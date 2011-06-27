  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf
  4. Used 2005 Volkswagen Golf
  5. Appraisal value

2005 Volkswagen Golf Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,462$2,298$2,749
Clean$1,310$2,065$2,472
Average$1,006$1,599$1,919
Rough$702$1,133$1,366
Sell my 2005 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,026$1,552$1,836
Clean$920$1,394$1,652
Average$706$1,080$1,282
Rough$493$765$912
Sell my 2005 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,359$2,242$2,718
Clean$1,218$2,015$2,444
Average$936$1,560$1,897
Rough$653$1,105$1,350
Sell my 2005 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,820$2,499$2,867
Clean$1,631$2,245$2,579
Average$1,252$1,739$2,002
Rough$874$1,232$1,425
Sell my 2005 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,225$2,012$2,436
Clean$1,097$1,808$2,191
Average$843$1,400$1,701
Rough$588$992$1,211
Sell my 2005 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,728$2,802$3,380
Clean$1,549$2,518$3,040
Average$1,189$1,950$2,360
Rough$830$1,381$1,680
Sell my 2005 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,694$2,808$3,408
Clean$1,518$2,523$3,065
Average$1,166$1,954$2,379
Rough$814$1,384$1,693
Sell my 2005 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,396$2,218$2,661
Clean$1,251$1,993$2,393
Average$961$1,543$1,858
Rough$671$1,094$1,322
Sell my 2005 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,438$2,454$3,001
Clean$1,288$2,205$2,699
Average$990$1,708$2,095
Rough$691$1,210$1,491
Sell my 2005 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,794$2,817$3,370
Clean$1,608$2,532$3,031
Average$1,235$1,960$2,352
Rough$862$1,389$1,674
Sell my 2005 Volkswagen Golf with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Golf near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Volkswagen Golf on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,097 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,808 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Golf is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,097 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,808 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Volkswagen Golf, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Volkswagen Golf with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,097 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,808 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Volkswagen Golf. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Volkswagen Golf and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Volkswagen Golf ranges from $588 to $2,436, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Volkswagen Golf is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.