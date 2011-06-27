  1. Home
2022 Toyota 4Runner Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2022 4Runner
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,925
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
full time 4WDyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.0/437.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Dual USB Power Port/Quick Charge Cable Package +$199
Carpet Floor Mats & Cargo Mat Package +$269
Wilderness Package +$454
Convenience Package +$355
Preferred Accessory Package +$349
Quick Charge Cable Package +$70
All-Weather Floor Liner & Cargo Tray Package +$269
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
15 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
550 watts stereo outputyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
TRD PRO Carpet Floor Mats +$169
Cargo Tote +$51
Sliding Rear Cargo Deck +$350
Dashcam +$499
Cargo Net - Envelope +$49
Cargo Cover +$179
Console Safe +$359
Cargo Divider +$149
Carpet Cargo Mat +$100
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cup +$29
Leather-Trimmed 50/50 Split Fold Flat Third Row Seat +$1,365
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.6 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room32.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mudguards +$129
Exhaust Tip - Black Chrome +$100
TRD Front Skid Plate +$379
Ball Mount +$60
Special Color +$425
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$185
Alloy Wheel Locks +$80
Hood Protector +$165
Door Edge Guards +$79
Exhaust Tip - Chrome +$90
Running Boards +$599
Automatic Running Boards +$1,500
Rock Rails +$575
Paint Protection Film +$395
Dimensions
Angle of approach33.0 degrees
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4805 lbs.
EPA interior volume144.5 cu.ft.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height71.5 in.
Length190.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity89.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1495 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.8 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Army Green
Interior Colors
  • Black/Graphite, leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Redwood Leather, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/60R20 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
