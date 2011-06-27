  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Eos
  4. Used 2011 Volkswagen Eos
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Volkswagen Eos Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 Eos
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Eoses for sale
List Price Estimate
$7,644 - $11,266
Used Eos for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I love this car!

Charlotte Scot, 04/24/2018
Lux SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used and I love it. A decade ago I owned a 2000 Mercedes SLK. This car is very reminiscent of that SLK. It is not the SPORTS CAR the SLK was but I am older too and it is perfect for me. An advantage over the SLK is the small back seat (I have two Scotties). Also a plus, the VW is a SULEV, like the SLK it can be driven as an automatic or shifted for "peeling out at the stop light." On the highway, I get 31-32mpg at 70-75. On city streets, it is not as impressive (26-28MPH) and it wants premium gas.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Eoses for sale

Related Used 2011 Volkswagen Eos info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles