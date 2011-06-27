  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GT Speed
  4. Used 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sumptuous interior, memorable styling, even more turbocharged 12-cylinder power than the regular GT, standard all-wheel drive, highly customizable.
  • Heavy, outdated infotainment interface.
Other years
2014
2013
2010
2009
2008
Bentley Continental GT Speed for Sale
2014
2013
2010
2009
2008
List Price Estimate
$43,334 - $68,565
Used Continental GT Speed for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed is what the regular Continental GT should be -- a sharp-handling, blindingly fast luxury coupe that can go toe-to-toe with the world's best.

Vehicle overview

The world is full of companies trying to get you to spend more money for "upgrades." From cable packages to fast food, everybody's got something more, and sometimes it seems like the extra cash might not be worth it. The 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed, however, is a case where spending more is actually worth it. For a mere $25,000 more than the base Continental GT, the Speed boasts much improved handling, a 202-mph top speed and accelerative capabilities that challenge the world's best four-seaters. If you're willing to drop this much money on a coupe, then parting with the extra 25 grand for the Speed should be a no-brainer.

In the world of exotic luxury coupes, attitude and exclusivity are of primary concern. The 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed has plenty of both. The Speed gains on the already distinctive-looking base GT with uprated 20-inch wheels and a unique darker grille. Inside, the Speed-specific diamond-stitched seating surfaces and available dark-tint aluminum trim conspire with the classic analog instrumentation to create an opulent driving environment. Under the hood, the Continental GT's twin-turbocharged W12 power plant has been massaged for Speed duty, gaining an extra 48 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque that enable the GT Speed to embarrass all but the swiftest sports cars. This upgrade wasn't accomplished by simply turning the turbo boost dial up to 11; rather, all engine internals were re-engineered to reduce mass, including the pistons, connecting rods and even the timing chain.

There's more than just added muscle to the GT Speed as well. The steering was revised to feel noticeably lighter while offering more feedback. This steering tweak, along with standard 20-inch wheels and a revised self-leveling air suspension, results in a Continental that's capable of overcoming the consequences of having so much weight slung over the front axle. The GT Speed is still too large to be considered a canyon carver, but it has a keen ability to thunder down a lightly winding country road with immense confidence.

For those who are prepared to spend a couple hundred grand on a coupe, it's hard to go wrong with a GT Speed. The Mercedes-Benz CL65 AMG handles better and matches the GT Speed's acceleration, though it doesn't have that Bentley brand cachet. The fellow Brit Aston Martin DB9 does, however, while also offering stunning styling and a lighter, more tossable body. It lacks the GT Speed's massive power, but for that, Aston counters with the related (and more expensive) DBS coupe. The Ferrari 612 Scaglietti offers an intoxicating Italian soundtrack and a more usable rear seat, but it'll run another $75,000 and likely a couple years on the waiting list. All are immensely capable coupes, but the GT Speed -- upgraded and all -- makes a strong case for itself.

2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed models

The 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed is a premium luxury coupe available in one loaded trim level. Standard equipment includes 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned electronically adjustable air suspension, an exclusive grille, bi-xenon headlamps with washers, an automatically deploying rear spoiler, parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, a power opening/closing trunk, alloy pedals, a full leather interior with a choice of primary and secondary hides in 17 colors, diamond-stitched seat upholstery, burr walnut trim, multizone automatic climate control with rear-seat controls, 14-way power heated front seats with memory, Bluetooth, a navigation system and a 10-speaker stereo with satellite radio and a glovebox-mounted six-CD changer.

Options include carbon ceramic brakes, adaptive cruise control, upgraded interior veneers, an 1,100-watt 13-speaker Naim sound system with two subwoofers, an iPod input jack, massaging front seats and a rearview camera. There are also a variety of special-order options known as Mulliner Driving Specification that range from dark-tint interior aluminum trim and lamb's-wool carpeting to more exclusive veneers and specialized exterior paint colors.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed receives a handful of new options, including adaptive cruise control, an iPod adapter and a Naim audio system with 13 speakers and two subwoofers. Additionally, a park distance control system is now standard.

Performance & mpg

Underneath the AWD 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed's hood is a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine with 12 cylinders arranged in the Volkswagen Group's unique W formation. The GT Speed's W12 churns out 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. With the W12 paired to a paddle-shifted six-speed automatic transmission, the GT Speed is capable of reaching 60 mph in a conservatively estimated 4.3 seconds.

Safety

The Continental GT Speed comes standard with stability control, antilock brakes and side curtain airbags for front and rear passengers.

Driving

The laws of physics were drawn up to prevent things as massive as the 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed from traveling so quickly. With 600 hp being dropped onto the pavement through all four tires, this 5,200-pound Bentley manages to counteract gravity by accelerating with tremendous thrust. The brakes do a similar job -- just in the opposite direction. That weight and taut chassis make it feel secure when tested on corners, a trait that also owes a debt of gratitude to the car's adjustable and automatic air suspension system. Unlike the regular Continental, the new GT Speed is a much more capable handler, with sharpened steering and better-sorted suspension tuning. The result is a car that feels less nose-heavy, even if it didn't actually lose any weight, and one that's more capable of keeping up with more sporting GT cars.

Interior

The 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed's cabin is a standout, even in this rarefied segment. The metal accents, rich wood or aluminum trim and diamond-stitched leather seats will make buyers feel as if they got their money's worth and then some. There's a charming old-world feel to the whole affair, highlighted by push-pull vent controls, a Breitling timepiece and switches and levers constructed of real metal. Unfortunately, the infotainment system is old-world as well -- Bentley hasn't changed it since the GT's 2004 introduction, and it shows in the undersized display screen and nonintuitive interface.

Double-pane side glass blocks wind noise and helps keep the cabin as quiet as a reading room. Interior controls are intuitive enough that most drivers will be able to figure everything out without cracking the owner's manual. There's room for two shorter passengers in back, but only if those in front are in a generous mood; otherwise, the backseat is good for parcels and puppies only. The 13-cubic-foot trunk provides ample cargo space for a car of this type.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
600 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed features & specs
More about the 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed

Used 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed Overview

The Used 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed is offered in the following submodels: Continental GT Speed Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speeds are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed.

Can't find a used 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speeds you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Bentley Continental GT Speed for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,794.

Find a used Bentley for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,030.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley Continental GT Speed for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,789.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,924.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Bentley lease specials
Check out Bentley Continental GT Speed lease specials

Related Used 2009 Bentley Continental GT Speed info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles