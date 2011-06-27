Used 2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Consumer Reviews
Gil
Gil Knauer, 07/31/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
This is a great automobile. I had the '06 model before this. The '09 is markedly superior. Fairly quiet for a twin turbo 12 cyl.
Report Abuse
Great car, love it
Libra_2009, 07/24/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
This is my third Bentley and this one has to be my favorite! It has amazing handling as it should. The headrests dvd systems make the car more lovable! I will definitely be keeping this one for a while.
Report Abuse
