Consumer Rating
(13)
2017 Volkswagen Touareg Review

Pros & Cons

  • Classy interior is near-luxury
  • Impressive handling when going around turns
  • High towing capacity could be useful for large trailers
  • Huge amount of standard features
  • Pricier than the typical crossover SUV
  • No third-row seat available
  • Limited cargo capacity
  • Unremarkable performance from V6 engine
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Though likely overlooked by most SUV shoppers, the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg could be worth paying attention to if you're searching for a comfortable and well-trimmed crossover SUV with some luxury leanings. The Touareg has always been pretty well equipped, but this year's model goes even further as VW has added some previously optional features as standard. Every 2017 Touareg now has adaptive cruise control, a rearview camera, a trailer hitch and an 8-inch touchscreen, and that's on top of last year's already quite extensive feature roster.

Big-league towing capacity and a classy interior are part of the deal, too. Volkswagen says the Touareg can tow up to 7,716 pounds when properly equipped, which is considerably more than most rivals. Inside, the cabin design is pretty conservative, but it's assembled and finished in a way that's evocative of what you'll find in a luxury-branded model. The Touareg also impresses with its quiet and smooth ride on the highway and composed stability when you're going around turns. A sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and respectable off-road ability round out the Touareg's credentials.

The 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is pricier than the average crossover, though, and that puts it between two classes when you consider the competition. On the high end are models such as the Acura MDX, BMW X5 and Lexus RX 350. These luxury-branded vehicles are arguably more prestigious, though likely not as well-equipped with features as the Touareg for similar money. On the other end are mainstream crossovers such as the Ford Edge, Ford Explorer, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Toyota 4Runner. These start out less expensive but have fully loaded versions with pricing similar to the Touareg's.

It's these top trim levels, such as the Ford Explorer Platinum and Grand Cherokee Summit, that you should pay the most attention to. They are just as well-equipped as the Touareg, and you can get them with more powerful or fuel-efficient engines, too. Overall, though, the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is a crossover SUV that might have just the right amount of refinement to suit your taste.

Standard safety equipment on the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg includes antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and post-collision automatic braking to ensure it remains in place after a crash. Other standard safety equipment includes a rearview camera, a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking, a blind-spot monitoring system and a lane departure warning system. A 360-degree camera is standard on the top-level Executive trim.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Touareg earned the best possible rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact and side-impact tests, as well as a Good rating in the roof strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

In Edmunds performance testing, during a simulated panic stop from 60 mph, a Touareg stopped in just 114 feet, which is excellent for its class.

2017 Volkswagen Touareg models

The 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is a midsize, five-passenger SUV available in Sport w/Technology, Wolfsburg Edition and Executive trim levels.

The base Sport w/Technology comes standard with 18-inch wheels, automatic and adaptive bi-xenon headlights, foglights, LED running lights and taillights, automatic wipers, a hands-free power liftgate, heated mirrors, a trailer hitch, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot monitoring system, a forward collision warning system and automatic emergency braking, a lane departure warning system, keyless ignition and entry, and adaptive cruise control. Inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front seats, a heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, V-Tex premium vinyl upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system, and an eight-speaker sound system with HD and satellite radio, a CD player, and a proprietary digital media interface.

The Wolfsburg Edition trim includes adds 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats with additional adjustments, second-row air vents, leather upholstery and a power-folding rear seat.

The Executive trim adds 21-inch wheels, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming mirrors, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, heated rear seats, manual rear side sunshades, an overhead-view parking camera system and a 10-speaker Dynaudio sound system.

No major options or packages are additionally offered for the Touareg.

Every 2017 Volkswagen Touareg comes with a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 280 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard. EPA-estimated fuel economy is19 mpg combined (17 city/23 highway), which is an average figure for this class of vehicle.

In Edmunds testing, a Touareg accelerated to 60 mph in an unremarkable 7.7 seconds. Most luxury crossovers or mainstream models with upgraded engines are quicker. VW says the Touareg can tow up to 7,716 pounds when properly equipped, however, which is exceptional for this type of vehicle.

Driving

The 2017 Volkswagen Touareg's V6 engine can feel strained during hard acceleration, and many rival crossovers are notably quicker. On the bright side, the eight-speed automatic transmission provides almost imperceptible upshifts along with responsive downshifts on demand. In general, the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is pretty enjoyable to drive. It has responsive steering with plenty of road feel, and it stays stable and secure when you're going around turns. Luckily, none of this means it's uncomfortable on the highway. It's also quiet, smooth and confident over bumpy roads, all of which contribute to its luxury feel.

The Touareg is similarly competent off-road thanks to a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. That system makes up for most of the capability gap with competitors that have traditional low-range gearing. With a respectable amount of ground clearance and a compliant suspension, the Touareg powers over washboard roads and light-duty trails without breaking a sweat.

Interior

The 2017 Volkswagen Touareg's interior stakes out territory between top-level ordinary and entry-level luxury. A few luxury SUVs might look fancier inside, but the Touareg has high-quality materials and excellent build quality that's bolstered by tasteful wood and chrome accents along with simple, easy-to-use interfaces.

Compared to what you'll find in other Volkswagens, the Touareg's infotainment system is a bit outdated, but it still functions well. You get a standard touchscreen interface with a large screen and sharp graphics. Even better, it's easy to use. The Executive model's high-powered Dynaudio sound system is one of our favorites. Unfortunately, all Touaregs have Volkswagen's older proprietary media player interface plug, which isn't nearly as versatile as a regular USB port. The Touareg also comes without the latest smartphone integration systems such as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

The Touareg is strictly a two-row, five-passenger SUV, but its rear seat is roomy, with reclining seatbacks and a useful amount of sliding seat travel. Rear-seat legroom is competitive for a midsize SUV, while the seat bottom is high enough to give rear passengers both solid thigh support and a nice view out.

Behind the Tiguan's rear seats, there's 32.1 cubic feet of cargo space. Fold the second row flat and you get 64 cubic feet of space. Though that's a few feet fewer than many rival crossovers, the Volkswagen's relatively boxy roof line makes the most of it.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg.

5(92%)
4(0%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Too bad VW USA has decided to stop importing
Theocritus,03/01/2018
V6 Wolfsburg Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
When I discovered VW was discontinuing the Touareg for the USA, I traded my 2016 for a 2017. These are great cars with tremendous specs. The replacement Atlas is like going from a nice car to a pedestrian model. I’d never buy the Atlas, feels junky. VW has basically forced Touareg buyers into its luxury lines, either Porsche or Audi. VW is back to the Beetle philosophy and is segmenting the market.
My 3rd Touareg!
Sterling D Johnson,01/14/2017
V6 Wolfsburg Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I owned 3 Tribeca Subaru and 1 Audi Q5; they were too small. The Touareg is just right; it doesn't bump my head on the lift gate. There is just my wife and me and for us it is a perfect fit. I was surprised at the good acceleration and disappointed with the low end torque since my two other Touaregs were the 3.0 diesels. I think the air resources agencies have an aim to get rid of diesels.
The Amazing Touareg!
Trey,12/11/2017
V6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Just an amazing vehicle. Basically a re-badged Porsche Cayenne. The TDI gets 30+ MPG easy. Love Love Love this car!
Perfect Car with Two Small Exceptions
Neil Hollans,10/07/2016
V6 Wolfsburg Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
After having this car for a year, no issues and my previous comments stand... This is my second Touareg after driving a 2005 into the ground. Huge improvements in interior luxury/features and acceleration. It's about the perfect car for my needs. Big enough to fit my family of five comfortably, though probably not for long drives. Impressive interior with very high quality parts and styling with beautiful huge oversized sunroof - looks like the Porsche Cayenne it is based on at almost half the price. Quick, steady acceleration for such a heavy car and great ride...I've been sneaking up to 80 or 85 mph accidentally a few times because it rides so smoothly. The two small issues are 1) no CD player (that is probably me resisting change) and 2) no USB port, just bluetooth. For the CD player there is a media port in the center console that I plugged in a portable CD player, but it's a bit cumbersome to use. For the USB I guess I can live with just the Bluetooth and an outlet, but you'd think they could drop a USB in the center console for easy charging. There's a regular outlet on the back of the console but it's not easy to access when driving. Maintenance and reliability are good so far - not a single issue in one year and 15,000 miles. Altogether this is an exceptional car that looks great, feels great, drives great and has about every feature you'd want. Highly recommend.
See all 13 reviews of the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg

Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg Overview

The Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is offered in the following submodels: Touareg SUV. Available styles include V6 Wolfsburg Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and V6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

