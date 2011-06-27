Estimated values
2007 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,630
|$5,102
|$5,934
|Clean
|$3,277
|$4,603
|$5,343
|Average
|$2,571
|$3,604
|$4,161
|Rough
|$1,864
|$2,606
|$2,980
2007 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,452
|$4,614
|$5,274
|Clean
|$3,116
|$4,162
|$4,749
|Average
|$2,444
|$3,259
|$3,698
|Rough
|$1,773
|$2,357
|$2,648
2007 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,271
|$6,275
|$7,403
|Clean
|$3,855
|$5,661
|$6,666
|Average
|$3,024
|$4,433
|$5,192
|Rough
|$2,193
|$3,205
|$3,718
2007 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,741
|$5,199
|$6,024
|Clean
|$3,377
|$4,690
|$5,425
|Average
|$2,649
|$3,673
|$4,225
|Rough
|$1,921
|$2,655
|$3,025