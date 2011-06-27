Vehicle overview

The world is full of companies trying to get you to spend more money for "upgrades." From cable packages to fast food, everybody's got something more, and sometimes it seems like the extra cash might not be worth it. The 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed, however, is a case where spending more is actually worth it. For a mere $25,000 more than the base Continental GT, the Speed boasts much improved handling, a 202-mph top speed and accelerative capabilities that challenge the world's best four-seaters. If you're willing to drop this much money on a coupe, then parting with the extra 25 grand for the Speed should be a no-brainer.

In the world of exotic luxury coupes, attitude and exclusivity are of primary concern. The 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed has plenty of both. The Speed gains on the already distinctive-looking base GT with uprated 20-inch wheels and a unique darker grille. Inside, the Speed-specific diamond-stitched seating surfaces and available dark-tint aluminum trim conspire with the classic analog instrumentation to create an opulent driving environment. Under the hood, the Continental GT's twin-turbocharged W12 power plant has been massaged for Speed duty, gaining an extra 48 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque that enable the GT Speed to embarrass all but the swiftest sports cars. This upgrade wasn't accomplished by simply turning the turbo boost dial up to 11; rather, all engine internals were re-engineered to reduce mass, including the pistons, connecting rods and even the timing chain.

There's more than just added muscle to the GT Speed as well. The steering was revised to feel noticeably lighter while offering more feedback. This steering tweak, along with standard 20-inch wheels and a revised self-leveling air suspension, results in a Continental that's capable of overcoming the consequences of having so much weight slung over the front axle. The GT Speed is still too large to be considered a canyon carver, but it has a keen ability to thunder down a lightly winding country road with immense confidence.

For those who are prepared to spend a couple hundred grand on a coupe, it's hard to go wrong with a GT Speed. The Mercedes-Benz CL65 AMG handles better and matches the GT Speed's acceleration, though it doesn't have that Bentley brand cachet. The fellow Brit Aston Martin DB9 does, however, while also offering stunning styling and a lighter, more tossable body. It lacks the GT Speed's massive power, but for that, Aston counters with the related (and more expensive) DBS coupe. The Ferrari 612 Scaglietti offers an intoxicating Italian soundtrack and a more usable rear seat, but it'll run another $75,000 and likely a couple years on the waiting list. All are immensely capable coupes, but the GT Speed -- upgraded and all -- makes a strong case for itself.