ford Mustang GT-nice but bland. Both Camaro and Mustang have less rear seat room than the BMW, which has adequate leg room but limited head room (those over 5'5 will be uncomfortable). They also had belt lines so high you couldn't rest your arm on the door. I find myself looking for excuses to drive this car-it reminds me of my first BMW, a '69 2002, but on steroids. In an age when cars are constantly getting bigger and heavier BMW has gone the other direction and created a modern day throwback-thanks, BMW! Update-I now have 12700 miles on the car and love it more than ever. I had a Dinan Elite piggyback ecu mod. installed which raised hp to 414 and torque to 479lb ft and has a warranty that is the same as factory, 4 years/50,000 miles. Wow, talk about making something great into something special-blindingly fast but still quiet-no drama just seamless speed. The car and I are one, she is an extension of me. I dream, like all car nuts do, of having other cars but the bottom line is that for the money I can't think of a car I'd rather have as a daily driver; it's near perfection.
Great Car So Far
Jeff,04/24/2017
230i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I bought a 2017 230i coupe. I ordered it from my local dealership. It took about 2 1/2 months to arrive. I've had the car about 7 months. So far it's been a great car. I had one electrical issue when the car was only a few weeks old. It was fixed and no problems since. It's a fun car to drive and it handles really well. It's only a 4 cylinder but the twin turbos provide more than adequate acceleration. No other car that I've had drives quite as nicely as a BMW does. I've had the car for about a year now. I still really enjoy driving it. I would definitely recommend the 230i coupe. A fun car to drive and I get about 30 mpg. I've now had the car for about 2 1/2 years and I still really enjoy it. Rides well and it has been reliable. The only complaint is that the tires from the factory didn't last very long. I had to replace them after only about 25,000 miles.
Fun car to own and drive.
Thomas P Ewbank,12/14/2017
230i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I have owned this 230xi convertible for 38 months and have 28,000 miles on it. I drove it to Fla. in 2017 accounting for 3,000 miles. I got 34 mpg and it held the road very well. The front seats are very comfortable but the back seats are short on legroom and somewhat difficult to enter and exit. I knew this shortcoming when I bought the car and a 9 yr. old is the only passenger in the back. The performance is excellent and I have had no mechanical difficulties. The service was free for 3 yrs./36 K miles! (the last free service was in Sept. 2019). The warranty is 48 months/50,000 miles. I strongly recommend this car. (The 2019 is unchanged). Purchased in Oct. 2016. In convertible weather with the top down, I get a lot of compliments—it is navy blue metallic with a cognac leather interior—very striking
Spectacular small convertible - really awful tires
daveinmass,05/30/2019
M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This is a great little car with excellent curb appeal - gets stares from everywhere. Outstanding acceleration and handling, excellent braking. The low profile tires are just awful - if they had not been for run-flats, I would have been stranded 3 separate times. Everyone hates the run-flats but they did save me when on three separate occasions, after hitting the ubiquitous Boston area potholes, the sidewalls were damaged beyond repair. And, the wheels - gorgeous - but, again, too prone to damage. I traded the car after only 2 years and 20,000 miles. It was a sad day to get rid of this neat little convertible but I just got tired of buying tires and straightening bent wheels. And no, I did not buy the wheel and tire insurance - I didn't buy it for my 328 coupe nor my 528. Never a problem. But the 40 series tires on the 2017 M240x drive convertible- I should have known better. But it sure was fun...
See all 19 reviews of the 2017 BMW 2 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2017 BMW 2 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 BMW 2 Series

Used 2017 BMW 2 Series Overview

The Used 2017 BMW 2 Series is offered in the following submodels: 2 Series M240i, 2 Series M240i xDrive, 2 Series Coupe, 2 Series Convertible. Available styles include M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 230i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 230i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 230i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 230i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 BMW 2 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 BMW 2 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive SULEV is priced between $21,904 and$33,990 with odometer readings between 15083 and76542 miles.
  • The Used 2017 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive is priced between $32,971 and$38,997 with odometer readings between 25069 and37113 miles.
  • The Used 2017 BMW 2 Series 230i SULEV is priced between $30,365 and$30,365 with odometer readings between 31447 and31447 miles.
  • The Used 2017 BMW 2 Series M240i is priced between $33,991 and$33,991 with odometer readings between 44939 and44939 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 BMW 2 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 BMW 2 Series for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2017 2 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,904 and mileage as low as 15083 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 BMW 2 Series.

Can't find a used 2017 BMW 2 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 2 Series for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,240.

Find a used BMW for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,052.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 2 Series for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,307.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,254.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 BMW 2 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

