Used 2013 Bentley Continental GTC Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(0%)3(0%)2(33%)1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Our Bentley GTC was a LEMON!

lee1970, 09/20/2012
Got a brand new 2012 Bentley GTC in April 2012. It was a lemon. Lots of problems. Broke down twice. Terrible car. The car was sold to me with defective tires too. They had to replace them. It was in and out of the shop all the time. The dealer (Bentley Naples) was a nightmare to deal with as well. Filed Florida Lemon Law. Vehicle was bought back by Bentley as a "manufacturer buy-back". Got full refund. Would never buy a Bentley again or recommend this vehicle to anyone. They tried to make me a sign a non-disclosure document to prevent me making this public. I refused. They told me that is common practice. I asked why. They said to protect the brand name.

Best Luxury Sports Car on the Market

mww824804, 05/19/2013
Very few cars that cost upwards of 200k make sense to purchase. However, with the Bentley GTC you definitely see where the money goes. With custom interiors, hand-crafted seats, and an exterior unmatched by anything else, Bentley really does know how to build a car. After driving mine for about a year now, all I can say is how timeless of a car it really is and will continue to be.

Great Car to drive.

Gary Fenn, 04/30/2018
V8 2dr Convertible AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
If there is one car that stands out above others is the v8 GTC. I have owned her for the past 5 years with 5k miles. We have enjoyed every mile we drove.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
