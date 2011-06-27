  1. Home
Used 2014 Bentley Flying Spur Consumer Reviews

4.5
2 reviews
Pros
A Heavenly Ride!

Happy Mom, 12/28/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I have driven many luxury cars, Mercedes, BMW, Maserati, Jaguar, to name a few, but this ride by far, is like no other! On a scale of 1-10 I give it a 12 in comfort and the same for it's impressive look. My only issue is that I'm a tech-lover and it seems to be that even this updated version (I previously owned a 2009) doesn't offer the same technology as, say the Maybach or even a simple Mercedes GL (which I had as a loaner car and appreciated the technology). So I'd say that's the only thing it lacks but otherwise it's one helluva machine!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Looks and runs like a Bentley!

Suzie Villere, 06/13/2020
4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is not for the faint of wallet, but is a car you can own for a couple of decades. Bentley styling is timeless... the 1990s-era Arnage still looks handsome and stylish today. The materials are the very best, and the fit and finish is unparalelled.

