Used 2018 Bentley Continental Consumer Reviews

TTJ , 07/04/2020 GT Supersports 2dr Convertible AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)

This car is easily one of the most sought out cars in awhile 2018 Supersports Convertibles are rare used . Only 150 made it to the US This is your last beautiful ride Smooth , incredible power. Beautiful , Quiet ride . With the windscreen , the Top down is beautiful. Lamborghinis and Ferrari’s are showy Everyone who sees this car is intimidated and inquisitive. Many just want to sit in it You can actually drive this around town Just a true obsession