Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,770
|$18,434
|$21,369
|Clean
|$15,321
|$17,921
|$20,737
|Average
|$14,422
|$16,895
|$19,472
|Rough
|$13,522
|$15,870
|$18,207
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,032
|$16,630
|$19,480
|Clean
|$13,632
|$16,167
|$18,903
|Average
|$12,832
|$15,242
|$17,750
|Rough
|$12,032
|$14,316
|$16,597
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,893
|$16,354
|$19,059
|Clean
|$13,497
|$15,899
|$18,495
|Average
|$12,705
|$14,989
|$17,367
|Rough
|$11,913
|$14,079
|$16,238
