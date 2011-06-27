Estimated values
2015 BMW 2 Series M235i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,954
|$22,358
|$24,741
|Clean
|$19,274
|$21,573
|$23,830
|Average
|$17,914
|$20,002
|$22,009
|Rough
|$16,555
|$18,432
|$20,188
Estimated values
2015 BMW 2 Series 228i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,067
|$19,041
|$20,999
|Clean
|$16,485
|$18,372
|$20,226
|Average
|$15,323
|$17,035
|$18,680
|Rough
|$14,160
|$15,697
|$17,134
Estimated values
2015 BMW 2 Series 228i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,229
|$15,932
|$17,620
|Clean
|$13,745
|$15,373
|$16,971
|Average
|$12,775
|$14,254
|$15,674
|Rough
|$11,806
|$13,135
|$14,377
Estimated values
2015 BMW 2 Series 228i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,292
|$14,955
|$16,604
|Clean
|$12,840
|$14,430
|$15,992
|Average
|$11,934
|$13,379
|$14,770
|Rough
|$11,028
|$12,329
|$13,548
Estimated values
2015 BMW 2 Series 228i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,788
|$16,809
|$17,839
|Clean
|$15,250
|$16,218
|$17,182
|Average
|$14,175
|$15,038
|$15,869
|Rough
|$13,099
|$13,857
|$14,556
Estimated values
2015 BMW 2 Series M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,202
|$21,563
|$23,902
|Clean
|$18,548
|$20,806
|$23,022
|Average
|$17,240
|$19,291
|$21,263
|Rough
|$15,931
|$17,777
|$19,503
Estimated values
2015 BMW 2 Series 228i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,351
|$15,221
|$17,070
|Clean
|$12,897
|$14,686
|$16,441
|Average
|$11,987
|$13,617
|$15,185
|Rough
|$11,077
|$12,548
|$13,928
Estimated values
2015 BMW 2 Series 228i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,118
|$18,102
|$20,068
|Clean
|$15,569
|$17,466
|$19,329
|Average
|$14,470
|$16,195
|$17,852
|Rough
|$13,372
|$14,923
|$16,375
Estimated values
2015 BMW 2 Series M235i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,238
|$22,691
|$25,122
|Clean
|$19,548
|$21,894
|$24,197
|Average
|$18,169
|$20,300
|$22,348
|Rough
|$16,791
|$18,707
|$20,499