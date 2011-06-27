Used 2013 Audi A7 Consumer Reviews
Amazingly fun and practical!
Supercharged 3L has abundant power immediately (pulling out onto busy highway traffic is easy)! The hatchback design is super practical with tons of cargo space (coming from a wagon, I don't even miss it)! The big tires are expensive but inspire extreme confidence (especially in the wet)! I trust my dealership but I am in there more than I would like for different random things. I've barked the passenger side rear tire/wheel two times on curbs taking tight turns - you've been warned.
VeVe needs an upgrade
I thoroughly enjoyed this car for the 4 years that I have driven it. Beautiful, sleek and I loved the big trunk and hatchback feature. I traded it in for the Q5 which arrives next week. Ordered the same prestige upgrades and am looking forward to the ride!
2013 A7 with Prestige and Innovation Pkg
If you want ALL of the great tech features, find a 2013 A7 Prestige with the Innovation Package. It has the now hard to find "Night Vision" along with head up display, adaptive cruise, active lane assist + all of the blind spot monitors. It also has 5 cameras for a 360 view. Best looking Audi to date. Oolong Gray Metallic is a hard to find color. All around joy to drive. Night Vision "sees" people and animals 500 feet ahead of you. Cruises the highways like it's on rails and the A7 design still turns heads.
Great package
This car has great practicality and like previously mentioned, a real head turner. The car has plenty of pep and is well balanced with braking and handling. Even with all season tires on the car, this thing corners amazingly well! With the Quattro system pulling through corners, let's just say I give up before the car will. Purchased this car CPO, having already driven it 8500 miles, it's been a great buy.
Look somewhere else
"Brand new with 95 miles on it and it broke less than 24 hours after driving it off of the lot. O2 sensor was bad and an actuator (whatever that is) needed to be moved. Start-stop is very inconsistent. Plastic modeling near side mirror had to be replaced and whole car started to shake from defrost on 4/9. Cruise control is very poor (jumpy, not smooth). Climate control also acts like Jeckel and Hyde. Overall the car is worth about $40,000. The only thing going for it is that it looks great. Needs an economy mode as the computer often chooses a gear to low for economy. Audi has offered little help! Car was eventually replaced after I filed a lemon law complaint. New car also has a few bugs but much better than the first. However, car has a MSRP of over $72,000 and has been to the shop twice in the first 3 months. Not good! I would avoid Audi at all costs. New car still has an issue with the radio presets not working properly and has been looked at over 8 times in two years. Finally Audi admitted in writing that they are aware of the problem. Only took me about 22 months to get them to acknowledge the issue. Quality of a $30,000 car for more than double the price. That sums up an Audi in my opinion. Service is no better than buying a Ford, GM, Honda, etc.; quality is the same and the cost is double. However it does look good.
