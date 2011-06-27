Used 2017 Acura RDX Consumer Reviews
First try with a luxury brand--2017 Acura RDX AWD
My wife wanted a small, luxury SUV and we settled on a 2017 Acura RDX AWD base model. It is a solid SUV with nice features for a base model. No squeaks or rattles. Initial gas mileage was 25 mpg before the cold weather settled in, dropping it to a still respectable 23 mpg. I like the variable cylinder management that shuts off 3 cylinders during low output conditions. It is such a smooth process you don't know when it is happening. The technology interfaces are kind of old fashioned for an upper end vehicle. No touch screens or fancy graphics. Buttons and knobs are nicely laid out, but I wish fan speed was controlled by a knob instead of buttons. Radio does not stay on after car shuts off. Seats are comfy, but leatherette surfaces are more like plastic than leather. Heated seats warm up fast, but I miss a heated steering wheel. Elevated rear seats are nice with plenty of legroom. Great visibility out rear and side windows. The 19.5 gallon gas tank could be larger. The AWD version comes with a spare tire instead of a tire repair kit. Headlights look and function great. Overall, happy with the vehicle. It doesn't necessarily have the feel of a luxury vehicle, but we don't feel we paid a luxury price for it either.
The right decision on a 2017 Acura RDX Advance
I have been researching and shopping for a new vehicle for several months. I had narrowed it down to the Acura RDX awd and Lexus NX and briefly thought about waiting until the new Honda CRV makes it's debut next month. Well, I just pulled the trigger on the RDX with all the bells and whistles, and I couldn't be happier. It drives beautifully. It is quiet, responsive, and displays impressive handling. Although the tech is probably of 2015 vintage (no apple car play or android auto), with ACC, LKAS, blind spot monitoring, collision mitigation, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, and stability control, I reallyb don't feel that I am sacrificing anything. I have no problem with the double screen setup, and although there is a bit of a learning curve, I enjoy having the big map always being displayed on the upper screen. The "cherry" on top was a killer deal I secured after visiting/communicating with multiple Acura dealers in the NY area. I strongly suggest that you do your due diligence.
RDX > Competition
Three years/40K miles and still a winner. Front right parking proximity sensor occasionally too sensitive but not a big deal. Updated: Over a year in to it and still love the vehicle. Utilizing the tech is still harder than it should be. First Acura. We (truthfully my wife) were looking for a medium size SUV to replace our 2001 Honda Odyssey. We test drove the RDX, Lexus RX 350, Nissan Murano, and a loaded out Honda CRV. RDX was our first choice by a mile. Super smooth power train and very quiet/smooth ride. Easily best value in its class. Back seat room is exceptional for two adults but three would definitely be a crowd. Only downsides include cludgy technology/interfaces, smallish gas tank, and somewhat narrow driver and front passenger seating.
Very Nice vehicle
This is a vehicle that compares to competing brands that are much more expensive. I bought this RDX while trading in my larger MDX. The biggest difference is this is the little brother to the MDX and does not have the 3rd row of seats and thus less cargo space as well. I didn't need the space and welcomed the smaller SUV with better gas mileage! If I have any complaint at all it is that the front driver seats appears to be much smaller than the one that was in my 2012 MDX. It has been taking me awhile to get used to it. The bigger MDX seemed to have more support particularly with a bigger seat body that went up to the back of my knees. Other than that the car is fantastic. First time having cooling ventilating front seats which is a joy during the hot days. Definitely go with the Advance Package. All the goodies that go with it are worth the price!
A sensible choice
I just got this recently, so I'm still in the honeymoon period, but I think that I have a pretty good idea of what this car is. Likes: the power and the price. Those were the two main factors that made me pull the trigger. They had a great lease deal and I really wanted a V6 instead of a turbo 4. Other cars I considered were the new Lexus RX350 (which was at least $150 more a month), the BMW X3 and the 3-series GT (probably $200 more a month, and their down payments are considerably more) and the Lexus NX 200t (smaller and turbo engine). The build quality is great. I got the base model with the leatherette seats and they feel very nice, other than the strong plastic smell. No sweet leather smell here. I like that this is lower than most SUVs, so it handles so much better and if feel almost like, dare I say, a sporty sedan. I had a Toyota Highlander before, and I wanted to avoid the dynamics of a heavy and soft SUV. . . It was a pregnant cow on wheels. The RDX's engine sounds sweet and pulls great -- the transmission, on the other hand, is slow and outdated. Forget using the paddle shifters, they are slow and there's a jerk when downshifting. Better just use your foot and/or sport mode and leave the paddles alone. This engine with modern 8-speed transmission would kill. Comfort is okay. Some people have complained about RDXs having suspension problems. The car doesn't like bumps. You can feel and hear the suspension working and I do think it's a design flaw, but not a defect per se. I did have suspension problem on a 2011 Honda Odyssey, and after multiple trips to the dealership and opening a case with corporate, they were never able to fix it. It's just like every other manufacturer, they have known problems with their car and they jerk you around until you give up. I personally like the simple entertainment system in this base model. Acura's technology package is outdated. I do wish the stereo was a bit better, but I can live with it. Bluetooth always pairs without fail with my iPhone 6. All in all, this is a great small SUV if you want acceleration, a bit of luxury, decent cargo space, and a low price. I think that naturally aspirated V6s are a dying breed, and by the time this lease is up, I'd probably be faced with choosing a 4-cyl turbo, or some type of hybrid system -- which I guess wouldn't be that bad. So far I'm getting 18 mpg (90% city traffic), and that combined with a smallish fuel tank has me going to the pump more frequently than I'd prefer.
