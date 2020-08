Used 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

Bentley Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida

One-Owner Clean CARFAX Report, LOW LOW MILES, Local Trade, Clean CarFax Report, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, Covered By the BMW Certified Pre Owned Warranty, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Dark Red Sycamore Wood Trim, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, Rear Side Window Shades, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info. Braman Motor Cars of West Palm Beach..... Here to assist with all of your luxury Automotive needs! Certified.Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 13296 miles below market average!Braman BMW treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as your South Florida BMW dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. If you're looking for a certified or pre-owned BMW dealership in South Florida, then allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW M6 Gran Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBS6E9C58HG437361

Stock: BC-PF26351

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-17-2020