Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,988
|$18,455
|$21,046
|Clean
|$15,484
|$17,865
|$20,359
|Average
|$14,476
|$16,685
|$18,985
|Rough
|$13,469
|$15,506
|$17,611
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,038
|$21,839
|$24,780
|Clean
|$18,438
|$21,141
|$23,971
|Average
|$17,238
|$19,744
|$22,353
|Rough
|$16,039
|$18,348
|$20,735
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,039
|$18,227
|$19,481
|Clean
|$16,502
|$17,645
|$18,845
|Average
|$15,428
|$16,479
|$17,574
|Rough
|$14,355
|$15,314
|$16,302
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,168
|$24,668
|$27,297
|Clean
|$21,470
|$23,879
|$26,406
|Average
|$20,072
|$22,302
|$24,624
|Rough
|$18,675
|$20,725
|$22,842
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,460
|$20,028
|$22,725
|Clean
|$16,910
|$19,388
|$21,983
|Average
|$15,810
|$18,107
|$20,500
|Rough
|$14,709
|$16,827
|$19,016
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,229
|$27,368
|$30,665
|Clean
|$23,466
|$26,493
|$29,664
|Average
|$21,939
|$24,743
|$27,662
|Rough
|$20,412
|$22,994
|$25,660
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,292
|$29,755
|$32,348
|Clean
|$26,432
|$28,803
|$31,292
|Average
|$24,712
|$26,901
|$29,180
|Rough
|$22,992
|$24,999
|$27,068
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,385
|$25,387
|$28,543
|Clean
|$21,679
|$24,576
|$27,611
|Average
|$20,269
|$22,953
|$25,748
|Rough
|$18,858
|$21,330
|$23,885
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,718
|$24,912
|$28,268
|Clean
|$21,034
|$24,116
|$27,345
|Average
|$19,665
|$22,523
|$25,500
|Rough
|$18,296
|$20,931
|$23,655
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,309
|$26,736
|$30,337
|Clean
|$22,574
|$25,882
|$29,347
|Average
|$21,105
|$24,172
|$27,366
|Rough
|$19,636
|$22,463
|$25,386
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,525
|$22,396
|$25,413
|Clean
|$18,909
|$21,680
|$24,583
|Average
|$17,679
|$20,249
|$22,924
|Rough
|$16,448
|$18,817
|$21,265
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,625
|$20,217
|$22,941
|Clean
|$17,070
|$19,571
|$22,192
|Average
|$15,959
|$18,279
|$20,694
|Rough
|$14,848
|$16,986
|$19,196