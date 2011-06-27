Used 2005 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews

Love this car! lizzieinmd , 12/07/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my 2005 Golf TDI brand new in February 2005. I love the fuel mileage - average of 46-48 mpg and I don't visit the gas station very often. It is a really fun car to drive with what feels like lots of power due to the torque. It is, however, expensive to maintain and not always easy to find a good local VW mechanic. VW dealer service always seems to be sub par (I have been to 3 different dealers for service). I still would not give up my car because I do love driving it! Report Abuse

Good for the long haul. scvcampdavis , 12/26/2007 8 of 10 people found this review helpful I drive about 115 miles round trip to work. All I have ever done is change the oil (about every 12-15k miles), replace a couple head lights, and change the tires. My car has yet to need brakes or any major repair. The perfect stylish, fun to drive, daily commuter!

Too many problems Karen Marie , 02/26/2015 GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought Golf GLS M/T new Jan/2006. Had a great run for the first few years. It handles great, is a lot of fun to drive and looks good. But, once it was out of warranty, the problems started. At about 44,000 miles/7 yrs., the master cylinder (brakes) needed to be replaced, and rotors. Internal engine oil leak - new transmission needed before 50,000 miles. Hood latch broke 2x. Strange front thumping noise that cannot be diagnosed began in 9th year. Around year 6 the armrest latch broke. Around year 8 the glove compartment latch broke. And this is from a single driver - hardly ever passengers, no kids - so these things were hardly ever opened. Loved the car but would not buy again. I traded it in after 9 years and would not buy VW again, as much as I loved the car in the beginning. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

golf 2005 tony , 12/04/2004 5 of 6 people found this review helpful This car is an awesome car. it is very good to drive around. I would recommend it for college students who do not have a lot of gas money. It is also very easy to find a parking space for this car due to its size.