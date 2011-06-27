  1. Home
2011 Acura TL Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,025$10,274$11,907
Clean$7,455$9,530$11,019
Average$6,317$8,041$9,241
Rough$5,178$6,553$7,463
Estimated values
2011 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package and HPT (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,228$10,475$12,107
Clean$7,645$9,717$11,204
Average$6,477$8,199$9,396
Rough$5,310$6,681$7,589
Estimated values
2011 Acura TL Technology Package and 18 Inch Wheels 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,662$9,822$11,391
Clean$7,119$9,111$10,541
Average$6,032$7,688$8,840
Rough$4,944$6,265$7,140
Estimated values
2011 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,210$12,590$15,031
Clean$8,556$11,678$13,909
Average$7,250$9,854$11,665
Rough$5,943$8,030$9,421
Estimated values
2011 Acura TL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,249$9,558$11,230
Clean$6,734$8,866$10,391
Average$5,706$7,481$8,715
Rough$4,677$6,096$7,038
Estimated values
2011 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,204$10,424$12,037
Clean$7,622$9,669$11,138
Average$6,458$8,159$9,341
Rough$5,294$6,649$7,544
Estimated values
2011 Acura TL Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,039$10,379$12,076
Clean$7,469$9,627$11,175
Average$6,328$8,123$9,372
Rough$5,188$6,620$7,569
Estimated values
2011 Acura TL SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package and HPT (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,233$10,476$12,107
Clean$7,649$9,718$11,204
Average$6,481$8,200$9,396
Rough$5,313$6,682$7,589
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Acura TL on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Acura TL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,734 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,866 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Acura TL is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Acura TL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,734 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,866 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Acura TL, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Acura TL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,734 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,866 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Acura TL. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Acura TL and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2011 Acura TL ranges from $4,677 to $11,230, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Acura TL is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.