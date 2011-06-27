Close

Dick's Hillsboro Honda - Hillsboro / Oregon

This all wheel drive 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed BLACK is one of those used cars Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, OR shoppers seek out. With 9,356 miles this 2014 Continental GT Speed with a 6.0 l engine and a 8-speed automatic w/od transmission is your best buy near Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, Oregon.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Entertainment / DVD Package, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Multi-zone Climate Control, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Entry, Memory Seats, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Digital Media Storage, Memory Mirrors, Bluetooth Connection, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Black 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed BLACK near Beaverton is available for immediate test drives in Hillsboro, OR.*Our Car Dealership in Hillsboro:* Call Dicks Hillsboro Honda today at *(503) 616-4532 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed BLACK! Dicks Hillsboro Honda serves Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, OR. You can also visit us at, 750 SW Oak St. Hillsboro OR, 97123 to check it out in person! Dicks Hillsboro Honda Used car dealership only sells used cars Beaverton, OR buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Bentley Continental GT Speed comes factory equipped with an impressive 6.0 l engine, and 8-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Turbocharged Engine, Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, All Wheel Drive, Active Suspension, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Air Suspension, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer. Dicks Hillsboro Honda is Northwest Oregon's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Oregon used car shoppers and owners drive to Dicks Hillsboro Honda in Hillsboro for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Heated Seats, Dual Power Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Power Drivers Seat, Wood Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Power Folding Mirrors, Wheel Locks, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* HID Headlamps, Back-Up Sensors, Electronic Stability Control, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Knee AirBag, Rear Head Air Bag, Auto Leveling Headlights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag. This 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed BLACK comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Honda Financial Financing?* You can use our Honda Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Black 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed BLACK. Our Dicks Hillsboro Honda Honda Financial Specialists work with every level of credit and Honda Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Honda Financial experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Portland, Oregon.The Dicks Hillsboro Honda used car dealership in Northwest Oregon is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just west of Beaverton where your 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed BLACK will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Portland shoppers prefer the short drive to Hillsboro. We're glad you found this pre-owned Bentley Continental GT Speed for sale at our used car dealership near Beaverton in Hillsboro, OR. Looking for Honda financing? Our Dicks Hillsboro Honda finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Bentley Continental GT Speed for sale. Dicks Hillsboro Honda has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Hillsboro just west of Portland. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Beaverton, OR consider driving just past Aloha, Oregon to Hillsboro where you'll experience Northwest Oregon's preferred Honda dealer service, sales and the Dicks Hillsboro Honda difference!Dicks Hillsboro Honda Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, Oregon shoppers prefer like this 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed BLACK stock # H0714.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBFC7ZA8EC087287

Stock: H0714

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-18-2020