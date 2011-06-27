Used 2017 Volkswagen CC Consumer Reviews

Could be faster but can’t complain Josh Beal , 08/31/2019 2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful When buying this car, I was a VW fan and driving a 2015 Jetta. I wanted to upgrade into something with Apple Car Play as well as something more aggressive looking. I found the CC that I drive now and a ridiculously good price and haven’t complained since. There are times that I wish I had a faster car or I wish it got better gas mileage, but all in all I highly recommend this car for someone looking for a turbocharged engine as well as upscale features at a good price point on the used market. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sporty looking car but lacks some key features RK , 11/01/2017 2.0T R-Line Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 6 of 11 people found this review helpful 2017 CC R-Line Executive car is really sporty looking stylish car. Seats are comfortable. Being closeout model year for 2017, they are priced aggressively to sell by some dealers. I wanted to point out that some must have features at this price range are missing. Blind spot monitoring, Rear cross traffic alerts, Home link/Home Connect features are missing. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability