  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A3
  4. Used 2017 Audi A3
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Audi A3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,988$18,455$21,046
Clean$15,484$17,865$20,359
Average$14,476$16,685$18,985
Rough$13,469$15,506$17,611
Sell my 2017 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,038$21,839$24,780
Clean$18,438$21,141$23,971
Average$17,238$19,744$22,353
Rough$16,039$18,348$20,735
Sell my 2017 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,039$18,227$19,481
Clean$16,502$17,645$18,845
Average$15,428$16,479$17,574
Rough$14,355$15,314$16,302
Sell my 2017 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,168$24,668$27,297
Clean$21,470$23,879$26,406
Average$20,072$22,302$24,624
Rough$18,675$20,725$22,842
Sell my 2017 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,460$20,028$22,725
Clean$16,910$19,388$21,983
Average$15,810$18,107$20,500
Rough$14,709$16,827$19,016
Sell my 2017 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,229$27,368$30,665
Clean$23,466$26,493$29,664
Average$21,939$24,743$27,662
Rough$20,412$22,994$25,660
Sell my 2017 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,292$29,755$32,348
Clean$26,432$28,803$31,292
Average$24,712$26,901$29,180
Rough$22,992$24,999$27,068
Sell my 2017 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,385$25,387$28,543
Clean$21,679$24,576$27,611
Average$20,269$22,953$25,748
Rough$18,858$21,330$23,885
Sell my 2017 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,718$24,912$28,268
Clean$21,034$24,116$27,345
Average$19,665$22,523$25,500
Rough$18,296$20,931$23,655
Sell my 2017 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,309$26,736$30,337
Clean$22,574$25,882$29,347
Average$21,105$24,172$27,366
Rough$19,636$22,463$25,386
Sell my 2017 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,525$22,396$25,413
Clean$18,909$21,680$24,583
Average$17,679$20,249$22,924
Rough$16,448$18,817$21,265
Sell my 2017 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you
Estimated values
2017 Audi A3 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,625$20,217$22,941
Clean$17,070$19,571$22,192
Average$15,959$18,279$20,694
Rough$14,848$16,986$19,196
Sell my 2017 Audi A3 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A3 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Audi A3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,484 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,865 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,484 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,865 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Audi A3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Audi A3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,484 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,865 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Audi A3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Audi A3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Audi A3 ranges from $13,469 to $21,046, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Audi A3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.