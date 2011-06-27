Used 2013 Audi A7 Consumer Reviews

spaquelet , 05/14/2014 Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

"Brand new with 95 miles on it and it broke less than 24 hours after driving it off of the lot. O2 sensor was bad and an actuator (whatever that is) needed to be moved. Start-stop is very inconsistent. Plastic modeling near side mirror had to be replaced and whole car started to shake from defrost on 4/9. Cruise control is very poor (jumpy, not smooth). Climate control also acts like Jeckel and Hyde. Overall the car is worth about $40,000. The only thing going for it is that it looks great. Needs an economy mode as the computer often chooses a gear to low for economy. Audi has offered little help! Car was eventually replaced after I filed a lemon law complaint. New car also has a few bugs but much better than the first. However, car has a MSRP of over $72,000 and has been to the shop twice in the first 3 months. Not good! I would avoid Audi at all costs. New car still has an issue with the radio presets not working properly and has been looked at over 8 times in two years. Finally Audi admitted in writing that they are aware of the problem. Only took me about 22 months to get them to acknowledge the issue. Quality of a $30,000 car for more than double the price. That sums up an Audi in my opinion. Service is no better than buying a Ford, GM, Honda, etc.; quality is the same and the cost is double. However it does look good.