  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental
  4. Used 2018 Bentley Continental
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Bentley Continental Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Continental
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Continentals for sale
List Price
$197,888
Used Continental for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Car of your dreams

TTJ, 07/04/2020
GT Supersports 2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is easily one of the most sought out cars in awhile 2018 Supersports Convertibles are rare used . Only 150 made it to the US This is your last beautiful ride Smooth , incredible power. Beautiful , Quiet ride . With the windscreen , the Top down is beautiful. Lamborghinis and Ferrari’s are showy Everyone who sees this car is intimidated and inquisitive. Many just want to sit in it You can actually drive this around town Just a true obsession

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Continentals for sale

Related Used 2018 Bentley Continental info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles