2017 Volkswagen CC Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,770$18,434$21,369
Clean$15,321$17,921$20,737
Average$14,422$16,895$19,472
Rough$13,522$15,870$18,207
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,032$16,630$19,480
Clean$13,632$16,167$18,903
Average$12,832$15,242$17,750
Rough$12,032$14,316$16,597
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,770$18,434$21,369
Clean$15,321$17,921$20,737
Average$14,422$16,895$19,472
Rough$13,522$15,870$18,207
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,893$16,354$19,059
Clean$13,497$15,899$18,495
Average$12,705$14,989$17,367
Rough$11,913$14,079$16,238
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,770$18,434$21,369
Clean$15,321$17,921$20,737
Average$14,422$16,895$19,472
Rough$13,522$15,870$18,207
Estimated values
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen CC 2.0T R-Line Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,770$18,434$21,369
Clean$15,321$17,921$20,737
Average$14,422$16,895$19,472
Rough$13,522$15,870$18,207


FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Volkswagen CC on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Volkswagen CC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,632 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,167 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen CC is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Volkswagen CC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,632 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,167 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Volkswagen CC, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Volkswagen CC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,632 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,167 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Volkswagen CC. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Volkswagen CC and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Volkswagen CC ranges from $12,032 to $19,480, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Volkswagen CC is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.