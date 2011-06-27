  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 2 Series
  4. Used 2015 BMW 2 Series
  5. Appraisal value

2015 BMW 2 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 BMW 2 Series M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,954$22,358$24,741
Clean$19,274$21,573$23,830
Average$17,914$20,002$22,009
Rough$16,555$18,432$20,188
Sell my 2015 BMW 2 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 2 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 2 Series 228i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,067$19,041$20,999
Clean$16,485$18,372$20,226
Average$15,323$17,035$18,680
Rough$14,160$15,697$17,134
Sell my 2015 BMW 2 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 2 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 2 Series 228i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,229$15,932$17,620
Clean$13,745$15,373$16,971
Average$12,775$14,254$15,674
Rough$11,806$13,135$14,377
Sell my 2015 BMW 2 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 2 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 2 Series 228i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,292$14,955$16,604
Clean$12,840$14,430$15,992
Average$11,934$13,379$14,770
Rough$11,028$12,329$13,548
Sell my 2015 BMW 2 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 2 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 2 Series 228i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,788$16,809$17,839
Clean$15,250$16,218$17,182
Average$14,175$15,038$15,869
Rough$13,099$13,857$14,556
Sell my 2015 BMW 2 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 2 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 2 Series M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,202$21,563$23,902
Clean$18,548$20,806$23,022
Average$17,240$19,291$21,263
Rough$15,931$17,777$19,503
Sell my 2015 BMW 2 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 2 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 2 Series 228i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,351$15,221$17,070
Clean$12,897$14,686$16,441
Average$11,987$13,617$15,185
Rough$11,077$12,548$13,928
Sell my 2015 BMW 2 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 2 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 2 Series 228i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,118$18,102$20,068
Clean$15,569$17,466$19,329
Average$14,470$16,195$17,852
Rough$13,372$14,923$16,375
Sell my 2015 BMW 2 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 2 Series near you
Estimated values
2015 BMW 2 Series M235i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,238$22,691$25,122
Clean$19,548$21,894$24,197
Average$18,169$20,300$22,348
Rough$16,791$18,707$20,499
Sell my 2015 BMW 2 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 2 Series near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 BMW 2 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 BMW 2 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,840 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,430 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 2 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 BMW 2 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,840 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,430 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 BMW 2 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 BMW 2 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,840 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,430 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 BMW 2 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 BMW 2 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 BMW 2 Series ranges from $11,028 to $16,604, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 BMW 2 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.