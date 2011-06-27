Estimated values
2010 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,860
|$7,919
|$9,297
|Clean
|$5,397
|$7,281
|$8,527
|Average
|$4,470
|$6,005
|$6,987
|Rough
|$3,543
|$4,729
|$5,448
Estimated values
2010 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,572
|$7,181
|$8,264
|Clean
|$5,131
|$6,602
|$7,579
|Average
|$4,250
|$5,445
|$6,211
|Rough
|$3,369
|$4,288
|$4,842
Estimated values
2010 Acura TSX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,899
|$9,238
|$10,806
|Clean
|$6,354
|$8,494
|$9,911
|Average
|$5,263
|$7,006
|$8,122
|Rough
|$4,172
|$5,517
|$6,332
Estimated values
2010 Acura TSX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,039
|$8,204
|$9,653
|Clean
|$5,562
|$7,543
|$8,853
|Average
|$4,607
|$6,221
|$7,255
|Rough
|$3,651
|$4,899
|$5,656
Estimated values
2010 Acura TSX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,226
|$8,277
|$9,653
|Clean
|$5,733
|$7,610
|$8,853
|Average
|$4,749
|$6,277
|$7,255
|Rough
|$3,764
|$4,943
|$5,656
Estimated values
2010 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,247
|$9,115
|$11,023
|Clean
|$5,753
|$8,381
|$10,110
|Average
|$4,765
|$6,912
|$8,285
|Rough
|$3,777
|$5,444
|$6,459