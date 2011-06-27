Estimated values
2013 Audi A7 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,783
|$21,929
|$25,348
|Clean
|$16,629
|$20,509
|$23,702
|Average
|$14,321
|$17,670
|$20,411
|Rough
|$12,012
|$14,831
|$17,120
Estimated values
2013 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,181
|$21,186
|$24,489
|Clean
|$16,066
|$19,814
|$22,899
|Average
|$13,836
|$17,071
|$19,719
|Rough
|$11,605
|$14,328
|$16,539
Estimated values
2013 Audi A7 Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,065
|$20,389
|$23,135
|Clean
|$15,958
|$19,069
|$21,633
|Average
|$13,742
|$16,429
|$18,629
|Rough
|$11,527
|$13,789
|$15,625