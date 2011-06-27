Used 2011 Volkswagen Eos Consumer Reviews

Charlotte Scot , 04/24/2018 Lux SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

I bought this car used and I love it. A decade ago I owned a 2000 Mercedes SLK. This car is very reminiscent of that SLK. It is not the SPORTS CAR the SLK was but I am older too and it is perfect for me. An advantage over the SLK is the small back seat (I have two Scotties). Also a plus, the VW is a SULEV, like the SLK it can be driven as an automatic or shifted for "peeling out at the stop light." On the highway, I get 31-32mpg at 70-75. On city streets, it is not as impressive (26-28MPH) and it wants premium gas.