Used 2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Consumer Reviews

2 reviews
Gil

Gil Knauer, 07/31/2010
This is a great automobile. I had the '06 model before this. The '09 is markedly superior. Fairly quiet for a twin turbo 12 cyl.

Great car, love it

Libra_2009, 07/24/2009
This is my third Bentley and this one has to be my favorite! It has amazing handling as it should. The headrests dvd systems make the car more lovable! I will definitely be keeping this one for a while.

