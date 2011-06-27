  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,860$7,919$9,297
Clean$5,397$7,281$8,527
Average$4,470$6,005$6,987
Rough$3,543$4,729$5,448
Estimated values
2010 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,572$7,181$8,264
Clean$5,131$6,602$7,579
Average$4,250$5,445$6,211
Rough$3,369$4,288$4,842
Estimated values
2010 Acura TSX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,899$9,238$10,806
Clean$6,354$8,494$9,911
Average$5,263$7,006$8,122
Rough$4,172$5,517$6,332
Estimated values
2010 Acura TSX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,039$8,204$9,653
Clean$5,562$7,543$8,853
Average$4,607$6,221$7,255
Rough$3,651$4,899$5,656
Estimated values
2010 Acura TSX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,226$8,277$9,653
Clean$5,733$7,610$8,853
Average$4,749$6,277$7,255
Rough$3,764$4,943$5,656
Estimated values
2010 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,247$9,115$11,023
Clean$5,753$8,381$10,110
Average$4,765$6,912$8,285
Rough$3,777$5,444$6,459
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Acura TSX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Acura TSX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,131 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,602 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Acura TSX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Acura TSX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,131 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,602 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Acura TSX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Acura TSX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,131 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,602 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Acura TSX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Acura TSX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Acura TSX ranges from $3,369 to $8,264, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Acura TSX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.