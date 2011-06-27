Vehicle overview

Any fear that adding a V8-powered Bentley Continental GT to the lineup would dilute the brand has proven unfounded. In fact, that move has brought more people into the fold, offering what amounts to a $20,000 discount, better fuel economy, and depending on your selection, even better driving dynamics.

Worry not, 12-cylinder loyalists. Bentley will still sell you a 2014 Continental GT with one of two versions of that engine in an infamously mind-boggling W12 configuration (rather than the traditional V12). Considering the 2014 Bentley Continental GT weighs more than 5,000 pounds, the burly W12 engine seems the perfect match, with little criticism accompanying it. Yet downsizing to a smaller V8 is far from being a step down. In fact, the new V8 feels and sounds like the engine the Continental GT deserved from the start.

With either 500 or 521 horsepower from the twin-turbocharged V8, there's no lack of grunt under the hood. True, the W12 makes between 67 and 95 hp more. But it's unlikely anyone will miss them given that the V8 version is just as quick and holds a slight advantage when it comes to handling dynamics thanks to its lighter and more optimally distributed weight. It also has improved throttle response thanks to smaller, quick-spooling turbos.

No matter which engine you choose, though, the expected levels of opulence and craftsmanship remain blissfully intact, from the GT's elegant design to its impeccable materials and contemporary electronics. Unfortunately, most of the drawbacks, such as minuscule rear seats and astronomical option prices, stay put as well.

With these faults in mind, some competitors are worth consideration. The Aston Martin DB9 handles better, while the Maserati GranTurismo still turns heads with its seductive styling. The Mercedes-Benz CL600 and hotter AMG variants also merit a look, despite feeling a little less exclusive than a Bentley. In the end, the new V8-powered 2014 Bentley Continental GT further cements its place as a front runner in this class, proving that less can indeed be more.