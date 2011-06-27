Vehicle overview

Time is money, and for the super wealthy, this adage could take on even more significance. However, in the case of the 2010 Bentley Continental GT Speed, the price may be too far outside the realm of reason. Compared to the base Continental GT, the Speed model's added horsepower only results in a 0.4-second improvement in 0-60-mph acceleration and a top speed that is only 4 mph higher. Handling is greatly improved, but quite frankly, the $25,000 premium is a hard pill to swallow.

When you also take into consideration that the Continental GT Speed's appearance is nearly identical to the regular GT, its appeal takes yet another hit. The base shape has been around since 2003 and is looking a bit dated when compared to some of the hotter ultraluxury coupes from Europe. This year sees only a minor addition, the Series 51 option package that adds only cosmetic changes.

True enough, the GT Speed is an excellent grand touring car at its core. It produces far more power than most drivers will ever need, and the luxurious cabin isolates occupants from the outside world's harshness. However, when compared to newer ultraluxury coupes, the Continental GT Speed's appeal wanes. Models like the Aston Martin DB9 and Mercedes-Benz CL65 AMG look sharper and deliver similar, if not better, all-around performance. On its own merits, the Continental GT Speed will still impress those with discerning tastes. But we're starting to look forward to what kind of a comeback might be in store for the next full redesign.