Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 9 total reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Gives me this silly grin...

Dan , 01/16/2019

230i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

...whenever I drive this car. I’ve been a long time Bimmer owner and this model gives me the same “Ultimate Drive” joy similar to when I had the 2003 E46 325i car. It drives crisply, handles well through the curves and actually rides smoother and quieter than the E46. The driver's and passenger's seats are comfortable and supportive with multiple adjustments available including adjustable lumbar support. The rear seats, on the other hand, are basically for shorter drives or individuals shorter than 5½ feet, but since this is my daily drive car, that has not been an issue. The rear seats do fold down providing ample space for carrying more luggage or larger items, provided there’s only two in the car. But, really, the best thing about this car is it brings back that Ultimate Drive euphoria, something BMW has drifted from recently.

5 out of 5 stars, LOVE MY CAR

Donna , 02/06/2019

M240i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

This is the best. My husband had trouble getting in and out of my Sports Car. But I didn't want to give up having one. Found this to be the best solution. This car is so great. Sporty, easy and fun to drive. Comfort galore and all the bells and whistles equal every option you could have. I would recommend this car to everyone

5 out of 5 stars, Surprisingly good

Joey L , 06/23/2019

M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I got this car to replace a 2009 335i coupe. I really liked the 335 but I promised it to a family member. The 335 was costly to maintain and in my review of that car, I joked about leasing to always have the service contract in place. I thought about it more and more and that is why I leased this one. I have been really happy with this choice. -First, it is strikingly fast, even though it is one of the least costly BMWs overall. BMW's own stats say 4.4 secs to 60mph. It is aggressively quick off the line and I have not even floored it yet since it is the break-in period. Despite relatively aggressive accelerating, the onboard mileage meter shows 23 mpg. The 335 was not nearly as quick and usually gave about 19 mpg. -Second, It handles very well and my testing spots are the 270 degree turn on-ramps for local freeways. Sharp turns feel great at normal speeds. -Looks wise, from the pictures I was indifferent about its appearance. I neither liked it nor hated it. (I decided to get it due to the reviews about it being a great handling car, not for its looks) In person however, I really like it, especially in Black Sapphire. -One feature I have enjoyed is the choice of comfort or sport mode. I have had several cars that have a sport button that basically don't do anything perceptible. The 335 had a sport mode that keeps the gears one notch lower, keeping the turbo in play. In comfort mode, it feels like a luxury cruiser and not harsh at all. BUT, This car's sport mode changes the whole character of the car and I'm pretty sure it is not my imagination. It keeps the gear lower allowing better acceleration, but I am certain the suspension is stiffer, which I tested going over center bumps and a number of potholes in our area. And, the steering takes more effort, which also returns the wheel to center with more force when you let go of the wheel. -The sound of the engine is very good. It is quiet at low throttle, but is sounds very deep approaching 4000 rpm. (However I'm not sure how much is piped in by the stereo system, a common practice for many makers.). -The electronics are ok, but to be fair, I have not played much with them. I am concentrating on the driving, and I am very happy about driving this car. It almost makes me look forward to going to work, and believe me, this is saying something about how good it is. -This is pretty early in the ownership of the vehicle and I will report more later if anything changes.

5 out of 5 stars, What more can you ask for

Oz , 10/14/2018

M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

early in my ownership so everything is not known but the car is well balanced, the sound of the Six makes you want to drive it more, has plenty of power, has Harmon kardon sound which is fantastic the LED headlights light up the road at night like daylight..! and it is just the size it should be, Sorry BMW not too fat... like they are all becoming. Ok I love it..

