Used 2007 Acura TSX Consumer Reviews
The TSX is perfect
The Acura TSX was, for lack of a better word, perfect in all respects. The price was very reasonable and the amount of standard features were amazing to say the least. I could not have bought a better car for a better price, simply put. The handling is a dream come true and in Bakersfield heated seats in the winter are a must. The duel climate control tailors itself to any temperature I desire. The powerful yet efficient 205 horse power engine provides the perfect balance of torque and fuel mileage. I would suggest the 07 Acura TSX to any one looking for a luxury car that outperforms bmw and mercedes with the price tag not much more than a honda accord.
Great Car, Great Value, Great Fun - TSX
I bought TSX a month ago to replace 02 Accord. From the number, the engine size increased from 2.3L to 2.4L, power and fun are a huge step up. The TSX displays a marvelous balance between smooth power delivery, sure footed handling, responsive steering, and luxury comfort. The TSX is great fun to drive. After I managed the SportShift mode, it's even more fun than before. Besides fun, it comes loaded with just about every feature standard. I like Xenon lights, bluetooth handsfree link, memory power leather seats, XM radio, sound system, and all interior design. Highly recommend this vehicle.
Happy TSX Owner
Best value for the price. Loaded with standard features that are optional on other cars in the same class. This car has an "understated elegance". I would highly recommend the TSX to anyone in the market for a new vehicle who wants subtle sportiness with luxury.
Awesome
Sold my 2k Celica and got an 07 TSX. Perfect transition. It's a bit larger with 4 doors, and has much more power. I actually use every feature it's got and it's awesome. I never need to take my phone out of my pocket or reach over for any controls. Everything can be controlled by either voice, steering wheel, or headunit. At first I thought the gearing was weird, but in the city it's perfect because you can do most of your driving in 3rd or 4th to reduce shifting. You don't need the iPod connector because it has an AUX jack standard. Seats heat up extremely fast.
Excellent; Unbeatable price/content
After a lot of research, we bought a 2007 TSX (Auto w/NAVI, Glacier Blue) for its standard options, price, reliability. Wonderful car: zippy ride; comfy seats; nice leather. Voice activated nav is awesome. Paired my Bluetooth phone in one min! My wife loves to drive it. My son connected his iPod in 2 sec. After driving this car (really my wifes car), I am jealous! My 2004 S430 has no Bluetooth or iPod connectivity; my nav is not voice activated!
