Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,462
|$2,298
|$2,749
|Clean
|$1,310
|$2,065
|$2,472
|Average
|$1,006
|$1,599
|$1,919
|Rough
|$702
|$1,133
|$1,366
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,026
|$1,552
|$1,836
|Clean
|$920
|$1,394
|$1,652
|Average
|$706
|$1,080
|$1,282
|Rough
|$493
|$765
|$912
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,359
|$2,242
|$2,718
|Clean
|$1,218
|$2,015
|$2,444
|Average
|$936
|$1,560
|$1,897
|Rough
|$653
|$1,105
|$1,350
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,820
|$2,499
|$2,867
|Clean
|$1,631
|$2,245
|$2,579
|Average
|$1,252
|$1,739
|$2,002
|Rough
|$874
|$1,232
|$1,425
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,225
|$2,012
|$2,436
|Clean
|$1,097
|$1,808
|$2,191
|Average
|$843
|$1,400
|$1,701
|Rough
|$588
|$992
|$1,211
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,728
|$2,802
|$3,380
|Clean
|$1,549
|$2,518
|$3,040
|Average
|$1,189
|$1,950
|$2,360
|Rough
|$830
|$1,381
|$1,680
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,694
|$2,808
|$3,408
|Clean
|$1,518
|$2,523
|$3,065
|Average
|$1,166
|$1,954
|$2,379
|Rough
|$814
|$1,384
|$1,693
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,396
|$2,218
|$2,661
|Clean
|$1,251
|$1,993
|$2,393
|Average
|$961
|$1,543
|$1,858
|Rough
|$671
|$1,094
|$1,322
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,438
|$2,454
|$3,001
|Clean
|$1,288
|$2,205
|$2,699
|Average
|$990
|$1,708
|$2,095
|Rough
|$691
|$1,210
|$1,491
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Golf GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,794
|$2,817
|$3,370
|Clean
|$1,608
|$2,532
|$3,031
|Average
|$1,235
|$1,960
|$2,352
|Rough
|$862
|$1,389
|$1,674