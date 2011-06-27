Used 2011 Acura TL Consumer Reviews

My first Acura kimas , 03/16/2011 31 of 40 people found this review helpful My first weekend of ownership, I drove it from Northern California to Los Angeles. The seats are very comfortable for a long drive. I tried all its features during the drive, ie, nav, bluetooth, different audio sources, HFL, etc. Everything worked well. I don't mind the seemingly numerous dash buttons and the exterior. In fact I love them. It took me 30-45 minutes to familiarize myself with the buttons. I have owned a Lexus IS250, ES 300, Volvo S60 and so far, this is the one I love most. My wife currently drives a Lexus ES350 and she can't help but admire my TL. Report Abuse

Look Forward to Commute Home joeb30 , 07/03/2014 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought a used 2011 Black TL with 60,000 miles. My wife asked why does my TL look so sexy (it was parked next to a 2012 Black TL). Mine has the beak painted black, dark tint, painted caliper covers. I keep it clean and it has a deep shine. Do these cosmetic upgrades it the car looks very sexy. It is SH-AWD which translates to fun to drive. Not to be confused with those small foreign sports sedans, my TL drives like an American hot rod. Big interior, big exterior. Except it has all the electronic gadgets you need. In a few drives the buttons become second nature. Reliability - well my 2001 TL has 200,000 miles and still no problems. Report Abuse

This is a sedan??? becca00 , 05/26/2011 4 of 7 people found this review helpful Ok, I'm posting this VERY late (had TL for a year, but just bought an MDX in Nov.). I wish I could have both, but not enough garage space. I've had several sedans in the past. This sedan doesn't feel like a sedan, it's a LUXURY SPORTS CAR!!! Handling is fantastic (and I didn't even get the SHAWD). Acceleration is wonderful. All of the tech stuff (nav, ipod hookup, stereo, bluetooth) are perfect. Gas mileage is good. The interior design is far superior to all other sedans I looked at and test drove. I have to say, the exterior is SO nice! I've had more compliments on the look of this car than any other I've had. The exterior look is actually what made me want it in the first place. Report Abuse

Not to be underestimated cgervais , 07/14/2011 11 of 29 people found this review helpful I bought my 2011 TL SH-AWD in March and absolutely love it. I waffled between the '11, an A6 and a Lexus and Acura won me back on value and previous experience. You just can't beat the overall value of this car -- the features, quality and price. I find it odd that many folks decided to buy a TL based on the updated 2012 styling. Granted, the 2011's styling isn't for everyone but it is distinctive, daring and unique. In black, my car looks stunning. The 2012's styling has completed gutted the car of any distinctive quality. It looks like an RL with a bit of Camry -- boring, no visual "growl" or sex at all. Report Abuse