Estimated values
2011 Toyota Matrix 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,032
|$6,612
|$7,787
|Clean
|$4,682
|$6,162
|$7,242
|Average
|$3,982
|$5,262
|$6,152
|Rough
|$3,283
|$4,362
|$5,062
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Matrix 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,624
|$7,398
|$8,715
|Clean
|$5,233
|$6,894
|$8,105
|Average
|$4,451
|$5,887
|$6,885
|Rough
|$3,669
|$4,880
|$5,665
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Matrix S 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,053
|$6,276
|$7,197
|Clean
|$4,702
|$5,848
|$6,693
|Average
|$4,000
|$4,994
|$5,686
|Rough
|$3,297
|$4,140
|$4,678
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Matrix S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,261
|$6,971
|$8,240
|Clean
|$4,895
|$6,497
|$7,663
|Average
|$4,164
|$5,548
|$6,510
|Rough
|$3,433
|$4,599
|$5,356
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Matrix S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,148
|$6,578
|$7,646
|Clean
|$4,791
|$6,130
|$7,111
|Average
|$4,075
|$5,235
|$6,041
|Rough
|$3,359
|$4,339
|$4,971