Used 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 33,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$57,800$7,949 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe,*Singapore Gray Metallic Exterior over Sakhir Orange/Black Full Merino Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $138,160.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Competition Package (Originally $7,000),*20-Inch M Sport Aluminum Wheels,*Executive Package (Originally $5,900),*Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Ventilated Active Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats,Power Rear Window Sunshade, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades,Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound System,*Driving Assistance Plus (Originally $1,700),*Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Side and Top-View Cameras,*Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection (Originally $2,300),**Sakhir Orange/Black Full Merino Leather Seats and Upholstery (Originally $3,500),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Comfort Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Color Monitor,Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection,Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Head-Up Display,Side, Top and Rear-View Cameras with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite HD Radio, CD/MP3-Player, Enhanced USB,Bang & Olufsen Premium Surround Sound System,Enhanced Bluetooth Audio Streaming and Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,BMW Teleservices, BMW Assist eCall, Wireless Charging, Wi-Fi Hotspot,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal Gear Shift Knob,Power Heated/Ventilated Multi-Function Active Front Leather Seats with Lumbar Support,Split-Folding Heated Rear Leather Bench Seats,Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration,Carbon Fiber Interior Trim with Aluminum Interior Accents,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener,Power Rear Window Sunshades, Rear Manual Side Window Sunshades,Automatic Aero Composite Led Headlights with Automatic Highbeams,Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lights,Body-Color Auto-Dimming Power Heated Exterior Mirrors,Speed-Sensitive Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers with Heated Jets,Soft-Close Automatic Doors,4.4L Twin Power Turbo 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine,7-Speed M Double Clutch Automatic Transmission,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch M Sport Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C55HG437351
Stock: 14091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 12,399 miles
$64,995$4,644 Below Market
Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
One-Owner Clean CARFAX Report, LOW LOW MILES, Local Trade, Clean CarFax Report, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, Covered By the BMW Certified Pre Owned Warranty, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Dark Red Sycamore Wood Trim, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, Rear Side Window Shades, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info. Braman Motor Cars of West Palm Beach..... Here to assist with all of your luxury Automotive needs! Certified.Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 13296 miles below market average!Braman BMW treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as your South Florida BMW dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. If you're looking for a certified or pre-owned BMW dealership in South Florida, then allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C58HG437361
Stock: BC-PF26351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 13,407 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$69,990
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
Simply Drive Home. Factory Warranty, 560 Horsepower, Active Blind Spot Detection, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Executive Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Side & Top View Cameras, Ventilated Seats. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Come and see only the finest BMWs at D&C Motor Company. Please call for additional details and to reserve a priority viewing of this car. Secure hold deposits available upon request. We offer financing options and extended service contracts to add to your peace of mind.Stop by our new indoor showroom and enjoy the no pressure buying atmosphere. For over 12 years D&C has surpassed the standard by demonstrating unrivaled integrity and professionalism. Our expert service technicians inspect each vehicle before entering the showroom. We specialize in Audi, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover / Range Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Volkswagen VW, Volvo and Mini Cooper. D&C works with many local clients from Nike, Adidas, Intel, Boeing Co, Columbia Sportswear, Freightliner, Legacy Health Systems, Providence Health Systems, OHSU, Tektronix, and others. We appreciate the opportunity to support our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C58HG437439
Stock: P437439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 28,842 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$62,900
California Beemers - Costa Mesa / California
Original MSRP: $128,775.00 BMW FACTORY WARRANTY 48MO/50K MILES (05/05/2021) - 1 OWNER!! - Executive Package - Driver Assistance Plus - Rear View Camera - Navigation System with Touchpad - Head-up Display - Wireless Charging - Soft Close Automatic Doors - 20” ///M Design Wheels - ** Carfax Certified Vehicle ** Our beautiful 2017 BMW ///M6 Gran Coupe comes equipped with: - Executive Package - - Bang & Olufsen Sound System - Ventilated Front Seats - Active Front Seats - Head-Up Display - Power Rear Sunshades - Heated Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Driver Assistance Plus - - Active Blind Spot Detection - Side & Top View Camera - Active Driving Assistant - Speed Limit Information - Stand Alone Features - - Navigation System - Advanced Real Time Traffic Information - 20” ///M Design Rims - Rear View Camera - Soft Closing Automatic Doors - Wifi HotSpot - Wireless Charging - Enhanced USB & Bluetooth - Comfort Access Keyless Entry - Multi Function Seats with Lumbar - Universal Garage Door Opener - Automatic High Beams - Sirius Satellite Radio - 4-zone Climate Control - Ski Bag - Apple CarPlay Compatibility - Piano Finish Black Trim - BMW TeleServices - Remote Services - ConnectedDrive Services - BMW Assist eCall- Concierge Services THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN APPLIED WITH CILAJET AVIATION GRADE PAINT AND SURFACE PROTECTANT. CILAJET PROTECTS FROM BIRD DOOKIE, INSECTS, TREE SAP, ACID RAIN, HARD WATER SPOTS, MINERAL DEPOSITS AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTAMINANTS. THE CILAJET APPLICATION COMES WITH A 1 YEAR WARRANTY FROM DATE OF SALE. THIS IS APPLIED DUE TO THE FACT THAT WE WANT TO KEEP THE PAINT ON THIS CAR SEXY SO YOU FEEL THE SAME WAY. PLEASE ADD $889.00 TO THE INTERNET PRICE OF THE VEHICLE. YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO KEEP IT SEXY FOR 1 ADDITIONAL YEAR AT A MINIMUM COST. PLEASE ASK YOUR PRODUCT SPECIALIST FOR MORE DETAILS A SELECTED NUMBER OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PHOTOGRAPHED WITH POWDER COATED WHEELS. THESE POWDER COATED WHEELS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE. THE SALE PRICE INCLUDES THE ORIGINAL FACTORY WHEELS. BUYERS HAVE THE OPTION TO UPGRADE THEIR PURCHASE TO POWDER COATED WHEELS AT AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $1,295.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C3XHG437537
Stock: 6469P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 33,706 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$60,877
Baron BMW - Merriam / Kansas
Looking for a 2017 BMW M6? This is it. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. You can tell this 2017 BMW M6 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 33,706mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2017 BMW M6: The 2017 BMW 6-Series continues BMW's tradition of high-speed grand-touring models by laying down the fundamentals in a capable-handling coupe, convertible or 4-door Gran Coupe model, then offering a long list of high-tech enhancements that can improve performance. Meanwhile, the Gran Coupe is an unusual offering, with the sleek roofline of a coupe and all the performance of the 2-door 6-Series models, complemented by four doors and enough rear-seat space for adults. M6 models continue to stun with their over-the-top performance and a dynamic personality that can be dialed in with various settings for all of its electronic controls. This model sets itself apart with a back seat roomy enough for adults, comfortable, quiet ride, long list of active-safety technologies and innovations, confident high-speed performance, and Very quick acceleration We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C50HG437452
Stock: HG437452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 10,660 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$71,000$25,817 Below Market
Crestview Cadillac - Rochester Hills / Michigan
4D Sedan, 4.4L V8 32V DOHC TwinPower Turbo, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Sapphire Metallic, Black Leather, ** ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX HISTORY **, ** LOW MILEAGE **, 16 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Sport Seats, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Head-Up Display, Memory seat, Multi-Function Seats w/Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Parking Assistance Package, Power driver seat, Radio: HD, Rear dual zone A/C, Side & Top View Cameras, SiriusXM Sat. Radio w/1 Yr All Access Subscription, Wheels: 20' x 9' Frt & 20' x 10' Rr M Alloy. Clean CARFAX. Black Sapphire Metallic 2018 BMW M6 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 4.4L V8 32V DOHC TwinPower Turbo Odometer is 16725 miles below market average! The difference between Crestview Cadillac and other Cadillac dealerships in Michigan is that we are willing to go above and beyond to meet the needs of our customers. Cadillac drivers from Flint and beyond have come to our dealership because we offer a personable car buying experience. If you are looking for an used Cadillac near Detroit, come to Crestview Cadillac for a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles to choose from. Beyond vehicle sales, our dealership offers Troy and Detroit Cadillac customers a parts and service department with certified technicians to perform maintenance or repairs on your car. Our approachable sales staff is here to answer any questions or concerns that may come up. Troy Cadillac customers can contact us and we will get back to you as soon as possible. We provide financing options and a free quote online, so you can get more information about your next car purchase from the comfort of your home. Browse our website or stop by Crestview Cadillac dealership to find great deals on accessories, and tires. Crestview Cadillac parts and services department looks forward to serving Rochester drivers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C57JG808242
Stock: X1681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 39,430 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$49,995$3,848 Below Market
Unlimited Auto Group - West Chester / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C58GGF92624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,588$1,341 Below Market
Jaguar Monmouth - Ocean / New Jersey
2016 BMW M6 Base ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Knee airbag, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control, Wheels: 20" x 9.5" Fr & 20" x 10.5" Rr M Alloy.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 21787 miles below market average!We are proud to be a part of Penske Automotive Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C51GG437071
Stock: G437071A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 25,444 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$76,900$2,067 Below Market
BM MotorCars - Rahway / New Jersey
Fully Inspected and Detailed. Lowest market prices guaranteed, no hidden fees, excellent financing rates for every credit situation! Clean CARFAX. Alpine White RWD 2018 BMW M6 Base Call 732-451-3535 to schedule your VIP test drive today! We proudly serve Rahway, New Jersey, New York and the entire United States!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C53JG437578
Stock: 437578C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 57,364 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$45,999$1,558 Below Market
Hillside Auto Mall - Jamaica / New York
No Credit, Bad Credit, Poor Credit, No Problem, We have No Hassle Financing with little or no money down! You Work You Drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C57GG437267
Stock: 437267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe27,715 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$73,950$4,103 Below Market
BMW of Mamaroneck - Mamaroneck / New York
**ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION** NAVIGATION**EXECUTIVE PKG**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG**REAR VIEW CAMERA**APPLE CAR PLAY**Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Competition Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering, Parking Assistance Package, SiriusXM Sat. Radio, Wireless Charging.Recent Arrival! Certified. Certification Program Details: Type your description here CARFAX One-Owner. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Front Heated Sport Seats, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Radio: HD, Multi-Function Seats with Lumbar Support, SiriusXM Sat. Radio with 1 Yr All Access Subscription, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Weather band radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 16 Speakers, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Forward collision: mitigation, harman/kardon Speakers, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C56JG808295
Stock: G808295M
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 28,209 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,900$434 Below Market
Paradise Motor Sports - Lexington / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C53GG393784
Stock: 3784
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,200$2,303 Below Market
LA City Cars - Inglewood / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C51GG437149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,883 miles
$128,888
Len Stoler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Westminster / Maryland
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX A SPECIAL ORDER COLOR ONE OF A KIND . THIS M6 WAS AT THE 2017 LA AUTO SHOW PLEASE LOOK IT UP YOUTUBE. St. James Red 2018 BMW M6 RWD 7-Speed Manual Double-clutch, Drivelogic 4.4L V8 32V DOHC TwinPower Turbo Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Front Seats, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Driving Assistance Package, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Increased Top Speed Limiter, M Carbon Ceramic Brakes, M Driver's Package, Parking Assistance Package, Power Rear Sunshade, Rear Side Window Shades, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info, Sport Exhaust w/Black Chrome Tailpipes, Wheels: 20" x 9.5" Fr & 20" x 10.5" Rr M Lt Alloy.One of the LARGEST BMW PRE OWNED centers on the Island, offering over 125 hard to find BMW models at competitive market based prices. We are proudly a member of the Stoler Automotive Group. With over 12 franchises we have the ability to offer more on every trade. Let our buying power save you money.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C50JG808289
Stock: UP2793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-05-2019
- 22,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$79,950
Passport Motors - Plano / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C58JG437589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,116 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$58,998
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* Clean CARFAX. 4.4L V8 32V DOHC TwinPower Turbo Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C54GGF92622
Stock: F92622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,305 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,366
SZ Motorcars - Woodbury / New York
Nicely Equipped Car!!!$124,995 MSRP!!!, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Driver Assistance Plus, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, Rear Side Window Shades, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info, Wheels: 20'' x 9.5'' Fr & 20'' x 10.5'' Rr M Alloy. Vehicle is equipped with: Driver Assistance Plus (Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Side & Top View Cameras, and Speed Limit Info), Executive Package (Active Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, and Rear Side Window Shades), Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Wheels: 20'' x 9.5'' Fr & 20'' x 10.5'' Rr M Alloy, 16 Speakers, 20-Way Power Front Heated M Multi-Contour Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardonÂ® Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multi-Function Seats w/Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: HD w/harmon/kardon Surround Sound, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio. Reviews: * Exceptionally powerful engine; slick automated manual transmission; richly trimmed and well-equipped interior; impressively supportive and comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds * Exceptionally powerful engine; responsive dual-clutch automated manual transmission; impeccably trimmed interior with high-tech features; widely adjustable front seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C52GG393789
Stock: 11363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe36,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,500
BMW of San Diego - San Diego / California
This 2018 BMW M6 4dr Gran features a 4.4L V8 32V DOHC TwinPower Turbo 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Other Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS6E9C54JG437590
Stock: 73023
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
