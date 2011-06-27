Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur Consumer Reviews
A Heavenly Ride!
I have driven many luxury cars, Mercedes, BMW, Maserati, Jaguar, to name a few, but this ride by far, is like no other! On a scale of 1-10 I give it a 12 in comfort and the same for it's impressive look. My only issue is that I'm a tech-lover and it seems to be that even this updated version (I previously owned a 2009) doesn't offer the same technology as, say the Maybach or even a simple Mercedes GL (which I had as a loaner car and appreciated the technology). So I'd say that's the only thing it lacks but otherwise it's one helluva machine!
Looks and runs like a Bentley!
This is not for the faint of wallet, but is a car you can own for a couple of decades. Bentley styling is timeless... the 1990s-era Arnage still looks handsome and stylish today. The materials are the very best, and the fit and finish is unparalelled.
